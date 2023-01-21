RAPID CITY, S.D.– One of the attractions at Storybook Island is in need of a few upgrades and they need your help to make it happen. The 100 Acre Wood where Pooh Bear and all his friends live is in need of some TLC. A fungus has set into the trees that were supporting the structure and due to rotting and other hazards, had to be removed. Storybook Island not only wants to repair the popular feature but enhance it for everyone’s use.

1 DAY AGO