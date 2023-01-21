Read full article on original website
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio …. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio...
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen
Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update
NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update. NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update. ODOT plows out early to clean Columbus, Ohio roads …. ODOT plows out early to clean Columbus, Ohio roads from snow. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Road...
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority
A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
Updates on central Ohio road conditions, school closings, and the latest weather can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and […]
Columbus City Attorney issues statement following passage of gun safety measures
A decision by the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court denied a motion by the state of Ohio for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit challenging gun safety measures passed by the city of Columbus, allowing those measures to go into full effect on January 21, 2023. The state filed the...
Householder trial: How federal prosecutors say the former Ohio House speaker pulled off the biggest bribery scheme in state history: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. On July 21, 2020, federal investigators swarmed the farm of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, launching the news of the $60 million bribery scheme behind the $1 billion FirstEnergy bailout. Five men were arrested.
Open or closed? Lots for administrators to consider before making the call on snow days
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — For parents, snow days are inconvenient. For kids, they’re a thrill. For school superintendents, they’re a complicated mix of factors to consider before making a decision that will be scrutinized by parents and students. “These are always difficult decisions, but we need to...
Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
The suburbs have declared war on the deer, and residents seem OK with that: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A decade ago, only one city in Cuyahoga County was permitted by the state to use sharpshooters to kill deer, and now the number is up to 12. We’re talking about deer culling vs. sterilization on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Gahanna city hall reopens after bomb threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bomb threat called in to Gahanna's city hall Tuesday briefly caused an evacuation. The city said it received the threat before noon and the building was evacuated. Gahanna police cleared the building and determined it was safe within two hours.
Ohio school district accused of inappropriate gender, sexuality conversations
(The Center Square) – A suburban Columbus school district has 21 days to respond to a federal lawsuit the school’s superintendent said is filled with misstatements and mischaracterizations. The litigation filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio wants teachers in the Hilliard City...
Finding a brotherhood: organization supports Black trans men
OHIO — Two Thursdays a month, you’ll find Khris Goins leading a support group. Goins is a transgender man and has been using he/him pronouns since 2018. The process of transitioning isn’t easy, he said. It can be intimidating, isolating and scary. In 2020, when he started his medical transition, he joined a transgender support group at an LGBTQ organization in Columbus, but said one thing was missing: the people in the group still didn’t look like him.
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
Local student nominated to military service academies
WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH) recently nominated Blake Sollars, of Fayette County, to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. Blake is the son of Michael and Sherry Sollars and attends Miami Trace High School.
In 2022, Somehow At Least 92 People in Ohio Didn't Know That It's Illegal to Bring a Gun on a Plane
That's how many guns were confiscated by TSA agents in Ohio in carry-on luggage last year
Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin
Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
Man dies at hospital after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a shooting Monday night on Columbus’ northeast side. Columbus police said the shooting took place on the 6100 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. inside the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill. The man who was shot, who police identified as 51-year-old Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, was […]
Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago
Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
