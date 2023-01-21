Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
PODCAST: 247Sports' Chris Hummer breaks down Transfer Portal
247Sports' Chris Hummer joins the Autzen Audibles Podcast to discuss Oregon's Transfer Portal activity and where the college football landscape sits through yet another crazy and very busy NCAA Transfer Portal Season. Make sure you like and subscribe to the Autzen Audibles Podcast with Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared...
Late Kick: Could Oregon be an elite team in 2023?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines Oregon's potential to be an elite team during the 2023 season.
247Sports
Oregon's staff makes a lasting impression on 4-star linebacker
The Oregon football coaching staff held a Junior Day event for recruiting this past weekend, and the Duck staff was able to get one of the nation's top linebackers on campus.
yachatsnews.com
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
cardinaltimes.org
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to change Oregon for the better
After a tight gubernatorial race against Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, Governor Tina Kotek emerged with the title and the support of the state. Kotek has a long four years ahead of her, where she hopes to lead Oregon to a future of affordable housing and accessible mental health treatment.
focushillsboro.com
A Prohibition On Gay Pride And Other Displays Is Lifted By The Oregon School Board
After reaching a deal with a teachers’ union in court, an Oregon school district quietly lifted its prohibition on teachers wearing Black Lives Matter or LGBT pride pins. A town of only 25,000 people in the heart of Oregon’s wine country, Newberg, Ore., has found itself at the center of a national debate between liberals and conservatives over public education. Twenty-five miles (forty kilometers) to the southwest of Portland is where you’ll find Newberg.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects
NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
kezi.com
Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene temporarily closed by semi-truck crash
EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday. ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to...
Dad, domestic partner booked in death of Salem child
The father and his domestic partner of a 6-year-old Salem child who died under suspicious circumstances were arrested Saturday.
KATU.com
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
kykn.com
Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem
Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
Nurses, hospital administrators push for changes to current health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hospital staffing shortages have gone from bad to worse during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, with a growing number of nurses leaving the bedside overwhelmed and exhausted. Caregivers have been stretched thin in Oregon even as the number of new patients coming in...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicle stop leads to arrest in Harney County
Harney County- On January 21, 2023 Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on HWY 20 in Harney County. During the stop Oregon State Police observed a firearm in possession of a known felon. After a Law Enforcement Data System check of the 38 year old male Cody Keith Cronin, 38. Cronin had a warrant for his arrest out of Yamhill County. Cronin was placed into custody without incident, and transported to the Harney County Jail where he was booked and lodged for a valid Yamhill County Warrant, and cited in lieu of custody for possession of a firearm by a felon.
kezi.com
Thousands without power for several hours in west Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- More than 6,000 people in west Eugene were without electricity, according to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s outage map. According to EWEB on January 23, 6,157 customers lost power for a few hours. The affected area was wide, spanning between west Fifth Avenue, Bailey Hill Road, Chambers Street, and neighborhoods in the southwest hills. EWEB says the outages were first reported at about 3:30 p.m.
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Salem officers: Police
A witness said a person was shot and killed by Salem police in the area of Commercial Street Southeast Monday morning.
klcc.org
Arrests made in West Eugene double-homicide
In an update to a story we reported on last week, two Eugene men have been arrested for a double homicide on the city’s west side. Eugene Police say 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Junior and 24-year-old Dejuan Debrail Stevens are now in custody. Both are charged with two counts of murder in the 1st degree, and one count of robbery in the 1st degree, from a violent incident last week.
Icy Marion County roads, 4 vehicles down embankment
Icy conditions led to a crash that sent 4 vehicles down an embankment on Sunnyside Road Southeast in Marion County.
News-Medical.net
Simple movement sends ripples of activity throughout the brain networks, study finds
Scientists detected simple movement like pushing a button sends ripples of activity throughout networks of neurons spanning across the brain. The finding highlights just how complex the human brain is, challenging the simplified textbook picture of distinct brain areas dedicated to specific functions. The study, a collaboration between University of...
focushillsboro.com
Hospital Executives And Nurses Urge For Improvements To The Present Healthcare System
Over the past three years, the COVID-19 epidemic has caused a steady increase in hospital staffing shortages, with an accompanying increase in the number of overworked and weary nurses who must abandon their patients at the bedside. In Oregon, the number of patients needing care has climbed, but the available...
Comments / 0