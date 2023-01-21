Read full article on original website
The oldest vinyl record store in Missouri is in Kirksville founded by Edwin S. Rinehart in 1897CJ CoombsKirksville, MO
The Edina Double Square Historic District in Knox County, Missouri contains historic buildings from 1865 to 1945CJ CoombsKnox County, MO
Historic Downing Railroad Depot built in 1872 in Downing, Missouri was preserved and became a museumCJ CoombsDowning, MO
Unionville Square Historic District in Putnam County, MissouriCJ CoombsPutnam County, MO
Doris June (Reeves) Hettinger, 89, of Brashear, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Doris June (Reeves) Hettinger, 89, of Brashear, Missouri, passed away on January 20th, 2023. She was born on June 1, 1933 to Owen and Lillian Hotchkiss Reeves. On March 15, 1950, she was united in marriage to Billie Manford Hettinger and to this union ten children were born. Doris is...
Northern Missouri man's body located inside his burning home
MOBERLY, Mo. — A northern Missouri man was found dead inside his burning home on Saturday morning. Moberly police said the fatal house fire was reported at approximately 5 a.m. at 1625 South Morley Street. The Randolph County coroner identifies the victim as Norman Lee Reed, 62, of Moberly.
Centerville man sentenced for Schuyler County assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man learns his punishment for a northeast Missouri crime. Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, was sentenced last week to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault conviction. The judge denied probation. A Clark County jury found...
Ottumwa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Amanda O’Leary, of Ottumwa, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Albia. O’Leary claimed her prize Friday...
Lloyd Allen, 84, of Unionville, Mo., Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home
Lloyd Allen, 84, of Unionville, MO passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, January 20, 2023. Lloyd Wayne Allen was born near Omaha, MO on February 3, 1938, the son of Homer and Elsie (Mitchell) Allen. He attended the Berry Rural School and graduated from Livonia High School in 1955. Lloyd married Arlene Brown in Livonia on June 18, 1955. The young couple moved to Maxwell, IA soon after their marriage, where Lloyd worked as a farm hand. They went to Yakima, WA on the apple picking crew before returning to Putnam Co. in 1958. Lloyd began his bulldozing career in 1962, working for Carl Trump of Kahoka, Mo. The family returned to Putnam Co. in 1968 where Lloyd continued operating a dozer until retiring in 2010. Lloyd was well known for the quality of his work.
Heartland Event Cancellations for January 25
The following activities/events/services have been canceled/postponed due to weather:. Macon Senior Center will be closed Wednesday due to the weather. No home deliveries or congregate meals.
No man in ski mask chasing girl on Truman campus, police say
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Police at Truman State University are dispelling a rumor that a man in a ski mask was chasing a girl on campus. Investigators say there is no truth to that. Truman's Department of Public Safety reported that around 6 p.m. Monday, a female student reported that...
Verdict pending in trial of Kirksville man charged in Dec. 2021 killings
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — (UPDATED TUESDAY AFTERNOON) Testimony in a northeast Missouri man's murder trial started Tuesday morning and wrapped up Tuesday afternoon. The bench trial for Ray Rijos, 53, of Kirksville, began at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Adair County Circuit Court. Court adjourned at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to...
Backordered parts for Adair County Courthouse elevator causing reopening delay
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Adair County Presiding Commissioner Mark Shahan told us that 98% of the renovations taking place at the Adair County Courthouse are complete. The last major upgrade is modernizing the elevator. Special parts for the elevator have been on backorder, but they are on the way. Those...
Chillicothe police arrest man attacking a motorcycle with a knife, causing it to catch fire
Chillicothe Police took a man into custody after he was allegedly observed using a knife to attack a motorcycle eventually leading to the vehicle catching on fire. Chillicothe Police had responded to the 700 block of Cowgill Street late Friday morning where officers were advised the 58-year-old male lived next door to the victim. Police surrounded the home and began advising the suspect to exit the residence.
Man Surrenders Probation – Headed To Prison
A Chillicothe man will head to prison after surrendering his probation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received orders to transport 39-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Davenport to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davenport was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. He had surrendered his probation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Davenport had been in custody since December 02, 2022 on this case after failing to appear in court.
One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning
A 62-year-old man was found dead inside a house in Moberly after a house fire early Saturday morning. The post One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Atlanta C-3 School District announces new superintendent
ATLANTA, Mo. — A Heartland school district will soon have a new leader, but she is a familiar face. On Tuesday, the Atlanta C-3 School Board announced the hiring of Stacie McVey as the new superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year. McVey is the current K-12 principal at Atlanta.
Chillicothe Police arrest suspicious individual on Clay Street
Monday night, Chillicothe Police conducted a pedestrian check on a suspicious person in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officers recognized the suspect to have an active warrant for his arrest although, police said, he attempted to lie about his identity. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody when he physically resisted the arrest.
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requests DWI jury trial
RANDOLPH COUNTY — The defense attorney representing Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requested a jury trial for his client Monday. Travis Noble said Sheriff Chism was not guilty of drinking and driving. Noble made his request before a judge at the Randolph County Courthouse. Prosecutors charged Chism with driving...
Audio: Snowfall amounts in northern Missouri exceed National Weather Service forecast by several inches
Snowfall during the 24 hours ending at 7 am Sunday included six inches in downtown Trenton measured by KTTN and five-point-eight inches (5.8) inches at both the water plant in west Trenton and at the residence of Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glenn Briggs on east 5th Street in Trenton.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
Moberly man seriously injured in three-vehicle crash north of Columbia
Two men are injured, one seriously, in a three-vehicle collision about nine miles north of Columbia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dimetri Mattingly, 25, of Moberly, was driving on Highway 63 Friday night when Brandon Lightfoot, 37, of Fayette, pulled onto 63 into Mattingly’s path. The patrol reports Mattingly’s car struck the back of Lightfoot’s truck, forcing both off the road. Mattingly’s car continued through the median, stopping in the oncoming lanes. That’s where his car was struck by a second vehicle.
New Livingston County Most Wanted & Most Wanted Arrests
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several Most Wanted arrests and additions. January 10, 53-year-old Anthony M. Rounkles of Hale was arrested by MSHP on Livingston County warrants for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond set at $20,000. Added January...
4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sullivan County on Monday
MILAN, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Health department staff are conducting investigations on confirmed positive cases. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total...
