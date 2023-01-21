ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 5

Comment Commando
3d ago

Nice Pic..But Next time don't afford him the dignity of speaking behind a podium with a city Emblem on it.Next Time show him in jail clothes and in jail.Where he belongs.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Los Angeles

Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend

A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
SANTA MONICA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

District 1 candidate had restraining order filed against her

DOWNEY - Downey City Council District 1 vacancy applicant Elvira Meraz was part of a mutual restraining order in 2013, after a previous petition against her was thrown out. According to court documents filed in March 2012, the request was filed after Yvette Meraz (now Yvette Bonilla) claimed that Meraz (then Elvira Gonzalez) was harassing her concerning her daughter, threatening to hurt and mistreat her. At the time, Meraz was in a relationship with Bonilla’s ex-husband Manuel Meraz, whom Bonilla had been separated from since February 2011 and Meraz has since married.
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Trash Dumped Outside of Boyle Heights City Hall in Protest

Community activists from the First Blocks of Whittier Blvd. Committee left trash in front of the Boyle Heights City Hall building. The group says they've been complaining about the trash in Hollenbeck Park for months and last week they were told by the city that the park would finally be cleaned up by Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Motive Sought in Deadly Monterey Park Dance Hall Shooting

Investigators continued Monday to search for a motive behind a shooting at a Southern California dance studio that left 10 dead and 10 injured. The shooting happened following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park. About 20 minutes after the gunfire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the gunman targeted a second dance hall in the nearby community of Alhambra, where he was disarmed, authorities said.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Photos: Monterey Park Mass Shooting Investigation

A gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio following a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night, killing 10 people and wounding 10 others. The attacker was at large and a motive remained unclear Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were involved with the investigation.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Michigan Man Extradited to Santa Monica for Beach Parking Lot Murder

Mohamed Abou-Arabi faces murder charges for November killing. A Michigan man has been extradited to Santa Monica for murdering a man in a beach parking lot in November. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 2, 2022, around approximately 2:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Lot 1 North Parking Lot at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway to check the status of a male inside a vehicle that appeared to be deceased. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the subject to be deceased with stab wounds to his upper body.
SANTA MONICA, CA

