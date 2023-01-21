ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

CBS Austin

UT Austin campus named as newest H-E-B delivery hub

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin announced Tuesday it has partnered with H-E-B to offer campus grocery delivery to students, faculty members, and staffers -- making it the newest delivery hub. “Being able to offer this service is a great resource for students who don’t have...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas Democrats call for $15,000 salary raise for teachers

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of House Democrats, led by Austin Representative James Talarico, are calling for a statewide $15,000 raise for Texas educators, unveiled in a press conference Tuesday morning. Touted as the largest educator pay raise in Texas history, House Bill 1548, the proposed bill, will tap...
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Teacher in Texas school district was fired after distributing “very upsetting” worksheet containing racial slurs and insults to special needs class in 7th grade

After giving worksheets to students with special needs that contained insulting comments and racist slurs, a teacher in Texas was fired. According to Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft at a press conference on Friday, the worksheets were distributed to a class of roughly a dozen seventh-grade kids at Rancier Middle School with special learning needs.
KILLEEN, TX
Elgin Courier

Threat at middle school investigated

Security is enhanced at Elgin Middle School today after an online rumor, although parents had reason to be relieved in the morning. The Elgin Police Department found no credence to a threat discovered Sunday, Jan. 22. Extra security has been added out an abundance of caution. “This has been determined...
fox44news.com

City of Killeen participates in homeless count program

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen will take part in an annual, coordinated effort this Thursday in order to measure homelessness across Texas. The City says that, in association with the Texas Homeless Network, volunteers from the community will conduct the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. This is a census of all homeless people. Cities nationwide will be participating in similar counts this year and reporting the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Bikers gather at Texas Capitol to lobby against "motorcycle profiling"

AUSTIN, Texas — You’ve probably heard the expression racial profiling before. But one large group of Texans says they're being profiled and pulled over for just suiting up and enjoying the open road. A large group of bikers rumbled into Austin from across Texas to lobby their lawmakers...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
WACO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake High School Teacher Accused of Alleged ‘Inappropriate Communicaton’ with Student

Another Comal ISD educator faces charges of engaging in alleged “inappropriate communication” with a student. Canyon Lake High School (CLHS) teacher Orlando Neumann resigned after an investigation by school administrators, Comal ISD’s Human Relations Department and Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives, Principal Mark Oberholtzer said in a statement today.
CANYON LAKE, TX
CBS Austin

FDA considering switching to annual COVID-19 vaccinations

AUSTIN, Texas — The way COVID-19 vaccines are administered could soon change. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting later this week to consider several different strategies. The FDA wants to look at a more simplified approach when it comes to COVID vaccinations. They feel the vaccine should...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
KILLEEN, TX

