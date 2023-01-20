Read full article on original website
SFGate
Adam Lambert: Homophobia ‘Probably’ Cost Me the ‘American Idol’ Win
Adam Lambert made headlines recently for slamming a casting rumor that “The White Lotus” star Theo James was circling the role of George Michael in a biopic about the pop music icon. Not so fast. Speaking at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, Lambert said he was mostly being sarcastic and that it would be “ridiculous” to claim that gay characters can only be played by gay actors.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
NME
Eddie Redmayne on ‘Cabaret’, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and the physical cost of performance
From playing Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything to Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, British actor Eddie Redmayne knows how to disappear into a role. Which brings us to Cabaret, the astounding 2021 production of the classic musical that won seven Olivier awards, including Best Actor for Redmayne for his turn as ‘The Emcee’ of the decadent Kit Kat Club in 1920s Berlin. With the cast album now available, the 41-year-old star took time to reflect on what’s been one of the highlights of an already astonishing career.
Shia LaBeouf Seen In Greek Goddess Drag For His Next Role, But There May Be Trouble In Paradise
Shia LaBeouf is spotted in Greek drag on the set of the alleged tumultuous Francis Ford Coppola production, Megalopolis.
Henry Winkler Reveals Why He Turned Down An Iconic Role In Grease After Happy Days, And Why He Regrets It
Henry Winkler had an iconic TV role, but he could have played an equally iconic character on the big screen.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Broadway Star Anika Noni Rose's Net Worth Is Fit for a Princess
Real-life Disney princess Anika Noni Rose isn't a stranger to celebrity. The actress was named a Disney Legend in 2011, but she's also known for playing Lorrell Robinson in the Oscar-winning film Dreamgirls, for playing LaVerne "Jukebox" Ganner in the Starz television series Power, and for winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Caroline, Or Change, in 2004.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Handed Harrison Ford This Iconic Role Long Before He Joined the Sheridanverse in ‘1923’
‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner was the first big name to join the Sheridanverse, paving the way for others like Harrison Ford in ‘1923’ to follow.
‘Top Gun’ Star Tom Cruise Saved an Award-Winning Film from Harvey Weinstein
When Todd Field was looking to bring the film In the Bedroom to life, he faced a significant roadblock in making his intricate visions come to fruition on the big screen. According to an interview with Todd Field, he was at the Sundance Film Festival when he learned Harvey Weinstein’s entertainment company, Miramax had acquired the rights to the film.
Gina Lollobrigida, Golden Age of Hollywood star, dies aged 95
Gina Lollobrigida, an Italian actor once described as being “the most beautiful woman in the world,” has died aged 95.The star, considered to be one of the last from the Golden Age of Hollywood, passed away on 16 January in a Rome clinic, her former lawyer confirmed, according to Reuters.She graced screens alongside the likes of Frank Sinatra and Rock Hudson, and was a prominent figure in the 1950s and 1960s.While a contract signed with Howard Hughes prevented her from working in US films until 1959, she rose to fame in European cinema.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionThe top highlights from this year’s Critics Choice AwardsJames Cameron re-enacts Titanic raft scene to see if Jack would survive
Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98
CNN — Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy “Sixteen Candles,” has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98. Cook died “peacefully” on Wednesday from heart failure,...
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
Madonna Once Explained Why She Didn’t Have a Successful Acting Career
Madonna once admitted she wasn’t too proud of her acting career, especially in comparison to the heights she’d reached doing music.
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
Amanda Bynes reuniting with ‘All That’ cast in first public gig in years
Amanda, please! Amanda Bynes is heading to ’90s Con this spring to be a part of the “All That” panel alongside her old castmates Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg. The nostalgia-rich convention, which is reuniting the casts from several iconic ’90s productions, will be held at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17-19, where fans will get a chance to catch up with — and potentially meet — their favorite childhood performers. “I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at ’90s Con,” Bynes, 36, said in a statement to People. In his own statement, Mitchell,...
Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher Star in New Netflix Rom-Com: Details on ‘Your Place or Mine’
Return of the rom-com! The trailer for Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, dropped on January 12, 2023, and the movie is already in the running for the streaming service’s next big hit. Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about Your Place or Mine, including the...
disneyfanatic.com
Rare Footage of Disney World Ride “Horrifies” Fans
Rare footage of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has resurfaced, and fans have many opinions about it. It’s always a unique experience to see a beloved Disney ride from a new perspective, especially when it comes to one at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida. The Disney Resort and its four Disney Parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—keep fans worldwide flocking to each Theme Park for the variety of entertainment they offer.
disneyfanatic.com
Fan Praises Unexpected Disney World Experience
For some Disney fans, staying in a Deluxe Resort during a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is a crucial part of the Disney customer experience. Resorts like the Grand Floridian, Polynesian, or Animal Kingdom Lodge can certainly be lovely Disney Resorts for a vacation, whether you are traveling with your significant other, or your family, or some Disney Adult friends.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Making Major Moves With New Lake Nona Campus
Back in 2021, now-fired Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that Disney would be building a massive new Imagineering Campus in Lake Nona, Florida. The campus would be just about 20 minutes away from The Walt Disney World Resort. The new Lake Nona area will include not only an Imagineering Campus, but also a Town Center Club, a Veterans Affairs building, two apartment complexes, an elementary school, an innovation center, and more. The Lake Nona project is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area, and six-figure salaries along with it.
