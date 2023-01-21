ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Click2Houston.com

‘I was a bully’: Embattled prosecutor who posted ‘racist,’ ‘colorist’ tweets targeting Black women resigns from Harris County DA’s Office

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Waymond Wesley II, a TikTok star chef who worked in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, has resigned after a laundry list of his own “racist” and “colorist” tweets surfaced, showing him trolling and targeting Black women online. Outrage stretched from the Houston area to nationwide platforms, causing the chef to go viral in ways much different than the “oxtail pasta” recipes he boasted about.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

'Stop the Gun Violence' mural unveiled in Sunnyside

HOUSTON — A “Stop the Gun Violence” mural was unveiled on Saturday at Worthing Early College High School in Sunnyside. The mural is one of the latest efforts by county and community leaders to help make the area safer. Cailynn Garner, 16, is a student at the...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner Lesley Briones targets ‘bold, innovative’ approach to governance

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones defeated former incumbent Jack Cagle in the Nov. 8 election and took office for the first time Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County residents saw a new face among the newly established 4-1 Democratic majority on Commissioners Court beginning with the first...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Jewish Press

Houston Antisemite Defiles Synagogue, Torah Scroll, Then Skips Court

A Texas woman who terrorized a Reform synagogue a week ago not only missed her court date after an arrest for the incident but returned this past Friday to continue her attacks. Harris County prosecutors told the court that Ezra Law – yes, a woman – broke into Congregation Emanu...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man wanted for 'recklessly' shooting victim in the neck on W. Bellfort Ave.

HOUSTON - Authorities are hoping a sketch will help lead to the arrest of a man accused of recklessly shooting a victim in the neck in southwest Houston. It happened shortly after midnight on New Year's Day in the 6400 block of W. Bellort Ave. That's where the Houston Police Department said an unidentified man in a newly released sketch shot his gun and hit a victim in the neck.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin

Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Road-Rage Shooter Gets 30 Years

A 2021 road rage shooting case in Houston has reached its conclusion. On Tuesday, Gerald Williams pleaded guilty to killing 17-year-old David Castro in a July 2021 road rage shooting. Williams is now set to serve 30 years in prison after reaching a deal with prosecutors that Castro’s family endorsed, according to the Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX

