WV Lottery

PASADENA, Texas (AP) — A winter storm that brought severe weather to the Gulf Coast and wintry precipitation to the north was headed east Wednesday, a day after tornadoes caused widespread damage in the Houston area and injured three people in Louisiana. On Tuesday, forecasters issued a rare tornado...
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — One miner was killed and another injured in an accident at an underground mine in northeast Nevada, Nevada Gold Mines reported Tuesday. The worker who was injured in the accident in Eureka County on Monday was treated at an area hospital and released, the company said. No names have been released.
HONOLULU (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii. Albert “Ian” Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be “released from his shackles immediately,” Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted applause in the Hilo courtroom and hugs for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing from the Arizona prison where he was serving his sentence. “My feelings were all over the place,” Schweitzer told the AP during a phone interview in recalling the moment of his release. “Nerves, anxiety, scared.”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Top state prosecutors from across the country are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates, devices the attorneys argue allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. “Simply, we need Congress to pass...
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A light earthquake centered offshore gave Southern California an early morning wake-up call Wednesday but there were no reports of damage. The 2 a.m. quake occurred beneath the ocean 10.6 miles (17.2 kilometers) south of Malibu, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The USGS citizen reporting website showed it was felt widely in the region. The quake, however, was too small to trigger alerts to cellphones from the ShakeAlert system, the USGS said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated Monday the state’s rejection of a proposed nationwide advanced African American studies course, saying it pushes a political agenda — something three authors cited in the state’s criticism accused him of doing in return. DeSantis said...
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him...
