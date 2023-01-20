ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Adam Lambert: Homophobia ‘Probably’ Cost Me the ‘American Idol’ Win

Adam Lambert made headlines recently for slamming a casting rumor that “The White Lotus” star Theo James was circling the role of George Michael in a biopic about the pop music icon. Not so fast. Speaking at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, Lambert said he was mostly being sarcastic and that it would be “ridiculous” to claim that gay characters can only be played by gay actors.
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
NME

Eddie Redmayne on ‘Cabaret’, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and the physical cost of performance

From playing Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything to Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, British actor Eddie Redmayne knows how to disappear into a role. Which brings us to Cabaret, the astounding 2021 production of the classic musical that won seven Olivier awards, including Best Actor for Redmayne for his turn as ‘The Emcee’ of the decadent Kit Kat Club in 1920s Berlin. With the cast album now available, the 41-year-old star took time to reflect on what’s been one of the highlights of an already astonishing career.
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
MarketRealist

Broadway Star Anika Noni Rose's Net Worth Is Fit for a Princess

Real-life Disney princess Anika Noni Rose isn't a stranger to celebrity. The actress was named a Disney Legend in 2011, but she's also known for playing Lorrell Robinson in the Oscar-winning film Dreamgirls, for playing LaVerne "Jukebox" Ganner in the Starz television series Power, and for winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Caroline, Or Change, in 2004.
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun’ Star Tom Cruise Saved an Award-Winning Film from Harvey Weinstein

When Todd Field was looking to bring the film In the Bedroom to life, he faced a significant roadblock in making his intricate visions come to fruition on the big screen. According to an interview with Todd Field, he was at the Sundance Film Festival when he learned Harvey Weinstein’s entertainment company, Miramax had acquired the rights to the film.
The Independent

Gina Lollobrigida, Golden Age of Hollywood star, dies aged 95

Gina Lollobrigida, an Italian actor once described as being “the most beautiful woman in the world,” has died aged 95.The star, considered to be one of the last from the Golden Age of Hollywood, passed away on 16 January in a Rome clinic, her former lawyer confirmed, according to Reuters.She graced screens alongside the likes of Frank Sinatra and Rock Hudson, and was a prominent figure in the 1950s and 1960s.While a contract signed with Howard Hughes prevented her from working in US films until 1959, she rose to fame in European cinema.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionThe top highlights from this year’s Critics Choice AwardsJames Cameron re-enacts Titanic raft scene to see if Jack would survive
New York Post

Amanda Bynes reuniting with ‘All That’ cast in first public gig in years

Amanda, please! Amanda Bynes is heading to ’90s Con this spring to be a part of the “All That” panel alongside her old castmates Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg. The nostalgia-rich convention, which is reuniting the casts from several iconic ’90s productions, will be held at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17-19, where fans will get a chance to catch up with — and potentially meet — their favorite childhood performers. “I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at ’90s Con,” Bynes, 36, said in a statement to People. In his own statement, Mitchell,...
disneyfanatic.com

Rare Footage of Disney World Ride “Horrifies” Fans

Rare footage of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has resurfaced, and fans have many opinions about it. It’s always a unique experience to see a beloved Disney ride from a new perspective, especially when it comes to one at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida. The Disney Resort and its four Disney Parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—keep fans worldwide flocking to each Theme Park for the variety of entertainment they offer.
disneyfanatic.com

Fan Praises Unexpected Disney World Experience

For some Disney fans, staying in a Deluxe Resort during a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is a crucial part of the Disney customer experience. Resorts like the Grand Floridian, Polynesian, or Animal Kingdom Lodge can certainly be lovely Disney Resorts for a vacation, whether you are traveling with your significant other, or your family, or some Disney Adult friends.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Making Major Moves With New Lake Nona Campus

Back in 2021, now-fired Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that Disney would be building a massive new Imagineering Campus in Lake Nona, Florida. The campus would be just about 20 minutes away from The Walt Disney World Resort. The new Lake Nona area will include not only an Imagineering Campus, but also a Town Center Club, a Veterans Affairs building, two apartment complexes, an elementary school, an innovation center, and more. The Lake Nona project is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area, and six-figure salaries along with it.
