Haywood county man is in custody and being charged with the murder of his ex-wife
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- “We have received information that the body recovered on the Hillview Loop area over the weekend is that of Brittany Watson. Been identified positively through fingerprints,” said Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett. Her ex-husband, Kevin Watson reported her missing a few days later, on Friday...
Suspect pleads guilty in murder of 2-year-old Laylah Washington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing 2-year-old Laylah Washington in 2017 pleaded guilty to her murder Tuesday. Tylan McCray, 25, was taken into custody in October 2017, months after Washington was killed. Laylah Washington was two years old at the time she was shot in the head...
Missing woman identified as body found in Haywood County
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The body found in Haywood County was identified as Britney Watson, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. Watson went missing in early January out of Haywood County. A warrant was later issued for the arrest of her ex-husband Kevin Watson for first-degree murder.
Attorneys: Autopsy shows Tyre Nichols suffered ‘extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An independent autopsy indicated that Tyre Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating”, according to attorneys representing his family. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after he was involved in a traffic stop that left him critically injured three days earlier. Five Memphis police officers involved in his arrest were […]
Recently fired MPD officer accused of violence while working with Shelby County in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many questions still remain about the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers who were fired following the results of the internal investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. There were also two Memphis Fire EMTs who were relieved of duty pending the results of...
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
Body found in Henderson County on Monday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
Police radio traffic holds clues in Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — As we wait for the video footage of what happened to be released to the public, police radio traffic holds clues as to what led to the brutal arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. You can hear some of the tense moments that ultimately led to Nichols’ death and the firing of […]
MPD: Man dead in shooting on Apple Blossom Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near the corner of Hyacinth Drive around 5:00 p.m. Police say one male victim was found dead on the...
JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson. Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to...
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/23/23 – 1/24/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/23/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/24/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Body identified as missing TN woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
'We will see what they did to Tyre' | Family asks for patience, recounts 'horrific' & 'appalling' video of confrontation with MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County District Attorney's office said the release of video footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols, which led to five Memphis Police officers being fired after Nichols died in the hospital, could come "this week or next." Relatives of Tyre Nichols met with city...
Tyre Nichols’ family expected to see body camera footage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyre Nichols’ family is expected to see the body camera footage from the night of his arrest. Five Memphis Police officers were fired Friday for their involvement in Nichols’ traffic stop earlier this month. For weeks people across the city have pleaded for the...
City Watch Alert: Missing woman and two kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a woman and two children on Wednesday morning. Erica Wooten, Nicole Wooten, and Raniesha Wooten were last seen on Jan. 14. Thirty-seven-year-old Erica Wooten has black hair and is 5′2. Seven-year-old Nicole Wooten is 4′0 with a...
‘Disgusting’ Memphis city councilman says of Tyre Nichols body-cam video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols is readying themselves for a day of emotion as they’re expected to view police body-cam video of the “confrontations” with Memphis police that led to Nichols’ death. Authorities have promised to release video from Nichols’ arrest afterwards,...
One killed during robbery in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. Police say two men were walking to their car when two men approached them. One of the suspects hit […]
Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate
The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
