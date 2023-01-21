Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
From ponchos to rugs, the Alpaca Store has what you need
Nestled in downtown Hill City is the Alpaca Store, a shop that features handmade products from, you guessed it, alpacas. Co-owner Stuart Smith says they’ve been working with an importer for over 25 years, and “it’s the best quality at the best price.”. See what you can...
newscenter1.tv
How you can help Storybook Island be more accessible to everyone
RAPID CITY, S.D.– One of the attractions at Storybook Island is in need of a few upgrades and they need your help to make it happen. The 100 Acre Wood where Pooh Bear and all his friends live is in need of some TLC. A fungus has set into the trees that were supporting the structure and due to rotting and other hazards, had to be removed. Storybook Island not only wants to repair the popular feature but enhance it for everyone’s use.
newscenter1.tv
Art Alley: The ever-changing art gallery
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Type in the words “Art Alley” into your favorite search engine, and a few places come up. Gainesville, Florida. Lynchburg, Virginia. Monroe, Louisiana. Kansas City, Missouri. These special places are carved-out sections of usually downtown areas, where artists are given an urban canvas to let loose on. The Art Alley of Rapid City is no different.
newscenter1.tv
“Burn beetle burn”: Check out 32 photos from the 10th annual Burning Beetle event in Custer
CUSTER, S.D. – “Burn beetle burn.” That was the chant that echoed down the street as people marched with torches for the 10th annual Burning Beetle event, celebrating efforts to get rid of the bug that has devastated so much of the pine forests in the Black Hills.
newscenter1.tv
Did you win the Salvation Army’s “Ring for Bling” drawing? Check here!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Back for its third season, The Salvation Army of the Black Hills and Riddle’s Jewelers in Rapid City have announced the winner of their “Ring For Bling” drawing: Tom Rau. Rau is a realtor in the area and has volunteered to ring the...
kotatv.com
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Sunday morning, three juveniles reportedly broke into Elemental, a CBD store on Jackson Boulevard. While police did not say what specifically was taken, the items were consistent with products sold at a CBD/Kratom store. Police were notified of the burglary around 2 a.m. when...
newscenter1.tv
KSLT helps spread the love with My Golden Valentine event
My Golden Valentine is an event held every year around Valentine’s Day by KSLT in Rapid City, where they get people to make Valentine’s Day cards for senior citizens in nursing homes. Over 10,000 cards are hand-delivered or sent off through the mail to senior citizens every year.
KEVN
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When eating out, proper etiquette is to tip your server. However, not everyone keeps that in mind when getting something small, like coffee or a bagel. According to the Associated Press, consumers are getting irritated by automatic tip requests at coffee shops and drive-throughs where tipping hasn’t typically been expected.
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-5 pound Northern Pike
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 5 pound Northern Pike caught by Jesse. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
newscenter1.tv
It hasn’t felt like January for most of the month, but that’s about to change
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the last full week of January!. The above average temperature will continue through most of this week. However, we’re in for a bit of a change come Saturday. Models are showing confidence in the return for below average temperatures to our area. We’ll likely hit single digit lows by Saturday night.
KEVN
Rapid City Surfwood Dr. and Maple St. early morning shooting
Gary Mule Deer, born and raised in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota, credits his successful career on the lessons he learned at home. The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization (NOW, SD) for women hosted a "Black Hills Bigger Than Roe Rally." Uprooted plant swap. Updated: 6...
newscenter1.tv
Laura Klock named Grand Marshal of 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally!
STURGIS, S.D. – A talented woman with roots in the motorcycle world has been named the Grand Marshal for the 83rd City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Laura Klock, president and founder of the South Dakota non-profit Helping With Horsepower, most recently completed her Bike Rebuild program with students from Mitchell Technical College which will be auctioned at Mecum Auction Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 28. Funds from the sale of the motorcycle will benefit both Helping With Horsepower and the Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund.
KELOLAND TV
Deadly fire; CA mass shooting victims now at 11; Annual COVID-19 vaccines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories First@4 on Monday, January 23, 2023. One person is dead following a fire at a building on West 9th Avenue in Sioux Falls. The first firefighters on scene confirmed smoke on the second floor of the...
KEVN
Spearfish celebrity Gary Mule Deer inducted into Grand Ole Opry
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The former home of the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium welcomed its 229th and 230th members, Gary Mule Deer and Henry Cho. They were welcomed in by Marty Stuart, a 30-year member and musician on Jan. 6. Gary Mule Deer was born in Deadwood, to...
newscenter1.tv
How “smart” is your home? This home in Spearfish is at the top of it’s class!
SPEARFISH, S.D. – This smart home (the interior electronics can be controlled from your phone or on-site) has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one full bath, one half bath and a fantastic view of downtown Spearfish and Crow Peak. It’s currently being used as a vacation rental. This place also comes fully furnished. Also, the garage has a Murphy bed (I’ve always wanted one of those) and a sink for overflow guests.
kotatv.com
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate shooting at Surfwood Drive apartment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment at 20 Surfwood Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday. Rapid City police say that the suspects in the shooting are associated with two homes in the area. The combined Rapid City and Pennington County Special Response Team served search warrants at the two homes on Surfwood Drive and East Knollwood Drive but did not release if any evidence or suspects were found.
KELOLAND TV
Teens wanted in Rapid City burglary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a weekend burglary. Authorities say officers were called to a store on Jackson Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arriving on the scene found several items were taken from the store.
KEVN
Public input needed for Spearfish Colorado Boulevard Corridor Study
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation, is collaborating with the City of Spearfish and HDR, Inc., and will hold an open house public meeting at High Plains Western Heritage Center, 825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The purpose of...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City homicide; Catalytic theft; $2 million donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Rapid City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city. A family in Harrisburg is surveying what remains of...
