Missoula, MT

Newstalk KGVO

Parking Lot Crash Leads to a Felony DUI Arrest for a Missoula Man

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:42 a.m. on January 22, 2023, a Missoula Police Department officer received a report of an accident injury in the Montana Club parking lot on Brooks Street. The complainant stated a male in a white Ford Ranger had just rear-ended someone in the parking lot and was passed out in their vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Punches Pregnant Woman in the Stomach at the Missoula Shelter

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 1:11 a.m. on January 23, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer received a notification from the dispatch center regarding an assault that had just occurred at the Johnson Street warming shelter. The initial report indicated that an adult male had assaulted a pregnant female by punching her and possibly strangled her.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula Police arrest one in predawn raid

Missoula Police officers arrested one person after a lengthy predawn standoff around a camper van on Hawthorn Street Tuesday. The incident started about 2:30 a.m., according to Missoula Police spokeswoman Whitney Bennett. She said an 18-year-old male suspected of "a violent offense involving a weapon" was reported on the 1100 block of West Broadway. The suspect fled on foot and barricaded himself in the camper.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in custody after shelter in place in Missoula neighborhood

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police say an 18-year-old male suspect is in custody after a violent incident where nearby residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning. Missoula Police public information officer Whitney Bennett reports the situation began in the 1100 block of West Broadway at around 2:30...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Take a Look at the New Shelters for Missoula’s Homeless

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space officially opened its brand-new hard-sided shelter facility in Missoula. The TSOS was originally located on private land near Buckhouse Bridge south of Missoula, but the site was relocated to County-owned land at Mullan and Broadway, near the Missoula County Detention Facility.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Favorite Missoula Gym Closing It’s Doors. All Equipment For Sale

One of Missoula's fitness institutions will be closing its doors for good, but their loss might be your gain. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police look to identify woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
MISSOULA, MT
nbc16.com

Veterinarian shares story to spread awareness about deadly dog disease

MISSOULA, MT (KECI) — Dr. Maddie Hayward, a veterinarian in Florence, Montana, had to make the difficult decision to euthanize her 2-year-old dog, Aspen, who tested positive for brucella canis, a terminal disease. During the last 10 years, Hayward said she’s had to euthanize many pets -- all for...
FLORENCE, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Romance: Most Romantic Restaurants for Dates

We're in the heart of Montana's cold, brutal winter but despite that now is the time for romance because Valentine's Day is coming up— I'm not sure who picked the date for this holiday, but my guess is they weren't from anywhere around here. Please allow me to hide my bitterness and proceed.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

