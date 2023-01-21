ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

247Sports

PODCAST: 247Sports' Chris Hummer breaks down Transfer Portal

247Sports' Chris Hummer joins the Autzen Audibles Podcast to discuss Oregon's Transfer Portal activity and where the college football landscape sits through yet another crazy and very busy NCAA Transfer Portal Season. Make sure you like and subscribe to the Autzen Audibles Podcast with Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared...
EUGENE, OR
cardinaltimes.org

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to change Oregon for the better

After a tight gubernatorial race against Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, Governor Tina Kotek emerged with the title and the support of the state. Kotek has a long four years ahead of her, where she hopes to lead Oregon to a future of affordable housing and accessible mental health treatment.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

A Prohibition On Gay Pride And Other Displays Is Lifted By The Oregon School Board

After reaching a deal with a teachers’ union in court, an Oregon school district quietly lifted its prohibition on teachers wearing Black Lives Matter or LGBT pride pins. A town of only 25,000 people in the heart of Oregon’s wine country, Newberg, Ore., has found itself at the center of a national debate between liberals and conservatives over public education. Twenty-five miles (forty kilometers) to the southwest of Portland is where you’ll find Newberg.
NEWBERG, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects

NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
NEWPORT, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder

Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
NEWPORT, OR
kezi.com

Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene temporarily closed by semi-truck crash

EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday. ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to...
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout

SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
SALEM, OR
kykn.com

Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem

Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
SALEM, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vehicle stop leads to arrest in Harney County

Harney County- On January 21, 2023 Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on HWY 20 in Harney County. During the stop Oregon State Police observed a firearm in possession of a known felon. After a Law Enforcement Data System check of the 38 year old male Cody Keith Cronin, 38. Cronin had a warrant for his arrest out of Yamhill County. Cronin was placed into custody without incident, and transported to the Harney County Jail where he was booked and lodged for a valid Yamhill County Warrant, and cited in lieu of custody for possession of a firearm by a felon.
kezi.com

Thousands without power for several hours in west Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- More than 6,000 people in west Eugene were without electricity, according to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s outage map. According to EWEB on January 23, 6,157 customers lost power for a few hours. The affected area was wide, spanning between west Fifth Avenue, Bailey Hill Road, Chambers Street, and neighborhoods in the southwest hills. EWEB says the outages were first reported at about 3:30 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Arrests made in West Eugene double-homicide

In an update to a story we reported on last week, two Eugene men have been arrested for a double homicide on the city’s west side. Eugene Police say 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Junior and 24-year-old Dejuan Debrail Stevens are now in custody. Both are charged with two counts of murder in the 1st degree, and one count of robbery in the 1st degree, from a violent incident last week.
EUGENE, OR
News-Medical.net

Simple movement sends ripples of activity throughout the brain networks, study finds

Scientists detected simple movement like pushing a button sends ripples of activity throughout networks of neurons spanning across the brain. The finding highlights just how complex the human brain is, challenging the simplified textbook picture of distinct brain areas dedicated to specific functions. The study, a collaboration between University of...

