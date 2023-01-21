YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa A. Palermo, 101, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Theresa was born March 30, 1921, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Dominic Lovaglio AKA Dominic Walley and Rosa Sinsetivo Lovaglio, of Carbone, Italy. Her family moved to Youngstown when she was two years old.

