tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker’s First Remarks After Sharing The Ring With Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW XXX
The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020. The Phenom returned to WWE as The American Badass during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the ring for the first time in years tonight on RAW. Taker sent LA Knight Bray Wyatt’s way for a Sister Abigail. He then approached Bray, whispered something in his ears, and left.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon To Take Care Of Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt received quite a focus after his WWE return. During RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, Undertaker and Wyatt had a bit of a show-down, but they ended things are allies. It turns out that Undertaker has been in Wyatt’s corner for quite a while now. The Undertaker faced...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
nodq.com
Report on why Becky Lynch vs. Bayley’s scheduled steel cage match didn’t take place
As seen during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary, the scheduled Becky Lynch vs. Bayley steel cage match never took place and instead there was an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Becky. According to Fightful Select, the match and entrances were supposed to get two segments but The Bloodline’s segment went...
411mania.com
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Was Contacted for WWE RAW XXX and Explains What He Wanted to Do
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, which takes place tonight in Philadelphia, has a packed WWE schedule. Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Theodore Long, Ron Simmons, DDP, Ted DiBiase, Mike “Irwin R. Schyster” Rotunda, Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, and Lita are among those joining the company.
PWMania
Mick Foley Reveals Why He Missed WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary Special, Reacts to the Show
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special and the reasons why he missed it in a post that he made on Facebook. Sending out happy 30th anniversary wishes to everyone involved with Monday Night Raw. It is no exaggeration to say that some of the very finest moments of my life took place on this program – and I’m hoping for another 20 years. Thanks to all of you who watched for so many years, and have a nice day!”
wrestlinginc.com
WWE HOFer Says Undertaker's American Badass Is Superior To Deadman Persona
Undertaker brought back his "The American Badass" persona to WWE programming for the first time in nearly 20 years on the "Raw is XXX" special episode, much to the delight of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Reacting live to Undertaker riding down the ramp in a motorcycle Monday...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
Yardbarker
WWE has made an 'enormous' money offer for Stone Cold Steve Austin to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
Last week, Dave Meltzer reported that The Rock is unlikely to do WrestleMania this year because he does not feel like he can get in ring shape by that time. There's a massive story on Fightful Select about a pitch made to Stone Cold Steve Austin. Fightful reports that a pitch was made for Austin vs. Roman Reigns and the offer made to Austin is for "enormous" money.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chavo Guerrero Talks Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale Of Company
Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to give his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE as the executive chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. He is back to explore a potential sale of WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview about this. You can...
Bayley explains why she beat up Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX
After being advertised to wrestle in a cage match against Becky Lynch at RAW XXX, Bayley shocked the professional wrestling world by marching down to the ring with her Damage CTRL pals, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, to put a beatdown on the former WWE champ. Fans gasped, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick were shocked, […] The post Bayley explains why she beat up Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Mick Foley Has Heat With WWE Following RAW Is XXX Absence
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. He was a huge part of WWE in the past, which is why his absence from RAW XXX was a shocker. It seems some believe that he may have heat with WWE.
Stevie Turner makes a bold prediction ahead of NXT debut
NXT is a relatively accommodating place. Some performers are allowed to bring pillows down to the ring, others drink from their shoes, and the company is even inclusive when it comes to its mask policy, with Axiom wearing his all day, every day. Maybe it’s because Shawn Michaels is just a really cool boss, but […] The post Stevie Turner makes a bold prediction ahead of NXT debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Duggan Opens Up About His Recent Break-In, Vince McMahon's Return, Royal Rumble & More - Exclusive
In 2022, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan showed that he is as tried and true as the two-by-four he waves on his way to the ring. Duggan started his year with another health scare, but the first-ever Royal Rumble winner ultimately tossed cancer over the top rope and got to ring the bell in celebration. Then in December, Wrestling Inc. reported that Duggan had been forced to hold a man at gunpoint after he broke into Duggan's home. Despite his rocky year, the WWE Hall of Famer is happy with what pro wrestling has given to him over the years, and considers himself on the light side of the ring, rather than the dark side that so often commands attention, and he plans on starting 2023 off right with a live watch-along of that first Royal Rumble in 1988. The event will take place on January 24, exclusively on AdFreeShows.com, for subscribers at the $29 level and up.
ClutchPoints
