Parish-by-parish list of closures, shelters ahead of severe weather
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Get ready for an active weather day as a powerful storm system moves our way out of Texas. This afternoon the main story will be the strong south winds kicking in. A high wind warning has been issued for our area as non-thunderstorm winds could gust to 50 mph through the afternoon and evening.
What is the American Rescue Plan Act money for New Orleans East being used for?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans East is getting some much-needed funding for some big projects. Councilman Oliver Thomas announced on social media this weekend that extra cash from the American Rescue Plan Act will be heading to New Orleans East. He says $5 million will go to Lincoln Beach.
Storm anxiety builds after recent tornadoes
GRETNA, La. — Approaching storms can bring anxiety, especially if your home still has damage that hasn't been fixed from past storms. And there are still homes in Gretna where last month’s tornado touched down that are open, torn apart. The Terrytown Playground, on Heritage Avenue, is now...
Public input requested for St. Tammany Parish drainage plan
NEW ORLEANS — When it rains, it floods. That's the case for most neighborhoods in the greater New Orleans area. Over on the Northshore, officials are kicking off the second series of public meetings to address this ongoing problem. Right now, St. Tammany Parish is looking for community input...
'We will rebuild' | Metairie's Ground Pat'i a total loss after 2-alarm fire
NEW ORLEANS — A favorite burger spot in Metairie will rebuild, according to the owner’s husband, after it caught fire Monday night. Jefferson Parish firefighters responded to Ground Pat'i Grille and Bar around 7 p.m. "Everything pretty much collapsed in here. They have to tear down the whole...
Severe weather expected Tuesday evening for Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit southeast Louisiana and the New Orleans metro area on Tuesday evening, bringing the risk of potentially damaging winds and tornadoes, a few that could be strong. A line of strong storms is expected to charge through the area in the...
Roadwork continues in Carrollton area
NEW ORLEANS — Unfortunately, there is no shortage of horror stories when it comes to road construction projects in front of people’s homes in New Orleans. Last year, WWL-TV reported on a street in the Carrollton Area with sinkholes and divots so deep the road flooded every time it rained.
Entergy customers to pay $5 a month for 15 years for Hurricane Ida repairs
BATON ROUGE, La. — If you're an Entergy Louisiana customer, you'll start seeing an additional charge on your monthly bill soon. On Wednesday, the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved Entergy Louisiana's request to finance $1.5 billion in storm costs related to Hurricane Ida. According to Entergy, the average customer...
Mardi Gras krewes get more time to line up law enforcement
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Carnival krewes will have a little more time to round up outside law enforcers to help secure their parade routes. The city said krewes can go back to their traditional routes, if they can get enough officers to supplement the understaffed NOPD by Monday, January 23.
'The Hangout NOLA' hosts 'pray and play,' giving teens a safe place to hang out
NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of kids and teens in New Orleans East played games and socialized for hours Sunday afternoon. An event called 'Pray and Play' was held at ‘The Hangout NOLA ‘on Lake Forest Blvd and Read Blvd to give kids something fun to do and encourage them.
Mardi Gras council makes "significant progress" toward full parade routes
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Advisory Council appeared to be close to restoring the full parade routes for many New Orleans carnival krewes, with a new update coming directly from the co-chairs of that committee on Thursday. And while there remained work to be done, there was an...
Actress who grew up in New Orleans East nominated for Oscar for work in 'The Whale'
NEW ORLEANS — The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced from Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, including acting nominations for Hong Chau from New Orleans East and Brian Tyree Henry, who plays a man from New Orleans in Causeway. Chau was nominated in the category of Best...
Gretna announces several events ahead of Mardi Gras
NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.
Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at local favorite Ground Pat’i in Metairie
NEW ORLEANS — The Ground Pat'i Restaurant on David Drive in Metairie caught fire Monday evening. The two-alarm fire broke out at about 7:05 p.m. and was under control by 9:15 p.m. according to reports. No one was hurt in the fire. According to Jefferson Parish spokesperson Gretchen Hirt,...
Human remains found in St. Tammany Parish field
SUN, La. — Authorities have launched an investigation after human remains were found in a St. Tammany Parish field near Washington Parish on Thursday. According to Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, an individual searching for arrowheads in a field near Chadell Road near Sun, La., discovered what he believed to be human bones. Deputies were called to the scene, and detectives determined that the bones were likely human remains.
Broadway in New Orleans announces “Wicked,” “Annie” and more for '23-'24 season
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023-2024 schedule of Broadway plays at The Saenger Theatre is filled with blockbuster performances. The upcoming season, which will kick off with the pre-Broadway list, includes such hit shows as A WONDERFUL WORLD in October, and the much-anticipated return of LES MISÉRABLES. It also...
19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
Dredging vessel capsizes near Meraux, spilling over 3,000 gallons of oil in the Mississippi River
LOUISIANA, USA — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill of more than 3,360 gallons after a dredging vessel capsized in the Mississippi River near Meraux, according to a press release. The New Orleans Sector was notified of this incident at around 12:50 a.m. on Monday....
NOLA charter schools will now require school bus transport through 8th grade
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish school district leaders voted to change policy and expand school bus transportation requirements for charter schools, which means that schools must now provide transportation for students through 8th grade, according to our partners at NOLA.com. Previous policy dictated that school bus transportation was only...
'Stolen Autos Nola' | Instagram page helping people recover their cars
NEW ORLEANS — More than 400 cars have been stolen so far this year across the city of New Orleans. We told you Stephanie Foote’s story earlier this week. Her Hyundai Elantra was stolen on Sunday at the corner of Treme and Conti Streets. She never thought she’d see her car again.
