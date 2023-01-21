NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.

GRETNA, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO