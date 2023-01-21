Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
‘I was a bully’: Embattled prosecutor who posted ‘racist,’ ‘colorist’ tweets targeting Black women resigns from Harris County DA’s Office
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Waymond Wesley II, a TikTok star chef who worked in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, has resigned after a laundry list of his own “racist” and “colorist” tweets surfaced, showing him trolling and targeting Black women online. Outrage stretched from the Houston area to nationwide platforms, causing the chef to go viral in ways much different than the “oxtail pasta” recipes he boasted about.
fox7austin.com
Officials condemn SB 147 that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
AUSTIN, Texas - Community members, civil rights activists and Texas lawmakers gathered in Houston on Monday to push back on Senate Bill 147. The bill was authored by State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. If passed, according to the bill language, it would ban companies and citizens of North Korea, Iran, Russia and China from buying property in Texas.
Houston Synagogue on edge after woman is charged with breaking in twice, and making online threats
Ezra Law is accused of returning to a Houston synagogue she allegedly damaged -- the day she was scheduled to appear in court -- and yelling at kids during a children's service.
'Stop the Gun Violence' mural unveiled in Sunnyside
HOUSTON — A “Stop the Gun Violence” mural was unveiled on Saturday at Worthing Early College High School in Sunnyside. The mural is one of the latest efforts by county and community leaders to help make the area safer. Cailynn Garner, 16, is a student at the...
Fort Bend Star
Court document: complainant in Missouri City police officer's family violence case wants charge dropped
A Missouri City police officer and declared candidate for Houston mayor remains on administrative leave after being accused of family violence by her live-in boyfriend. But the accuser may have changed his story, according to a court document. Robin Williams, 32, was placed on administrative leave by the Missouri City...
New Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner Lesley Briones targets ‘bold, innovative’ approach to governance
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones defeated former incumbent Jack Cagle in the Nov. 8 election and took office for the first time Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County residents saw a new face among the newly established 4-1 Democratic majority on Commissioners Court beginning with the first...
Judge to rule if murder charges against disgraced former HPD officer Gerald Goines should be tossed
The now-fired police officer was also the lead officer in the 2019 botched raid that killed a Houston couple in their own home. His attorneys argue the murder charges should be tossed, and if not, there should be a change of venue for the trial.
The Jewish Press
Houston Antisemite Defiles Synagogue, Torah Scroll, Then Skips Court
A Texas woman who terrorized a Reform synagogue a week ago not only missed her court date after an arrest for the incident but returned this past Friday to continue her attacks. Harris County prosecutors told the court that Ezra Law – yes, a woman – broke into Congregation Emanu...
fox26houston.com
Man wanted for 'recklessly' shooting victim in the neck on W. Bellfort Ave.
HOUSTON - Authorities are hoping a sketch will help lead to the arrest of a man accused of recklessly shooting a victim in the neck in southwest Houston. It happened shortly after midnight on New Year's Day in the 6400 block of W. Bellort Ave. That's where the Houston Police Department said an unidentified man in a newly released sketch shot his gun and hit a victim in the neck.
Tensions erupt during rally against SB 147 in Fort Bend County
RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
fox26houston.com
20-year-old man accused of killing young woman, her unborn child was free from jail on multiple bonds
HOUSTON - If a judge had revoked one of Keylin Hollins' bonds for picking up new criminal charges or raised the bond amount, a young mother and her baby would be alive today. Hollins has apparently spent the last couple of years on a one-man crime spree. In 2021, he...
fox26houston.com
More Houston-area teachers caught having improper relationships with students, parents react
Concerned parents react to growing number of teacher/student relationships. With a growing number of stories about educators caught having improper relationships with their underage students, parents are growing frustrated with what's happening. So what can be done to keep kids safe and what resources are available? FOX 26's Sherman Desselle looks into it.
24 Hour Tire Connection owner accused of illegally dumping 100 tires twice in 8 days
Footage from one of the illegal disposals appears to show a northeast Houston tire store owner direct the dumping in a lot that's said to be "chronic" for that activity.
DMV rejects vegan license plate for ‘vulgar’ phrase
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said a Texas driver's customized license plate design was rejected. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles said the proposed plate contained a "vulgar" acronym.
She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin
Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
Fort Bend Star
Suspect in Sugar Land woman's shooting death refuses to waive extradition, remains in Louisiana
The suspect in the shooting death of Sugar Land resident and Alief ISD teacher Wendy Duan remains in a Louisiana jail after refusing to waive extradition, according to a city spokesman. Sugar Land police responded to a shooting January 7 at 9:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills...
Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo is OK after chasing down hit-and-run DUI suspect in Colorado
Despite having been sideswiped by the driver, the former Houston police chief jumped into action and followed the suspect.
'AR-15-type' weapons used to ambush 3 people at N. Harris Co. gas pump, killing 2, sheriff says
Investigators said three men, believed to be in their 20s, were sitting inside their vehicle at the gas pump when three masked men began opening fire with AR-15-type weapons.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Road-Rage Shooter Gets 30 Years
A 2021 road rage shooting case in Houston has reached its conclusion. On Tuesday, Gerald Williams pleaded guilty to killing 17-year-old David Castro in a July 2021 road rage shooting. Williams is now set to serve 30 years in prison after reaching a deal with prosecutors that Castro’s family endorsed, according to the Houston Chronicle.
fox26houston.com
Activists demand arrests after grandmother who found $50 was locked in Austin Co. grocery store, assaulted
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - "There is no reason, why as of Monday morning, no one is under arrest for what happened to sister Betty." On Monday, community activists Quanell X and Dr. Candice Matthews stood with 65-year-old Betty Smith and her family, along with a local pastor on Monday afternoon.
