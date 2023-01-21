Read full article on original website
KWTX
The four-day school week: Has Academy ISD sparked a trend in other Central Texas schools?
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Academy ISD’s recent announcement to move to a four-day school week in the 2023-2024 school year, other Central Texas schools are weighing in on whether they’ll make the same decision. KWTX spoke with districts in Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Waco, Salado and Jarrell....
Bowie High School's theater director faces new lawsuit in state district court
AUSTIN, Texas — A lawsuit filed in state district court last week accuses Diane "Betsy" Cornwell of "abusing her power over the plaintiffs for her own perverse ends," among other claims. Three former Bowie High School students are suing Cornwell over allegations of forcing them to engage in intimacy...
CBS Austin
UT Austin campus named as newest H-E-B delivery hub
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin announced Tuesday it has partnered with H-E-B to offer campus grocery delivery to students, faculty members, and staffers -- making it the newest delivery hub. “Being able to offer this service is a great resource for students who don’t have...
CBS Austin
Texas Democrats call for $15,000 salary raise for teachers
AUSTIN, Texas — A group of House Democrats, led by Austin Representative James Talarico, are calling for a statewide $15,000 raise for Texas educators, unveiled in a press conference Tuesday morning. Touted as the largest educator pay raise in Texas history, House Bill 1548, the proposed bill, will tap...
proclaimerscv.com
Teacher in Texas school district was fired after distributing “very upsetting” worksheet containing racial slurs and insults to special needs class in 7th grade
After giving worksheets to students with special needs that contained insulting comments and racist slurs, a teacher in Texas was fired. According to Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft at a press conference on Friday, the worksheets were distributed to a class of roughly a dozen seventh-grade kids at Rancier Middle School with special learning needs.
Elgin Courier
Threat at middle school investigated
Security is enhanced at Elgin Middle School today after an online rumor, although parents had reason to be relieved in the morning. The Elgin Police Department found no credence to a threat discovered Sunday, Jan. 22. Extra security has been added out an abundance of caution. “This has been determined...
fox44news.com
City of Killeen participates in homeless count program
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen will take part in an annual, coordinated effort this Thursday in order to measure homelessness across Texas. The City says that, in association with the Texas Homeless Network, volunteers from the community will conduct the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. This is a census of all homeless people. Cities nationwide will be participating in similar counts this year and reporting the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
CBS Austin
Breakthrough Central Texas is creating paths for first-generation college students
This non-profit creates a pathway to college for students who are the first in their family to earn a degree. Now they have launched their 2023 Host Company Recruitment Season as part of their Breakthrough Internship Network and today. Kate Garrett from Breakthrough Central Texas joins Chelsey Khan to share...
Texas lawmaker files bill that could strip Austin of its compatibility laws
A Republican state lawmaker filed a bill that, if passed, would scrub some of the City of Austin's compatibility laws.
AFD: Fire out at Travis Early College High School; classes unaffected Monday
Austin Fire responded to the fire at 4:49 a.m. Sunday. They said the cause was electrical.
CBS Austin
Bikers gather at Texas Capitol to lobby against "motorcycle profiling"
AUSTIN, Texas — You’ve probably heard the expression racial profiling before. But one large group of Texans says they're being profiled and pulled over for just suiting up and enjoying the open road. A large group of bikers rumbled into Austin from across Texas to lobby their lawmakers...
KWTX
Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake High School Teacher Accused of Alleged ‘Inappropriate Communicaton’ with Student
Another Comal ISD educator faces charges of engaging in alleged “inappropriate communication” with a student. Canyon Lake High School (CLHS) teacher Orlando Neumann resigned after an investigation by school administrators, Comal ISD’s Human Relations Department and Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives, Principal Mark Oberholtzer said in a statement today.
CBS Austin
FDA considering switching to annual COVID-19 vaccinations
AUSTIN, Texas — The way COVID-19 vaccines are administered could soon change. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting later this week to consider several different strategies. The FDA wants to look at a more simplified approach when it comes to COVID vaccinations. They feel the vaccine should...
footballscoop.com
Texas reportedly set to hire local high school coach to key off-field role
Texas is set to hire Jahmal Fenner as its director of high school relations, according to Mike Roach of Horns247. He will replace Chris Gilbert, the former Lancaster High School head coach who joined Eric Morris's new North Texas staff as assistant head coach and tight ends coach. Fenner has...
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
