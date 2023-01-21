January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month. In commemoration, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, wants to remind people in Oregon of the opportunities they have to make an impact in the lives of children affected by the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC), one form of human trafficking. “Preventing human trafficking is not just one organization’s responsibility, it takes everyone to work together to make a difference on this issue,” said Lacey Andresen, Deputy Director of Program and Practice for...

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO