ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Stolen vehicle with child inside pursued in St. Bernard Parish

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A stolen car that had a 6-year-old girl inside was pursued across St. Bernard Parish and into New Orleans East, before the child was safely recovered from a different stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday night (Jan. 24). The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said two suspects...
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
WDSU

NOPD arrests two teens in connection with Tulane armed robberies

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection with the armed robberies of Tulane Students. The armed robberies were reported on Jan 15. on Hillary Street. According to a news release issued to students by Tulane Police, the suspects are 15 and 16 years old. Anyone with...
fox8live.com

New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
COVINGTON, LA
WGNO

2-alarm-fire damages Metairie auto shop on Airline Drive

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating to figure out the cause of a fire that damaged a Metairie auto repair shop. At about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, a blaze broke out at the Champion Auto Center in the 3600 block of Airline Drive. A second alarm was called soon after but the flames […]
METAIRIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy