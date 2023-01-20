Gina Lollobrigida, an Italian actor once described as being “the most beautiful woman in the world,” has died aged 95.The star, considered to be one of the last from the Golden Age of Hollywood, passed away on 16 January in a Rome clinic, her former lawyer confirmed, according to Reuters.She graced screens alongside the likes of Frank Sinatra and Rock Hudson, and was a prominent figure in the 1950s and 1960s.While a contract signed with Howard Hughes prevented her from working in US films until 1959, she rose to fame in European cinema.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionThe top highlights from this year’s Critics Choice AwardsJames Cameron re-enacts Titanic raft scene to see if Jack would survive

