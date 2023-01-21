Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Eat in New Orleans2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next weekKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Stevie Nicks is hitting the road on a solo tour that includes New Orleans stopTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Actor and comedian, Adam Devine to reign as King Bacchus LIVTina HowellHouma, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Stolen vehicle with child inside pursued in St. Bernard Parish
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A stolen car that had a 6-year-old girl inside was pursued across St. Bernard Parish and into New Orleans East, before the child was safely recovered from a different stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday night (Jan. 24). The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said two suspects...
NOPD pleads for the public to step forward with info on January 17 homicide
The incident happened On Jan. 17 in the 4400 block of Reynes Street and left a man dead.
WANTED: NOPD search for alleged home burglars
There are no formal descriptions of the alleged suspects but surveillance video caught captured them inside a store.
WDSU
NOPD arrests two teens in connection with Tulane armed robberies
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection with the armed robberies of Tulane Students. The armed robberies were reported on Jan 15. on Hillary Street. According to a news release issued to students by Tulane Police, the suspects are 15 and 16 years old. Anyone with...
fox8live.com
New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
Vehicle of interest sought in Central City homicide investigation
According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way.
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
Police: Man found dead in New Orleans East was visiting from Europe
Janis Galis was found dead early last Tuesday morning on Reynes Street near Ransom Street, about two blocks off the Chef Menteur Highway. Now, detectives are seeking leads that can point them in the right direction.
Woman accused of Lower Garden District murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish
When they arrived, a 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gun shot wound.
houmatimes.com
Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish SWAT searching for stolen car suspects in the Timberlane Village Subdivision
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a SWAT team is currently searching for stolen car suspects on the Westbank off Manhattan. SWAT has air units, dogs, and drones in the Timberlane Village Subdivision. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available...
City Council hopes to reduce the alarming number of guns stolen from cars
"1,100 of 1,600 guns seized were stolen guns in 2022"
NOLA.com
Man and his dog stabbed multiple times in West Lake Forest area, NOPD says
A man and his dog were stabbed multiple times Sunday night in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans, police said. Another man is in custody and accused in the stabbing. The crime was reported to police at 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard (map). The...
NOPD investigating first shooting in four days
After a huge spike in gun violence to start the new year, New Orleans saw a lull the last few days. That is until last night. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at an undetermined location,” Officer Reese Harper said
WDSU
Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
2-alarm-fire damages Metairie auto shop on Airline Drive
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating to figure out the cause of a fire that damaged a Metairie auto repair shop. At about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, a blaze broke out at the Champion Auto Center in the 3600 block of Airline Drive. A second alarm was called soon after but the flames […]
NOLA.com
Man pistol-whipped, robbed near Frenchmen Street clubs, New Orleans police say
A 33-year-old man was pistol-whipped and robbed in the Frenchmen Street entertainment area, New Orleans police said Monday. The crime was reported to police around 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Decatur Street (map), which is between Frenchmen and Elysian Fields Avenue. The man told police an unidentified...
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged after high-speed chase ends with seizure of meth and fentanyl
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Quintin Jared Ward, 30, of Houma, was taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 20 after a chase that reached speeds of 130 mph, according to Assumption Parish sheriff’s spokesman Lonny Cavalier. This was not the first time Ward led deputies on a chase, according...
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
Comments / 7