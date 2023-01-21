ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, OR

NBC News

An 18-year-old faces murder charges after two students killed at Iowa charter school

A Fulton County court hearing will hold arguments on whether to publicly release a report by a Georgia special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully attempted to interfere with the 2020 election results. NBC News' Blayne Alexander reports on whether recommendations for potential criminal charges will be made and what information a public report could reveal. Jan. 24, 2023.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YAHOO!

Death investigation at LCCF

Jan. 24—WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility revealed she took her own life. District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce confirmed detectives from his office are investigating the death of Kristen L. Lasalle. Lasalle, 36, was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Sunday...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
knsiradio.com

Man Sentenced for Pimping Woman in Twin Cities

(KNSI) – A pimp has been sentenced for selling a woman for sex in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force says Larry Eddie Konah Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court to just under four years in prison.
Calcasieu Parish News

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
HOUMA, LA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: No empathy for murder victims’ families

When Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of the state’s 17 death row inmates, she was not thinking about the protection of society, nor about the victims’ families, who cannot escape the memories of their loved ones’ murders. Many of these families were hardly given any notice that their loved ones’ murderers would no longer face a death sentence.
OREGON STATE
KROC News

Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting

**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
DES MOINES, IA
mybasin.com

NEW LOCAL PHONE SCAM

The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has received reports that people purporting to be court staff have called members of the public and falsely claimed that their targets failed to respond to a jury summons or subpoena and owe a fine. Please be advised that the staff...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law

A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers.  Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law  appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

What to know about trafficking during Trafficking Awareness Month

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month. In commemoration, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, wants to remind people in Oregon of the opportunities they have to make an impact in the lives of children affected by the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC), one form of human trafficking. “Preventing human trafficking is not just one organization’s responsibility, it takes everyone to work together to make a difference on this issue,” said Lacey Andresen, Deputy Director of Program and Practice for...
OREGON STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million

Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of over $1.8 million through false medical diagnoses and fraudulent billing of educational programs.
LOUISIANA STATE

