Albuquerque, NM

Show that features New Mexico musicians airing second season soon

By Karla Sosa
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A show that features live music at popular local places will soon air its second season. Bands of Enchantment is filmed in New Mexico with its latest season in Albuquerque.

Felix Peralta from Felix y Los Gatos was on the show with his band. This show gives artists the opportunity to showcase their music while also giving the audience a glimpse of Albuquerque.

“I felt like I was in the Rolling Stones. It was great,” said Peralta.

Ken Peterson is the executive producer of the show and said season 2 was filmed in Albuquerque, and it’s completely different than season one which was filmed in Tucumcari during the pandemic.

“We couldn’t have an audience, so a big huge difference in season two we have 200+ audience for some of the shows,” said Peterson.

Production for season 2 started in mid-September at the Rail Yards in Downtown Albuquerque. It took them 2 weeks to transform the area into the studio they had envisioned.

“We kinda just dream board and talk really deep dive into Albuquerque, New Mexico, and culture and murals and pull elements from all over Albuquerque into the set,” said Peterson.

Alex Maryol and his bandmates are grateful for the show and said it helps out local artists.

“We have a lot of talent here. We don’t have an opportunity to showcase it, so it’s something really special,” said Maryol.

Peralta can’t wait until his episode airs.

“We’re going to have a watch party via Facebook, of course. We’re going to set up an event, so everyone can watch it,” said Peralta.

The red-carpet premiere will be next Thursday at the Kimo Theatre.

You can watch the show on New Mexico PBS Saturday afternoons at 4:30 p.m. starting February 4. The show will air nationally in March.

