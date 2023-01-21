Read full article on original website
Roadwork begins on Highway 278 in Amory lasting until February 25
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have a traffic alert for drivers in Amory. Crews will begin making repairs to the BNSF railroad underpass on Highway 278 Wednesday. The work will continue for a month. During that time, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the road between 8 a.m....
Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaks ground in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More industry is rolling into the Golden Triangle so that means more jobs need to be filled in the near future. Terberg Taylor Americas will be the first of its kind here in the Golden Triangle and our Winston Reed was there as the automotive group broke ground today.
Board agrees to allow solar company to improve Lowndes County road
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A solar company wants to improve a Lowndes County road. Today, the board of supervisors agreed to let the company improve Gilmer Wilburn Road, in southern Lowndes County. Trucks will bring large solar panels down the roadway and the company said the road must...
Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory. The company’s new specialty hauling vehicle facility is a joint venture between the Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville, Mississippi, and the Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
Three people in Oktibbeha County indicted for aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people in Oktibbeha County are accused of beating a man with a bat. April Kellum, Stacy Jones, and Tommie Wren have all been indicted for aggravated assault. The alleged incident happened July 17 of last year at a home on Sturgis West Point...
One teen is found, another one is still missing in Winston County
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Silver Alert issued for Winston County resident William Harrell last night has been canceled. He was found safe Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s department along with several other agencies searched an area near his home. Harrell was found after he took shelter in a deer stand for the night.
New chief settles into position at Saltillo Police Department
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new police chief in one of the fastest-growing cities in the region and he is no stranger to the area. It has been a smooth transition since Chief Rusty Haynes came on board several weeks ago. Haynes took over after former Chief...
Noxubee County deputies ask public to help search for stolen SUV
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are hoping you can help them find a stolen SUV. A black GMC Denali was taken off Greenbrier Road in Macon. Deputies said the incident happened this past Sunday. This is a reference picture of a Denali that is similar to...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
Founder, chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin dies at 87
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The founder and longtime chairman of the Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin, has died. In 2019, Franklin shared his expertise with young students on a tour of Franklin Furniture. Hassell Franklin was 87 years old. Franklin was known for his entrepreneurship, educational and philanthropic efforts across...
Oktibbeha County assault trial underway for June 2021 stabbing
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An assault trial is underway in Oktibbeha County. Charron Calvert is accused of stabbing a co-worker in June 2021. The Columbus man was indicted for aggravated assault by an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury. Starkville police said the incident occurred at Weavexx on Highway 12.
Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County
ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County. MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis. […]
Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
Woman killed in Franklin County car crash
A woman died at the site of a crash involving a single vehicle early Sunday morning in Franklin County, Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. The woman, 48-year-old Melanie D. McKinney of Red Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, her car left the roadway around 5:30 a.m. on Alabama 247 before striking an embankment and a tree. The accident occurred six miles northeast of Red Bay. The police did not report any additional vehicles involved in the crash.
Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
Tupelo Police search for suspect wanted for several car burglaries
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is looking for a suspect in a string of car burglaries, and they need your help. Police believe this person is responsible for several burglaries there. If you recognize this person or have any information on these cases, call the Tupelo...
City of Bruce announces Mayor Rudy Pope has died
BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – The mayor of Bruce has passed away. The city posted a message on its Facebook page today announcing Rudy Pope’s death. He passed away this morning. Pope had been mayor of the small Calhoun County town since 2013. Funeral services have not been announced.
Local sheriff warns people about "gas station heroin"
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a dangerous and unregulated over-the-counter drug that is sold in convenience stores. The drug is called tianeptine, and it's being sold in stores without FDA regulation. It is marketed as an alternative to opioids, but like...
