Bengals vs. Bills game predictions - why it will go down to the wire: Strictly Stripes Podcast

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
How the Bengals showed their killer instinct to return to the AFC Championship: Strictly Stripes Podcast
ORCHARD PARK, New York - And then there were two. The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship almost exactly one year from the day they made it to the big game following a commanding divisional round victory on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Unsurprisingly,...
‘Make sure y’all get that refund’: How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Bills
ORCHARD PARK, New York -- It seems like Joe Burrow always rises to the occasion when big games come around, and Sunday’s 27-10 win vs. the Bills was no exception. He came out the gate hot, completing passes to seven different receivers for 118 yards and a pair of TDs in the first quarter. Burrow finished with 242 yards and two TDs on 23-of-36 passing, and was sacked just once despite missing starting offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: claim $200 bonus bets ahead of NFL championship games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When prospective Ohio bettors look for a no-brainer welcome offer for this week’s NBA, college basketball, and NFL action, they can...
How will an offense centered on Deshaun Watson impact Nick Chubb? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will be all-in building their offense around quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2023. How will it impact Nick Chubb’s usage?. That’s one question our Football Insider subscribers had in Part 2 of our Hey, Mary Kay! podcast on Tuesday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: claim $200 bonus bets for Tuesday NBA, CBB, NHL
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before betting on a busy night in the NBA or college basketball, apply the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer here...
With Browns out of contention which team should fans cheer for in playoffs? Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns missed the playoffs again this year, so if you’re a Browns’ fan you’re probably looking for a team still in the playoffs to cheer on to the Super Bowl. Out of the four teams left — Kansas City, Cincinnati, San...
Caesars Ohio promo code earns $1,500 bonus for NBA Tuesday action
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. First-time bettors who apply the Caesars Ohio promo code CLE1BET here will earn a $1,500 bet on Caesars ahead of Tuesday’s...
Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers tickets: How to get seats for the 2023 NFC Championship Game
Tickets for the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. on Jan. 29 between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are now for sale on third-party online retailers. The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. HOW TO GET TICKETS: VividSeats | StubHub | SeatGeek | TicketCity...
How close are the Browns to the teams we saw in the divisional round? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals and Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship this weekend and the Eagles and 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship. Browns fans, once again, were left watching, wondering what could have been as their team missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. How close are...
Links between Cavs and Rockets highlight Cleveland’s quick, impressive rise to contention
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Their mastheads read like a Venn diagram’s middle section. Count the links: Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff coached the Rockets for 71 games after Houston fired Kevin McHale in 2015 (Bickerstaff later withdrew his name from consideration for the full-time vacancy). Cleveland once viewed Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., who it drafted 30th overall in 2019, as a franchise cornerstone before Porter was arrested on a weapons charge. And eighteen months ago, the Rockets and Cavs stood on even ground – the bottom – while drafting second and third, respectively, in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Steven Kwan should find it hard to avoid the spotlight for the Guardians in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan spent the early part of this offseason embracing his inner couch potato and laying low in a Chicago apartment. He slept late, played video games and ate whatever he wanted as his body recovered rom the longest season of his professional career. Not many...
