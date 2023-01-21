Read full article on original website
Related
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron James is looking to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer; who were the others?
Somewhere along his path toward becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader, LeBron James reached the ultimate state of being as an offensive force: unguardable. "Early on, it was a lot of just speed and jumping and then figuring it out," James said in January, looking back at his career the day after he joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only other player in league history to put up 38,000 career points. "And you get smarter and smarter, you say, 'Teams know they can key on these things, so how can I make sure that I am unguardable and can always put myself in position where I do what I want to do and not what the defense wants me to do?'"
ABC30 Fresno
Clippers stave off 'scary' LeBron James takeover, marvel at latest feat
LOS ANGELES --LeBron James scored 13 points and threw down two thunderous dunks in the span of four-plus minutes to cut a 21-pointClipperslead down to 10 in the fourth quarter Tuesday night. "It was scary," Clippers star guard Paul George said. "I've seen that look in Bron." This, though, was...
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Anthony Davis (foot) set to rejoin Lakers on Wed.
LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will return to the lineup on Wednesday against the visitingSan Antonio Spurs, barring any setback during his pregame warmup, league sources told ESPN. Davis will be on a 20- to 24-minute restriction, easing back from a foot injury that had some...
ABC30 Fresno
Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Saturday
ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues. What...
ABC30 Fresno
Patrick Beverley halftime talk sparks Lakers to improbable win
PORTLAND, Ore. -- With his team down by 25 points at the half after being outscored 45-13 by the Trail Blazers in the second quarter, Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham kept his comments to the players brief during the break. "Darvin walked out of here and said, 'Y'all figure...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers send Kendrick Nunn, second-round picks to Wizards for Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles LakersacquiredWashington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, the team announced on Monday. The deal includes a 2023 second-round pick via Chicago, the Lakers' own in 2029 and the less favorable of the Wizards' and Lakers' 2028 second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
ABC30 Fresno
Kings use early 3s, big 4th quarter to top Grizzlies 133-100
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- - Trey Lyles scored a season-high 24 points, Harrison Barnes had 15 of his 20 in Sacramento's record-tying first quarter and the Kings beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 133-100 on Monday night. The Kings tied the NBA record with 12 3-pointers in the first quarter - in...
ABC30 Fresno
Rob Pelinka: Rui Hachimura move 'doesn't mean our work is finished'
LOS ANGELES -- Having already made a major move 2 weeks before the NBA trade deadline by acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka still stressed urgency in upgrading the roster. "[We] felt like it was an...
ABC30 Fresno
Kings GM Monte McNair agrees to contract extension, team says
After orchestrating a remarkable franchise renaissance, Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair has agreed to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced. McNair, who had entered into the final months of his original three-year deal, has overseen the Kings (27-18) rise to third place in the Western Conference and a playoff berth that would end a 16-year postseason absence.
ABC30 Fresno
Joe Burrow and Josh Allen top NFL quotes of the week
Joe Burrow trolls like a champion and more from our NFL quotes of the week. "Better send those refunds." Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, after his team's win over the Buffalo Bills, trolling Bills fans who had bought tickets to the potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Look: Football World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers TV Ratings
In the storied history of playoff matchups between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, the two teams' most recent meeting likely won't make the top of anyone's list. The 49ers won 19-12 to advance to the NFC Championship game. But Sunday's iteration may go down as the most-watched. Fox ...
Comments / 0