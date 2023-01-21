Read full article on original website
KUTV
Utah House committee rejects bill with stricter rules on transgender youth medical care
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah House committee has voted down a bill that would have prohibited cross-sex hormonal treatments, puberty blockers, and other medical procedures for most transgender youth. House Bill 132, sponsored by Rep. Rex Shipp (R-Cedar City), failed to advance out of the Utah House...
KUTV
Bill advances requiring police to conduct assessment for domestic violence incidents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill introduced in the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee has moved forward after a unanimous vote. S.B. 117 will require law enforcement to conduct a lethality assessment when responding to a report of domestic violence between intimate partners. Data shared...
ksl.com
'Overwhelming' response for radon testing after Lehi woman shares cancer diagnosis story
LEHI — Thousands of Utahns responded to a Lehi woman's plea to test their homes for radon after she was diagnosed with stage four nonsmoking lung cancer. "The response has been overwhelming," said Eleanor Divver, radon coordinator at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. "People testing and asking questions."
Hundreds protest trans youth bills on steps of Utah State Capitol
Hours before three bills set to affect transgender youth were debated by the Utah House committee, hundreds gathered for a protest Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
KUTV
GALLERY: Group rallies in support of trans youth as Utah lawmakers debate bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of Utahns gathered on the steps of the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon to show their support for transgender youth in the state. The rally was organized as the 2023 Utah Legislative Session was underway, in which lawmakers have been debating three bills focusing on trans minors.
KUTV
Utah plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Midvale plastic surgery institution along with three of his colleagues were charged January 11, 2023 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in Utah.
KUTV
Bar and restaurant owners worried about new liquor bill before Utah legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A proposed bill filed by a Utah representative is raising concern on the part of owners and operators of establishments that serve alcohol. “The state is trying to put all the accountability on the bars and restaurants,” said Randy Oveson, a local bar owner. “I don’t think it’s fair, feasible or American.”
kjzz.com
Utah state lawmaker calls for resignation of voucher lobbyist
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah state lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity for Every Child, after Sorensen allegedly told a group of people that she wants to "destroy public education." This revelation comes after Sorensen's group and others...
‘Social media on notice’: State of Utah to sue social media companies to protect kids
Utah Governor Spencer Cox and the State of Utah have put social media companies on notice with the intent to file a lawsuit in the interest of protecting children online.
KSLTV
Utah lawmakers denounce comments claiming they’re trying to ‘destroy public education’
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple state lawmakers on Monday disavowed comments by a prominent backer of the school choice bill saying she wanted to “destroy public education” in a recording that circulated online. Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity 4 Every Child, a major player...
Family of murder-suicide victim urges support for domestic violence bill
Mandy Mayne's father held up her photo for members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to see. "Mandy was a very sweet girl," Kent Mayne told the lawmakers. "Beautiful girl. Beautiful smile."
KUTV
Gov. Cox announces lawsuit against social media companies for failing to protect children
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Gov. Spencer Cox announced the State of Utah intends to sue social media companies for their apparent knowledge of how their platforms were negatively affecting young users but failing to take action. The original story continues below. *******. Gov. Spencer Cox, who has...
KUTV
Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
KUTV
Local organizers oppose statewide tax cuts, call for investments in Utah's future instead
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While Utah lawmakers have expressed that they are looking to cut taxes statewide, some citizens have acknowledged their opposition to this choice. Representatives of service providers and advocates for the poor seeking to prioritize the state's unmet needs such as clean air, lake preservation and affordable housing said they want to see more investments in their causes in a press conference that was held at the Utah State Capitol on Monday.
Utah to Implement Emergency Feeding Plan Due to Deep Snow and Poor Deer Health
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is taking drastic measures to prevent a severe winter die-off of mule deer. According to a press release provided to Field & Stream, the agency instituted emergency deer feeding protocols in parts of northern Utah on January 20. The Utah DWR is feeding deer at 11 locations in Rich County and will also distribute feed at one location in Summit County.
kslnewsradio.com
Parents voice concern at protest against school choice bill
SALT LAKE CITY — More than one hundred people protested at the Utah Capitol on Monday night against H.B. 215 Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Opportunities. The bill would give up to $8,000 to help pay for school options other than public school. It also offers a raise to public school teachers.
ksl.com
Smoking investigation leads to discovery of gun in Utah high school
MIDVALE — An investigation into possible smoking on school property led police to a bigger discovery on Monday. About 11:30 a.m, a school resource officer who works for the Unified Police Department attempted to question a 14-year-old boy at Hillcrest High School, 7350 S. 900 East, about smoking on school property. But rather than go into the office to talk, as the officer had requested, the student began to run away, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
KUTV
Many Utah families miss out on Earned Income Tax Credit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many families in Utah who are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) miss out on up to $7,000 in benefits. It happens more often in Utah than in other parts of the country, according to Ann House, director of the Financial Wellness Center at the University of Utah.
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
ksl.com
Should retired first responders' spouses get free mental health resources?
SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, cites the tragic case of Nate Lyday, which led five police officers to leave their jobs because their spouses begged them to find new careers, when talking about his new mental health services bill. Lyday, a second-generation police officer, was shot...
