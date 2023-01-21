Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Firm Plans To Let Associates Bill For Being On Vacation
Picture it: You’re relaxed, sitting on the beach. Nothing more pressing going through your mind than which flavor daiquiri to try next. And all those hours are billable — and count towards your hours requirement. That dream can be your reality at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. The firm...
abovethelaw.com
We’re Still Mad, Actually: An Open Letter To The Legal Profession From A COVID-19 Bar Examinee
First off, let me preface this by saying that I don’t speak for every COVID-19 law school grad. We’re not a monolith — we’re individual human beings with our own thoughts. That said. As someone whose law license hung in the balance during a global pandemic,...
abovethelaw.com
Students At Top Law School Decide Ranking Their Female Classmates By Their Attractiveness Is Acceptable
The truth is it’s a juvenile, bullsh*t move. There’s no amount of “boys will be boys”ing that changes this fundamental fact. And you’d really think that by the time you get to law school, with the student body being grown-ups (allegedly), these kind of shenanigans would be over. Unfortunately, that’s not true.
abovethelaw.com
The Best Of Biglaw In Private Equity
LexisNexis’ Fact & Issue Finder combines AI and human-assisted search to provide digestible, thorough results. Hint: These Biglaw powerhouses have deep benches in private equity. As PD Appreciation Month comes to an end, PLI speaks with program Chair H. Sandra Bang about her impressive career path and advice for...
abovethelaw.com
Why Practice Management Software Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving
Over the course of the last several years, law firms have been buying in to case management software like never before. Modern attorneys seek further organization, buttressed by processes, and law practice management software delivers the goods. So, in this episode of the Non-Eventcast podcast, we brought in two experts...
Comments / 0