Columbus, MS

Columbus mayor defends opposition to canceling Waggoner contract

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin is defending his veto of the City Council’s decision to cancel its contract with Waggoner Engineering. Citing their expertise in dealing with flooding and watershed issues and their success in helping others in the state, Gaskin still believes Waggoner is the right firm for the job.
COLUMBUS, MS
Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaks ground in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More industry is rolling into the Golden Triangle so that means more jobs need to be filled in the near future. Terberg Taylor Americas will be the first of its kind here in the Golden Triangle and our Winston Reed was there as the automotive group broke ground today.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Founder, chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin dies at 87

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The founder and longtime chairman of the Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin, has died. In 2019, Franklin shared his expertise with young students on a tour of Franklin Furniture. Hassell Franklin was 87 years old. Franklin was known for his entrepreneurship, educational and philanthropic efforts across...
HOUSTON, MS
Longtime friends and employees remember the life of Hassell Franklin

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Across North Mississippi and throughout the furniture industry, people are remembering the life of the founder and longtime chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin. Franklin passed away Sunday at the age of 87. He was known for his leadership, philanthropic work, and love for Houston.
HOUSTON, MS
New Commander of CAFB visits Rotary Club in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Commander met with the Rotary Club today in Columbus. Colonel Justin Grieve started his assignment as Commander of the Columbus Air Force Base in July. Grieve was born in Texas and has been all over the U.S. through the United States Air Force.
COLUMBUS, MS
Small businesses come together to recruit workforce employees

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A few years ago a group of Golden Triangle-based businesses came together to tackle the challenge of finding skilled workers close to home. The result was the FORGE Foundation. FORGE members recently went to the World Concrete Expo in Las Vegas to share what they’ve...
COLUMBUS, MS
Columbus city employee accused of embezzling from city-owned gas pump

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus public works employee is accused of filling up his gas tank at the city’s expense. 22-year-old Deountray Roby is charged with embezzlement. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly filling up at a city-owned gas pump on Monday night.
COLUMBUS, MS
Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
COLUMBUS, MS
One teen is found, another one is still missing in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Silver Alert issued for Winston County resident William Harrell last night has been canceled. He was found safe Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s department along with several other agencies searched an area near his home. Harrell was found after he took shelter in a deer stand for the night.
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
Nicholas Holliday officially takes seat on Aberdeen Board of Aldermen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – After three years of legal wrangling, Nicholas Holliday officially took his seat on the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen. In 2020, Holliday garnered 37 more votes than Robert Devaull to win the Ward One seat on the Board. Devaull challenged the results in court, claiming improper...
ABERDEEN, MS
Oktibbeha County assault trial underway for June 2021 stabbing

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An assault trial is underway in Oktibbeha County. Charron Calvert is accused of stabbing a co-worker in June 2021. The Columbus man was indicted for aggravated assault by an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury. Starkville police said the incident occurred at Weavexx on Highway 12.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Starkville Academy starts construction on multipurpose building

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Academy is expanding its extracurricular activities for students. Work has begun on a new recreation and performing arts building on campus. The school raised the money for the new multipurpose facility through a fundraising campaign supported by families and local businesses. The new facility...
STARKVILLE, MS
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS

