Axios DC

Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents

Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
WTOP

DC’s two streets where you’re most likely to get a ticket

Everyone hates getting a parking ticket, and there are two streets in D.C. that top the list of places where you will probably get nailed. The worst is the unit block of 14th Street SW near the Washington Monument. The other is the 800 block of Maine Avenue SW near the Wharf.
WTOP

DC gun violence sparks meeting between Mayor, ANC commissioners

Continuing gun violence in D.C. sparked a two-hour meeting Saturday between Mayor Muriel Bowser, police Chief Robert Contee and advisory neighborhood commissioners from all eight wards of the city. In a spot survey, the commissioners indicated that about one-third personally know of someone who has been a victim of violent...
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
WHSV

Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
CBS Baltimore

Parents noticing discrepancies with statement balance in Maryland 529 college savings plan

BALTIMORE - A year-long quest for answers continued Tuesday in Annapolis for parents who say their long-term investment into a college savings plan evaporated and left them in a precarious financial position.For decades, parents have used Maryland 529 as a reliable avenue to save in advance for their children's tuition. But some parents say they started to notice discrepancies with their statement balance in the spring of 2022.Brian Savoie, from Silver Spring, said that realization came when he attempted to make a payment for his son's tuition."And was told - when I basically - when I received the first bill for...
Bay Net

House Republicans React To Governor Moore’s Budget Proposal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy released the following statement in response to Governor Wes Moore’s budget proposal. “I would hope, to the greatest degree practicable, that these historic budget surpluses are moved to state savings accounts or devoted to...
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Weekend Getaways in Maryland You Must Try

Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Maryland? If so, we have you covered with the best places to visit!. Although Maryland is one of Americans smallest states, it is jammed pack with so many exciting weekend getaways! Maryland is known for the Chesapeake Bay, epic waterways and byways, and it’s capital city Baltimore!
iheart.com

Check Your Powerball tickets. Someone won 1 MILLION and it could be YOU!

So looks like NO ONE hit the big half billion dollar jackpot but lots of people won lesser prizes including at least one new millionaire in Northern Virginia!!. Someone bought a Powerball ticket at an Alexandria Giant grocery store and matched five numbers in Monday night’s drawing — meaning they win $1 million dollars.
