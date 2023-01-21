Bengals vs. Bills game predictions - why it will go down to the wire: Strictly Stripes Podcast

ORCHARD PARK, New York -- It seems like Joe Burrow always rises to the occasion when big games come around, and Sunday’s 27-10 win vs. the Bills was no exception. He came out the gate hot, completing passes to seven different receivers for 118 yards and a pair of TDs in the first quarter. Burrow finished with 242 yards and two TDs on 23-of-36 passing, and was sacked just once despite missing starting offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO