The cheapest tickets for the 49ers vs Eagles game are over $600

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the NFC Championship game yet again where they’re set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at 12:00 p.m. PST. With the winner punching their ticket to Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona, it’s no surprise that tickets to the 49ers-Eagles game sold out within just minutes of going on sale.
Get a custom 49ers jersey at a hefty discount ahead of the NFC Championship

After dispatching of the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs, the 49ers are headed back to the NFC Championship yet again. Even though you’ll have to travel to Philly to see the game in person, now’s the perfect time to get your game day gear so you’re ready to cheer the Niners on. Right now at Fanatics, you can save over $90 on a San Francisco 49ers Nike Vapor Untouchable Custom Elite Jersey and get it for $276.99.
Fowler scores twice, Ducks knock off Coyotes 5-2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Troy Terry saw his teammate go down, the referee's hand go up for a major penalty and kept skating. Using some nifty stickhandling, he weaved around a defender and scored before the offending Arizona player could be sent to the penalty box. Cam Fowler scored...
