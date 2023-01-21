Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter is Back!
A strong storm system will continue to bring rain and snow to much of the state through the overnight hours. Snowfall accumulations are expected for a large part of Arkansas north and west of Little Rock with a coating to around an inch is possible mainly on grassy areas along the I-30/US 67 corridor with in excess of 10″ likely at elevation of 2000 feet or higher. Precipitation will taper off to a few flurries by early Wednesday morning.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain first, then the snow
The intensity and coverage of rain will increase this afternoon with temperatures in the mid-40s. Then tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s, some snow will start to mix in. As temperatures reach the low to mid-30s 10-PM to Midnight, it may become all snow in Central Arkansas. “Becoming all snow” will occur much earlier in West, NW, and North Central Arkansas.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Snow & rain are leaving, but cloudy and cold weather sticks around
Even though the precipitation is gone, the storm system is still here. It will be cloudy, cold, and breezy today with a little mist and maybe a few flurries in North Arkansas. The sun will return tomorrow and Friday with a warm up coming Friday. It will be in the 50s this weekend, but rain returns from the southwest Saturday.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: From a cold rain today to snow tonight
We’re starting in the low and mid 30s this morning and will warm to just 45° as a cold rain will begin to settle in around Noon. Northwest Arkansas may start to get snow or a rain/snow mix around Noon. The Winter Storm Watches from yesterday are now...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Big Snow for Some, Nada for Others
A strong storm system will bring rain, heavy at times, to much of the state beginning mid to late morning Tuesday with a quick changeover to snow for parts of west and north Arkansas. Precipitation will quick end by early morning Wednesday but skies will remain cloudy with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.
Weather Blog: Impacts From a Powerful Winter Storm are Expected Tuesday and Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of the area from 12:00 p.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. McDonald County and Barry County have the Winter Storm Watch in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Winter storm leaves thousands of Arkansas customers without power
Rain and snowfall left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Wednesday morning.
whiterivernow.com
Snow, wintry mix forecast set for Tuesday night
A large portion of western and northern Arkansas is expected to be impacted by a strong storm system Tuesday as it moves across the region from the southwest, bringing widespread snowfall and other wintry precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon...
Snow forecast causes some school districts in Arkansas to close
ARKANSAS, USA — Some parts of Arkansas are set to see significant snowfall, and in preparation, some districts across the state have implemented closures. By Tuesday afternoon and evening cold air will bleed into west and northwest parts of Arkansas. This should kick off the transition from rain to all snow, especially for higher terrain in the Ozarks.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The Calm Before The Storm Monday
TONIGHT: Clouds will begin breaking up and clearing out. This will allow temperatures to drop near and below freezing. Northwest wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Monday will be the best day this week to get outside. The morning will start cold with temperatures below freezing. Sunny skies will warm us up into the low 50s by the afternoon. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team is tracking the potential for a mid-week winter storm that could bring accumulating snow to much of the region, with heavy snow possible across southern and southeast Missouri between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Monday afternoon update: Low pressure is expected to develop to our southwest and move in our The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ksmu.org
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter Storm Arrives today bringing snow & cold rain
Snow and rain have started to move into The Natural State, and will continue into this evening and into the overnight hours. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the counties in white until 6 AM Wednesday. The bordering counties in purple remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until Wednesday morning.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter Storm To Bring Several Inches Of Snow Tuesday
A strong winter storm will move into Arkansas Tuesday with significant snow in the Ouachitas and Ozarks. Little Rock will probably see some snow too.
Heavy wet snow is coming to Arkansas, know the dangers!
ROGERS, Ark. — A winter storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. So the two common terms that we hear are "wet" snow and "dry" snow. So let's quickly go through those first. First we'll start with wet snow. Wet snow...
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday showers, latest on Tuesday’s snow
SUNDAY: Sunday morning will start out with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 30s. During the afternoon we will see a few showers pop up with temperatures around 50° in central Arkansas. I wouldn’t be surprised if northern Arkansas and higher elevations see a few snow flurries. It will be breezy with a northeast wind 10-15 mph.
Arkansas snow warning leads to records sales for sleds
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A winter storm is coming, so grocery and hardware stores are packed with people preparing. James Humphreys is one of many people gearing up for the winter storm. He visited The Hardware Store Monday (Jan. 23) to buy sleds. “I was instructed by my kids this...
Arkansas Department of Transportation ‘in 24/7 mode’ as winter storm approaches
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation is already preparing for the snow.
abc17news.com
Tracking multiple systems bringing chances for rain and snow
TONIGHT: A system moves over us bringing chances for rain and snow. It starts off as rain, but as temperatures drop, we'll see snow start to fall. The heaviest band of snow is to the very NW part of Missouri, which is why we won't see a noticeable amount of snow. Amounts as of right now for this area is a dusting to 1/2 of an inch. Jefferson City will be seeing much less of a dusting if anything. I'm not optimistic about accumulation for this system. Our area reached much higher temperatures than expected, and it'll take a while to drop back down. With that, it means road temperatures are above freezing as well, and will take a while to cool off.
