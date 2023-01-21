Read full article on original website
Comment Commando
3d ago
Nice Pic..But Next time don't afford him the dignity of speaking behind a podium with a city Emblem on it.Next Time show him in jail clothes and in jail.Where he belongs.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Former LA County official gets 2 years probation for taking bribes
A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced Monday to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return in an effort to cover up his receipt of bribes. Thomas...
foxla.com
Beverly Hills man indicted in deaths of LA model, friend who were drugged, dumped at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian...
NBC Los Angeles
Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend
A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
Beverly Hills man pleads not guilty to murder in connection with overdose deaths of LA model, friend
The indictment charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with the November 2021 deaths of Christy Giles, a 24-year-old model and aspiring actress, and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26.
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Santa Monica Mirror
Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
goldrushcam.com
Orange County, California Man Pleads Guilty to Using Stolen Identities to Apply for More Than $1 Million in COVID Jobless Benefits
January 23, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – An Orange County man pleaded guilty today to fraudulently applying for more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic unemployment insurance. (UI) benefits – and receiving more than $400,000 of the same – by using the stolen identities of two dozen victims....
thedowneypatriot.com
District 1 candidate had restraining order filed against her
DOWNEY - Downey City Council District 1 vacancy applicant Elvira Meraz was part of a mutual restraining order in 2013, after a previous petition against her was thrown out. According to court documents filed in March 2012, the request was filed after Yvette Meraz (now Yvette Bonilla) claimed that Meraz (then Elvira Gonzalez) was harassing her concerning her daughter, threatening to hurt and mistreat her. At the time, Meraz was in a relationship with Bonilla’s ex-husband Manuel Meraz, whom Bonilla had been separated from since February 2011 and Meraz has since married.
californiaglobe.com
New Poll Finds Nearly 60% Of LA Councilman Kevin De Leon’s Constituents Want Him Recalled
According to a new Los Angeles Times/Survey 360 conducted in mid-January, nearly 60% of Los Angeles City Council District 14 residents said that they would vote to recall controversy riddled City Councilman Kevin de Leon, showing a stunning turnaround in support in the last few months. In October, De Leon,...
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties
Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
NBC Los Angeles
Trash Dumped Outside of Boyle Heights City Hall in Protest
Community activists from the First Blocks of Whittier Blvd. Committee left trash in front of the Boyle Heights City Hall building. The group says they've been complaining about the trash in Hollenbeck Park for months and last week they were told by the city that the park would finally be cleaned up by Saturday.
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the van in which he fled after a second shooting was thwarted.
NBC Los Angeles
Motive Sought in Deadly Monterey Park Dance Hall Shooting
Investigators continued Monday to search for a motive behind a shooting at a Southern California dance studio that left 10 dead and 10 injured. The shooting happened following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park. About 20 minutes after the gunfire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the gunman targeted a second dance hall in the nearby community of Alhambra, where he was disarmed, authorities said.
NBC Los Angeles
At Hemet Police Station, Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Involving Family
The suspect in a dance hall shooting rampage in Monterey Park went to a police station weeks before to report that his family had tried to poison him, among other allegations, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, walked into a Hemet police station Jan. 7 and 9, “alleging past...
Laist.com
In Last-Minute Vote, LA County Leaders Approve Two-Month Extension Of COVID Renter Protections
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
foxla.com
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Monterey Park Mass Shooting Investigation
A gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio following a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night, killing 10 people and wounding 10 others. The attacker was at large and a motive remained unclear Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were involved with the investigation.
Santa Monica Mirror
Michigan Man Extradited to Santa Monica for Beach Parking Lot Murder
Mohamed Abou-Arabi faces murder charges for November killing. A Michigan man has been extradited to Santa Monica for murdering a man in a beach parking lot in November. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 2, 2022, around approximately 2:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Lot 1 North Parking Lot at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway to check the status of a male inside a vehicle that appeared to be deceased. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the subject to be deceased with stab wounds to his upper body.
NBC Los Angeles
No Threat Found at Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel After Disruptive Bomb Call Causes Lockdown
Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel was declared safe after a bomb threat put the school on lockdown, disrupting classes and forcing hordes of students to convene in a parking lot as their worried parents tried to figure out what was going on Tuesday. Officials warned everyone to stay away...
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
Comments / 5