YAHOO!
Mount Vernon teen sentenced in fatal stabbing of cheerleading rival Kayla Green
The 15-year-old Mount Vernon girl who fatally stabbed cheerleading rival Kayla Green last year apologized in court Tuesday and said she wished there was more she could do than just say sorry. “I am sorry my actions took away a big sister. I am sorry my actions took away a...
Mount Vernon teen sentenced to 3-9 years in state juvenile detention center for fatal stabbing of teen
Kayla Green's family said justice was not served in this case after months of trying to have prosecutors charge the teen with murder instead of the manslaughter charge that she pleaded guilty to.
Redford Twp. gas station clerk facing murder charges after fatally shooting customer, police say
An 18-year-old gas station clerk in Redford has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed a man inside the business on Friday.
WOWT
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An elderly man who recently began a life sentence for murder died while in hospice care. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead on Jan. 19 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Knapp was there due to a chronic illness.
An 18-year-old faces murder charges after two students killed at Iowa charter school
A Fulton County court hearing will hold arguments on whether to publicly release a report by a Georgia special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully attempted to interfere with the 2020 election results. NBC News' Blayne Alexander reports on whether recommendations for potential criminal charges will be made and what information a public report could reveal. Jan. 24, 2023.
YAHOO!
'I'm sorry every day for my choices': South Jersey man gets 55 years in murder of Plainsboro co-worker
NEW BRUNSWICK - The family of Carolyn Byington, who was murdered in her Plainsboro apartment by a co-worker, was encouraged to celebrate her life while the man responsible for her death will spend 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold, was sentenced Monday by Middlesex County Superior...
YAHOO!
Death investigation at LCCF
Jan. 24—WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility revealed she took her own life. District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce confirmed detectives from his office are investigating the death of Kristen L. Lasalle. Lasalle, 36, was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Sunday...
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In South Jersey: AG
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend. Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
knsiradio.com
Man Sentenced for Pimping Woman in Twin Cities
(KNSI) – A pimp has been sentenced for selling a woman for sex in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force says Larry Eddie Konah Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court to just under four years in prison.
City employee suspected in shooting of boy, 15, at St. Paul recreation center
St. Paul Police block access to Marshall Avenue outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A City of St. Paul employee is suspected of shooting a 15-year-old boy in the head outside of a busy community center late Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
KGW
Woman attacked in Gresham Park waited an hour and a half for police
Police said that a man tried to sexually assault the woman at Pat Pfeifer Park. When she called for help, it was routed to a non-emergency line.
Readers respond: No empathy for murder victims’ families
When Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of the state’s 17 death row inmates, she was not thinking about the protection of society, nor about the victims’ families, who cannot escape the memories of their loved ones’ murders. Many of these families were hardly given any notice that their loved ones’ murderers would no longer face a death sentence.
Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting
**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
mybasin.com
NEW LOCAL PHONE SCAM
The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has received reports that people purporting to be court staff have called members of the public and falsely claimed that their targets failed to respond to a jury summons or subpoena and owe a fine. Please be advised that the staff...
Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law
A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers. Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon lacks protections for domestic violence victims, advocates say
Advocates for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault say the gaps in protection for these victims in Oregon’s criminal justice system have been around for decades.
What to know about trafficking during Trafficking Awareness Month
January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month. In commemoration, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, wants to remind people in Oregon of the opportunities they have to make an impact in the lives of children affected by the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC), one form of human trafficking. “Preventing human trafficking is not just one organization’s responsibility, it takes everyone to work together to make a difference on this issue,” said Lacey Andresen, Deputy Director of Program and Practice for...
Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million
Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of over $1.8 million through false medical diagnoses and fraudulent billing of educational programs.
Missing woman found dead in Oregon River
LaDawn Rene Bloom, a 58-year-old woman from Oregon, was found dead in the Oregon River. The cause of death is currently under investigation, but it is believed that she may have drowned.
