Jury rules in favor of Oklahoma school in punishment lawsuit
A Pittsburg County jury has ruled in favor an Oklahoma school district after the families of two students filed a lawsuit, alleging abuse.
Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced for role in 2 homicides
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 33-year-old man from Seminole was sentenced for his role in two separate homicides, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. For his role in the murder of Scotty Candler, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong was sentenced to 10 years...
Stonewall man appointed to Okla. pardon and parole board
Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Calvin Prince to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday. According to a press release, Prince served on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019 and worked in the Oklahoma justice system since 2012. “I count...
Woman charged with murder in husband's death
Jan. 24—A woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and charged with murder told dispatchers she did it "in an effort to escape a domestic violence situation." Cynthia Agnew, 54, was charged Monday with first-degree murder for the Jan. 19 shooting death of her husband, 59-year-old Jan Michael Agnew, according to documents filed by the District 18 District Attorney's Office.
Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney Friday on four inmates accused of brutally assaulting another inmate in the county jail. Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area...
Pontotoco Inmates Seriously Injure Fellow Inmate
Four inmates in the Pontotoc County Jail face felony assault charges after they allegedly lured a fellow inmate into a sleeping area and severely beat him. They flew the victim to an Oklahoma City hospital for injuries that included a fractured eye socket. They sent the charges on the four suspects to the District Attorney.
Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced to life in federal prison
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A member of the Indian Brotherhood gang was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.
Social Media Post Leads To Vian School Lockdown And Man's Arrest
A man is in jail accused of making threats that forced a Vian school to go on lockdown as a precaution. Hunter Craighead was arrested at his home in Fort Smith and will be brought back to Sequoyah County. The superintendent said as soon as he was notified of the...
