Lloyd Allen, 84, of Unionville, MO passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, January 20, 2023. Lloyd Wayne Allen was born near Omaha, MO on February 3, 1938, the son of Homer and Elsie (Mitchell) Allen. He attended the Berry Rural School and graduated from Livonia High School in 1955. Lloyd married Arlene Brown in Livonia on June 18, 1955. The young couple moved to Maxwell, IA soon after their marriage, where Lloyd worked as a farm hand. They went to Yakima, WA on the apple picking crew before returning to Putnam Co. in 1958. Lloyd began his bulldozing career in 1962, working for Carl Trump of Kahoka, Mo. The family returned to Putnam Co. in 1968 where Lloyd continued operating a dozer until retiring in 2010. Lloyd was well known for the quality of his work.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO