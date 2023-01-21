Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dress donations needed for Prom-A-Palooza in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Prom dress donations are needed for this year’s Prom-A-Palooza event in Hattiesburg. Each year, Forrest General Hospital’s Spirit Girls host the event to help local high school girls find a prom dress for only $12. To make the event possible, donations of prom dresses and formal shoes are needed. Dresses in […]
WDAM-TV
LIST: Pine Belt shelters open as severe weather moves in
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for an incoming severe weather system late Tuesday night, counties in the area will have facilities open for citizens to take shelter. Below is a list of the shelters that will be open:. The Lamar County Shelter, located at 105...
WDAM-TV
‘3 Billy Goats Gruff’ coming to Saenger Theater
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theater will be bringing the production, “Three Billy Goats Gruff,” to Hattiesburg this week. The Texas-based puppet group will showcase its talent at the Saenger Theater on Tuesday night. The show is sponsored by the Hattiesburg Arts Council. “They’re...
WDAM-TV
Laurel School District Launches STEAM Academy
Southern Miss happy to have Neftali Alvarez back in the fold. Southern Miss happy to have Neftali Alvarez back in the fold. The sheriff's department said it's making sure the community is safe but also keeping its fellow deputies safe as well. Human Trafficking Summit at USM. Updated: 5 hours...
WDAM-TV
6th year anniversary of Hattiesburg tornado brings back memories
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Jan. 21, 2017, a Category 3 tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg, leaving a trail of destruction. Six years later, the day is still a painful reminder of what once was. “I can’t describe just the absolute devastation that that neighborhood saw,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby...
WDAM-TV
Local beekeeper prepares for honey season and encourages others to participate
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many times people worry that the bee population is dying. One local beekeeper, Ed Hafer, said that’s simply not the case. Hafner has 60 colonies in Hattiesburg, where bees are very much alive and thriving right now. “Queens are just starting to kind of pick...
WDAM-TV
Perry County sheriff race
Southern Miss happy to have Neftali Alvarez back in the fold. Southern Miss happy to have Neftali Alvarez back in the fold. The sheriff's department said it's making sure the community is safe but also keeping its fellow deputies safe as well. Human Trafficking Summit at USM. Updated: 7 hours...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo opening water park, new animal habitats in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several new exhibits, along with the much anticipated Serengeti Springs Water Park, are set to open at the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2023. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission says an area next to the spotted hyena habitat will soon be home to a genet exhibit. A genet is...
WDAM-TV
Construction of first phase of Columbia Sportsplex nearing completion
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction of phase one of the new Columbia Sportsplex is nearing completion. Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said the build-out of the first part of the facility is about 85% complete. He said local youth league baseball play should begin on April 1. The sportsplex will have...
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
WDAM-TV
‘Boots and Bow Tie’ event hopes to inspire young men
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Poor weather conditions did not stop Bethany Baptist Church from having its very first “Boots and Bow Tie” event. Community leaders came out to give an encouraging word to the young men in attendance and provide examples of successful men from the area.
usm.edu
USM Alumna Perseveres to Become Superintendent of Mississippi’s Top School District
From grocery store cashier to school superintendent, Talia Lock rode her runaway dreams right through every brick wall that life threw in her path. The nameplate on her office door says: “Dr. Talia Lock,” a title earned from a mixture of unwavering support, good timing, and remarkable grit.
WDAM-TV
Miss. secretary of state stops by USM for human trafficking summit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson stopped by The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus Tuesday afternoon for a conference on human trafficking. Watson, along with business owners and organizational leaders, combined for the Mississippi Businesses Against Trafficking summit. The MBAT summit is put on...
WDAM-TV
Overdose cases cause concern in Jones County
Southern Miss happy to have Neftali Alvarez back in the fold. Southern Miss happy to have Neftali Alvarez back in the fold. Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson stopped by The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus Tuesday afternoon for a conference on human trafficking. Perry County sheriff race.
WDAM-TV
LPD seeking 2 suspects in Premier shooting incident
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting investigation. On Saturday at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Premier Sports Bar & Grill located at Ellisville Boulevard. While on that scene, the emergency...
WDAM-TV
Petal School District gearing up for annual teacher job fair
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is getting ready to host its annual teacher job fair on Thursday, Jan. 26. The fair is open to all prospective teachers looking for certified positions in Pre-K through 12 grade at the school district. Candidates will also have the opportunity to connect with principals and assistant principals face-to-face for a 10-minute mini-interview for open positions in the 2023- 2024 school year.
WDAM-TV
FCSO 'Off Duty Management' Initiative
The Petal School District is getting ready to host its annual teacher job fair on Thursday, Jan. 26. A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
WDAM-TV
Lau-tori’s Fine Foods closed to clean, make repairs after weekend break-in
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Police Department is currently investigating a break-in that took place over the weekend at a local restaurant. According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week. The restaurant announced that they will not be open as they are cleaning up damages and making repairs.
Comments / 0