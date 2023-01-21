ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Arlington, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS.
OHIO STATE
Ted Rivers

Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen

Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update

NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority

A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

Updates on central Ohio road conditions, school closings, and the latest weather can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Householder trial: How federal prosecutors say the former Ohio House speaker pulled off the biggest bribery scheme in state history: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. On July 21, 2020, federal investigators swarmed the farm of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, launching the news of the $60 million bribery scheme behind the $1 billion FirstEnergy bailout. Five men were arrested.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Gahanna city hall reopens after bomb threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bomb threat called in to Gahanna's city hall Tuesday briefly caused an evacuation. The city said it received the threat before noon and the building was evacuated. Gahanna police cleared the building and determined it was safe within two hours.
GAHANNA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Finding a brotherhood: organization supports Black trans men

OHIO — Two Thursdays a month, you’ll find Khris Goins leading a support group. Goins is a transgender man and has been using he/him pronouns since 2018. The process of transitioning isn’t easy, he said. It can be intimidating, isolating and scary. In 2020, when he started his medical transition, he joined a transgender support group at an LGBTQ organization in Columbus, but said one thing was missing: the people in the group still didn’t look like him.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson

Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Local student nominated to military service academies

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH) recently nominated Blake Sollars, of Fayette County, to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. Blake is the son of Michael and Sherry Sollars and attends Miami Trace High School.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
miamistudent.net

Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin

Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies at hospital after northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a shooting Monday night on Columbus’ northeast side. Columbus police said the shooting took place on the 6100 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. inside the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill. The man who was shot, who police identified as 51-year-old Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago

Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

