Arkansas State

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter is Back!

A strong storm system will continue to bring rain and snow to much of the state through the overnight hours. Snowfall accumulations are expected for a large part of Arkansas north and west of Little Rock with a coating to around an inch is possible mainly on grassy areas along the I-30/US 67 corridor with in excess of 10″ likely at elevation of 2000 feet or higher. Precipitation will taper off to a few flurries by early Wednesday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain first, then the snow

The intensity and coverage of rain will increase this afternoon with temperatures in the mid-40s. Then tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s, some snow will start to mix in. As temperatures reach the low to mid-30s 10-PM to Midnight, it may become all snow in Central Arkansas. “Becoming all snow” will occur much earlier in West, NW, and North Central Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Big Snow for Some, Nada for Others

A strong storm system will bring rain, heavy at times, to much of the state beginning mid to late morning Tuesday with a quick changeover to snow for parts of west and north Arkansas. Precipitation will quick end by early morning Wednesday but skies will remain cloudy with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Snow, wintry mix forecast set for Tuesday night

A large portion of western and northern Arkansas is expected to be impacted by a strong storm system Tuesday as it moves across the region from the southwest, bringing widespread snowfall and other wintry precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Snow forecast causes some school districts in Arkansas to close

ARKANSAS, USA — Some parts of Arkansas are set to see significant snowfall, and in preparation, some districts across the state have implemented closures. By Tuesday afternoon and evening cold air will bleed into west and northwest parts of Arkansas. This should kick off the transition from rain to all snow, especially for higher terrain in the Ozarks.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The Calm Before The Storm Monday

TONIGHT: Clouds will begin breaking up and clearing out. This will allow temperatures to drop near and below freezing. Northwest wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Monday will be the best day this week to get outside. The morning will start cold with temperatures below freezing. Sunny skies will warm us up into the low 50s by the afternoon. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team is tracking the potential for a mid-week winter storm that could bring accumulating snow to much of the region, with heavy snow possible across southern and southeast Missouri between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Monday afternoon update: Low pressure is expected to develop to our southwest and move in our The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
ksmu.org

National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible

Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Heavy wet snow is coming to Arkansas, know the dangers!

ROGERS, Ark. — A winter storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. So the two common terms that we hear are "wet" snow and "dry" snow. So let's quickly go through those first. First we'll start with wet snow. Wet snow...
ARKANSAS STATE
Missourinet

Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening

Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
MISSOURI STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday showers, latest on Tuesday’s snow

SUNDAY: Sunday morning will start out with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 30s. During the afternoon we will see a few showers pop up with temperatures around 50° in central Arkansas. I wouldn’t be surprised if northern Arkansas and higher elevations see a few snow flurries. It will be breezy with a northeast wind 10-15 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas snow warning leads to records sales for sleds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A winter storm is coming, so grocery and hardware stores are packed with people preparing. James Humphreys is one of many people gearing up for the winter storm. He visited The Hardware Store Monday (Jan. 23) to buy sleds. “I was instructed by my kids this...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
abc17news.com

Tracking multiple systems bringing chances for rain and snow

TONIGHT: A system moves over us bringing chances for rain and snow. It starts off as rain, but as temperatures drop, we'll see snow start to fall. The heaviest band of snow is to the very NW part of Missouri, which is why we won't see a noticeable amount of snow. Amounts as of right now for this area is a dusting to 1/2 of an inch. Jefferson City will be seeing much less of a dusting if anything. I'm not optimistic about accumulation for this system. Our area reached much higher temperatures than expected, and it'll take a while to drop back down. With that, it means road temperatures are above freezing as well, and will take a while to cool off.
MISSOURI STATE

