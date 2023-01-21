Read full article on original website
27 First News
Pamela G. (Goff) Steiner, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela G. Steiner, 61, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her home in Boardman surrounded by family. Pam was born October 11, 1961, in Covington, Virginia, a daughter of Shelby J. Goff (Ratliff) and the late Charles W. Goff. Pam graduated from Newton...
27 First News
Carole A. Pesa, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Pesa, 83, died Monday afternoon January 23, 2023 at her home. She was born July 30, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul F. and Carolyn Geidner Dominic. Mrs. Pesa was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1960 graduate of...
27 First News
Joseph Kraynak, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Kraynak, 84, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, in his home. Mr. Kraynak was born December 7, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Maddy) Kraynak. He was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School...
27 First News
Dennis A. McNeal, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. McNeal, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on July 27, 1939, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Marshall and Mildred Mulford McNeal. Dennis served in the United States Army in...
27 First News
Christine Elizabeth Dennis Simpson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Elizabeth Dennis Simpson, 83, of 999 Miller Street, SW Warren, Ohio departed this life Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:09 a.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness. She was born December 10, 1939 in Fort Valley, Georgia, the daughter of Wilson...
27 First News
Mary L. Pratt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Pratt, 72, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Thursday, January 19. She was born in Youngstown, a daughter of Michal and Gladys Waback. Mary leaves behind four sons, Donald J. Pratt, John Pratt, Damien Pratt and Brandon Darby; one daughter, Penny Pratt;...
27 First News
Mildred “Pat” E. Daugherty, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Pat” E. Daugherty was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her daughter’s home, after a short illness. Family was there as she took her last beautiful breath. She was born October 14, 1940,...
27 First News
Theresa A. Palermo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa A. Palermo, 101, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Theresa was born March 30, 1921, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Dominic Lovaglio AKA Dominic Walley and Rosa Sinsetivo Lovaglio, of Carbone, Italy. Her family moved to Youngstown when she was two years old.
27 First News
Mabel Gay Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Gay Smith was born on April 28, 1924 in Abingdon, Virginia and died on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the age of 98. She attended King College and received a degree in education from Radford College. She also did graduate work at Kent State University.
27 First News
Jim Ciavarella, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Ciavarella, 87, passed away at home, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Jim was born May 8, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of Luigi and Jennie Torchio Ciavarella. He was a 1953 graduate of East High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1955...
27 First News
Ralph J. “Jim” Campana, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph J. “Jim” Campana, Jr., 72, died Saturday morning January 21, 2023 at his home. He was born March 30, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Ralph J. and Virginia M. Landolfi Campana, Sr. Mr. Campana, a 1968 graduate of East High School...
27 First News
Joanne Myers, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Myers, age 81, passed away way too soon on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Green Meadows Wellness Center. She was born June 15, 1941, in Richmond, Virginia to the late Herman and Vivian (Layne) Glass. Joanne will always be remembered for her kind nature,...
27 First News
Helen Maxine Morgan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Maxine Morgan, 96, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Briarfield Manor. She was born July 20, 1926, in Massillon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Russell Thackwell and the late Lois (Duffield) Thackwell. Helen was a pink lady volunteer at...
27 First News
Jeffrey C. Wolbert, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Curtis Wolbert, 63, died Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Jeff was born on April 16, 1959 in Norton, Virginia, the son of the late William and Laura J. (Drugmand) Wolbert. He was a 1977 graduate of West Allegheny High School.
27 First News
Virginia Lou Arnold, Vernon, Ohio
VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Lou Arnold, age 65, died on Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren. She was born on March 29, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Bertha Ellen (King) and Ivan Lee Rose. Virginia was a 1975 graduate of Joseph...
27 First News
Lynne Eleanor Burns, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynne Eleanor Burns, 86, of Canfield passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown. Born April 11, 1936 in Flint, Michigan, Lynne was the daughter of Lloyd and Eva (Duncan) Davies. Lynne attended Whittier Junior High School and graduated from...
27 First News
Sally Jeanne Fisher-Evans, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Jeanne Fisher-Evans, 87, formerly of New Middletown, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Sally was born July 29, 1935, in Massillon, the daughter of the late Willis and Kathryn Coulburn Hinman. She was a graduate of...
27 First News
Charles David Gall, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles David Gall, 82, passed away peacefully at 12:35 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. David was born June 1, 1940 in Moultrie, Ohio, a son of the late George and Anna (Cooper) Gall and was a life resident of the area.
27 First News
Jackie Don Truax, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jackie Don Truax, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away January 23, 2023 at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation after an extended illness. He was 84. Jackie was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 15, 1938 to Garnet (Rowe) Truax and Samuel Truax. He was a crane operator...
27 First News
Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, age 90, of Canfield, died Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born July 23, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Alexander and Lillian Chitarovich Luteran. Val was a graduate of South High School and had worked at St. Elizabeth...
