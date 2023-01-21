ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WV Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 25

01-05-07-09-13-14

(one, five, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen)

Daily 3

6-2-7

(six, two, seven)

Daily 4

3-8-4-9

(three, eight, four, nine)

Mega Millions

20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000

