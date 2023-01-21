ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 25’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 25” game were:

01-05-07-09-13-14

(one, five, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen)

