Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return

The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
GLENDORA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Did You Feel It? Offshore Earthquake Shakes the Southern California Coast

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Malibu, shaking widespread parts of Southern California coast and inland areas as many people were sleeping. The earthquake was reported at 2 a.m., according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude-3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
tourcounsel.com

FIGat7th | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

Among the best malls you'll find in Los Angeles, FIGat7th is listed. If you are looking for a garment, household item, electronic product or a good place to enjoy the different gastronomic offers in the city, this mall is the most suitable. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Victoria's Secret & PINK,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February

“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

75-Year-Old Hiker Missing Since Sunday on Mt. Baldy is Found

A 75-year-old hiker who went missing on Mt. Baldy where another hiker, actor Julian Sands was reported missing earlier this month, has been found. NBCLA captured images of Jin Chung, a 75-year-old North Hollywood man, being loaded into an ambulance. It wasn't immediately clear what condition he was in. Chung...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Did You Feel It? Quake Rattles Malibu Area

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu at 2 a.m. today, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m. It was centered offshore, about 10 miles south of Malibu and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. It was about...
MALIBU, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Upworthy

The heartwarming story of this single dad who fosters only terminally ill children

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 16, 2022. It has since been updated. Mohamed Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya more than 40 years ago to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. In 1997, he wed Dawn, his now-deceased wife, and became a citizen. The Bzeeks fostered many children during their marriage, offering a home to those who would never find homes otherwise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Flooding From High Tide Forces PCH Closure in Huntington Beach

Ocean water from a high tide reached lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of a stretch of the highway in Huntington Beach. Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said both northbound and southbound lanes were closed at Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street due to a high tide surge. Carey added that there is no entrance to Bolsa Chica State Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Community Policy