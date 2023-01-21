ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

Storm anxiety builds after recent tornadoes

GRETNA, La. — Approaching storms can bring anxiety, especially if your home still has damage that hasn't been fixed from past storms. And there are still homes in Gretna where last month’s tornado touched down that are open, torn apart. The Terrytown Playground, on Heritage Avenue, is now...
GRETNA, LA
WWL

Public input requested for St. Tammany Parish drainage plan

NEW ORLEANS — When it rains, it floods. That's the case for most neighborhoods in the greater New Orleans area. Over on the Northshore, officials are kicking off the second series of public meetings to address this ongoing problem. Right now, St. Tammany Parish is looking for community input...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Roadwork continues in Carrollton area

NEW ORLEANS — Unfortunately, there is no shortage of horror stories when it comes to road construction projects in front of people’s homes in New Orleans. Last year, WWL-TV reported on a street in the Carrollton Area with sinkholes and divots so deep the road flooded every time it rained.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Mardi Gras krewes get more time to line up law enforcement

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Carnival krewes will have a little more time to round up outside law enforcers to help secure their parade routes. The city said krewes can go back to their traditional routes, if they can get enough officers to supplement the understaffed NOPD by Monday, January 23.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Gretna announces several events ahead of Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.
GRETNA, LA
WWL

Human remains found in St. Tammany Parish field

SUN, La. — Authorities have launched an investigation after human remains were found in a St. Tammany Parish field near Washington Parish on Thursday. According to Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, an individual searching for arrowheads in a field near Chadell Road near Sun, La., discovered what he believed to be human bones. Deputies were called to the scene, and detectives determined that the bones were likely human remains.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WWL

19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed

NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans local news

