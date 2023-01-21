Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Medical marijuana use on the rise in Texas, among people over the age of 65
HOUSTON – Since 2015, medical marijuana has been legal in Texas, and in 2019, the list of conditions it can be used to treat was expanded. According to one study, its use among older adults is on the rise. Now, the Texas Cannabis Clinic is helping Texans get a...
KHOU
How to get rid of painful neuropathy symptoms
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Stevin Marsh. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Medical Center increases parking fees. How families in need can find help
HOUSTON – Nate and Christina Cloutier try to spend every minute they have making their 2-year-old son Kennedy forget his pain. Kennedy is battling a rare form of cancer with only a 30% chance of surviving. ”My son is diagnosed with ATRT. It’s a rare, aggressive form of brain...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Customer service runaround for months over missing fridge handles
HOUSTON – If you’ve been in the market for a new appliance lately, you probably noticed, you don’t have as many options and sometimes items are on backorder for months. So you might not be as picky when you do find one you want. That’s part of the problem for a west Houston man who has been dealing with a refrigerator problem since October.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Community: We have spots for 5 Insiders to volunteer alongside our team tomorrow to help Kids’ Meals
Houston – Five members of KPRC 2 Insider are invited to join our team and volunteers from Energy Transfer to help Kids’ Meals this Wednesday, Jan. 25. Kids’ Meals, Inc. is the nation’s only free, healthy meal delivery program for children. The organization says its mission is to end childhood hunger in Houston by delivering meals every weekday, year-round directly to the homes of poverty-stricken preschool-aged children who suffer from food insecurity and often live in food deserts.
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin
Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
This Houston couple is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. So I was extra pleased to see a couple from Houston make this list.
Houston Chronicle
Is now the time to buy a house in Houston? Experts say yes.
Why Houston homebuyers shouldn’t be scared of high interest rates. A mortgage broker and realtor explain why now is the time to buy a home. The real estate landscape has been one of upheaval since the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020. Suddenly, sellers found themselves with open houses outlawed and moving plans halted as the world teetered on the edge of uncertainty.
Eater
Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland
A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Fruit Loop, a pup who loves to follow her nose
Two-year-old Fruit Loop is as sweet as the cereal itself. Fruit Loop, a Husky and Australian Shepard Mix, came to Houston Humane Society as a cruelty case back in August 2022, according to volunteers. She is well-trained with tricks up her sleeve, and can do well in a home with...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches
HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
fox26houston.com
More Houston-area teachers caught having improper relationships with students, parents react
Concerned parents react to growing number of teacher/student relationships. With a growing number of stories about educators caught having improper relationships with their underage students, parents are growing frustrated with what's happening. So what can be done to keep kids safe and what resources are available? FOX 26's Sherman Desselle looks into it.
Woman sentenced for smuggling 24 people through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Houston woman has been sentenced to prison for federal immigration violations in East Texas, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Tuesday. Maria Elizabeth Lopez pleaded guilty in Aug. 2022 and was indicted by a federal grand jury in Oct. 2022 for “engaging in a conspiracy to transport certain aliens for commercial […]
24 Hour Tire Connection owner accused of illegally dumping 100 tires twice in 8 days
Footage from one of the illegal disposals appears to show a northeast Houston tire store owner direct the dumping in a lot that's said to be "chronic" for that activity.
Click2Houston.com
Feds drop charges against Afghan soldier trying to claim asylum in Texas
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A former Afghan soldier who crossed multiple continents trying to escape the Taliban’s revenge and reconnect with his brother in Houston put a potential criminal record behind him after charges of illegally entering the U.S. were dropped Tuesday.
Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County
HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
WFAA
Turkey Leg Hut responds to lawsuit that says it owes nearly $1.3 million to food distributor
HOUSTON — A national food distributor has a bone to pick with Houston's Turkey Leg Hut. US Foods Inc. filed a lawsuit alleging the popular restaurant owes almost $1.3 million. According to the lawsuit filed on Dec. 1, Turkey Leg Hut originally owed $85,106.17, but with the interest rate...
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Tops Out Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital Campus
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. celebrated the topping out of Houston Methodist’s new Cypress Hospital campus located in the greater Houston area. The Houston Methodist campus sits on 105 acres and consists of a seven-story hospital, two medical office buildings, and a central utility plant, with a mixture of built out space as well as a shell for future growth. McCarthy broke ground on the hospital in February 2022, and construction is scheduled to achieve substantial completion by the end of 2024.
fox26houston.com
Turkey Leg Hut sued by US Foods for $1.3 Million grocery bill
HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is apparently being sued by US Foods for more than $1 million. The Houston restaurant has rapidly grown in popularity over the years due to multiple viral posts on TikTok. It's located on Almeda Road and constantly has lines wrapped around the building. The lawsuit...
Comments / 0