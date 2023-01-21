Read full article on original website
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
The Love My Neighbor Foundation seeks volunteers to participate in the distribution of food and clothing to homeless people in Los Angeles on Thursdays from noon to 2:30 in the afternoon. The volunteer work will take place outdoors at 620 East 7th Street.
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties
Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
NBC Los Angeles
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
NBC Los Angeles
Did You Feel It? Offshore Earthquake Shakes the Southern California Coast
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Malibu, shaking widespread parts of Southern California coast and inland areas as many people were sleeping. The earthquake was reported at 2 a.m., according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude-3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m.
SheKnows
Donald Faison Buys Ultra-Private Los Angeles Home With Natural Rock Pool for $3.2 Million – See Photos!
Scrubs alum Donald Faison and his longtime wife CaCee Cobb just made a major real estate move together: they bought a new home! According to new records obtained by Dirt, the couple went slightly above the asking price at $3.2 million for a two-story family home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA.
tourcounsel.com
FIGat7th | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Among the best malls you'll find in Los Angeles, FIGat7th is listed. If you are looking for a garment, household item, electronic product or a good place to enjoy the different gastronomic offers in the city, this mall is the most suitable. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Victoria's Secret & PINK,...
Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February
“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
NBC Los Angeles
75-Year-Old Hiker Missing Since Sunday on Mt. Baldy is Found
A 75-year-old hiker who went missing on Mt. Baldy where another hiker, actor Julian Sands was reported missing earlier this month, has been found. NBCLA captured images of Jin Chung, a 75-year-old North Hollywood man, being loaded into an ambulance. It wasn't immediately clear what condition he was in. Chung...
Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym
The noticeable increase in the number of people working out since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold is long overdue. But the most popular gym in the Los Angeles area has not been able to keep up with the demand, leaving many wondering why.
Laist.com
In Last-Minute Vote, LA County Leaders Approve Two-Month Extension Of COVID Renter Protections
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
NBC Los Angeles
Did You Feel It? Quake Rattles Malibu Area
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu at 2 a.m. today, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m. It was centered offshore, about 10 miles south of Malibu and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. It was about...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In Torrance
Two armed suspects is on the loose aftet robbing someone and threatening to shoot them in Torrance Tuesday morning. Torrance PD responded to reports of an assault at Walmart on the 19000 blk of Normandie Ave just cross of 190th St around 8:20am.
Upworthy
The heartwarming story of this single dad who fosters only terminally ill children
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 16, 2022. It has since been updated. Mohamed Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya more than 40 years ago to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. In 1997, he wed Dawn, his now-deceased wife, and became a citizen. The Bzeeks fostered many children during their marriage, offering a home to those who would never find homes otherwise.
NBC Los Angeles
Flooding From High Tide Forces PCH Closure in Huntington Beach
Ocean water from a high tide reached lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of a stretch of the highway in Huntington Beach. Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said both northbound and southbound lanes were closed at Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street due to a high tide surge. Carey added that there is no entrance to Bolsa Chica State Beach.
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival
On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
NBC Los Angeles
Timeline: Mass Shooting in Monterey Park Dance Studio Leaves 11 Dead, Nine Others Injured
The community of Monterey Park is mourning after a mass shooting at a dance studio left 11 dead and nine others injured Saturday night. About an hour before the shooting, the city had just held a celebration where thousands of people attended a Lunar New Year festival. Most of the crowds had already left before the shooting.
