Read full article on original website
Related
Natalie Decker suggests NASCAR doesn’t support women; Post deleted
A TikTok video from the NASCAR driver has brought some controversy. NASCAR driver Natalie Decker has stirred up the internet. On Saturday, she posted a video to TikTok. In the video, she hinted that NASCAR doesn’t support women. View a screenshot of the video below. The video opens with...
Christopher Bell Announces New Racing Venture
It feels that this generation of drivers in NASCAR just loves racing in all forms. Christopher Bell has a new racing venture to prove it. The 28-year-old Cup Series driver has his roots, like many stock car drivers, on the dirt. The Oklahoma native began his driving career in micro...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided
NASCAR is already creating controversy before the 2023 Cup Series season with a last-minute change in the Clash at the Coliseum that is dividing fans. The post NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MotorAuthority
Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR race car heads to auction
A 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS race car driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's. It will be offered at the company's Phoenix, Arizona, sale on Jan. 26. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships during his full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, tying Richard Petty...
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented
Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
racer.com
Legacy lands Gordon as Johnson's crew chief
NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Todd Gordon will oversee the No. 84 team and Jimmie Johnson’s part-time schedule this season. Gordon joins Legacy Motor Club after last serving as a crew chief in 2021 at Team Penske for Ryan Blaney. He won a Cup Series championship in 2018 with Joey Logano.
Tony Stewart Won His Final Cup Series Championship With a Crew Chief He’d Just Fired
Tony Stewart made the decision before the 2011 NASCAR playoffs not to bring back crew chief Darian Grubb in 2012, but the pair still managed to capture the Cup Series title. The post Tony Stewart Won His Final Cup Series Championship With a Crew Chief He’d Just Fired appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Daytona 500 Entry List
Here’s the tentative field for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 19th, 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season opens at the 2.5-mile of Daytona International Speedway. View the 2023 Daytona 500 entry list below. The entry list listed is tentative and unofficial. The...
NASCAR Has Made a Smart Call on the Chicago Street Race To Maintain Its Competitive Balance in the Cup Series
With the Chicago street course so different from the usual fare, NASCAR has imposed a new rule for the July 4 holiday weekend. The post NASCAR Has Made a Smart Call on the Chicago Street Race To Maintain Its Competitive Balance in the Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
Tyler Reddick Joins Sam Hunt Racing for Select Races in 2023
Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that Tyler Reddick, a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Champion, will pilot the team’s No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for select races during the 2023 NXS season. The 10-time series winner’s first race behind the wheel of the No. 24 entry will take place at Auto Club Speedway in February.
Johnson City Press
NASCAR Hall of Fame Auto Racing
Two-time Daytona 500 champion Matt Kenseth was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, along with longtime driver Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine. The 50-year-old Kenseth drove 18 full seasons on the NASCAR circuit before retiring in 2020 with 39 Cup victories and 20 poles. Kenseth ranks 21st on NASCAR’s career wins list. He won all of the sport’s biggest races including the Daytona 500 in 2009 and 2012, the Coca-Cola 600, the Southern 500 and the All-Star race.
NBC Sports
Starting lineup for 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona
Defending race winner Meyer Shank Racing will be on the pole position in the starting lineup for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, seeking to begin a new era in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship the same way the team started the last. The No. 60 Acura bookended the 2022...
Alex Bowman ‘unlikely’ to leave Hendrick Motorsports after the 2023 season
Alex Bowman is "unlikely" to leave Hendrick Motorsports after the 2023 season as the organization and Ally Financial are "happy" with him.
Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments
Kevin Harvick enjoyed creating chaos. It was part of the show. But in looking back on his career, he regrets one "dumb" move he made that created one of the most chaotic moments in NASCAR history. The post Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tony Stewart’s Influence on Kevin Harvick Becomes Clearer by the Day
Kevin Harvick is poised to follow in the footsteps of his boss, who retired from the Cup Series but maintained a full plate of responsibilities. The post Tony Stewart’s Influence on Kevin Harvick Becomes Clearer by the Day appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Goes from 'Backwoods to Wall Street' for Awards Banquet in 1981
Bill France Jr. was the architect and engineer to get NASCAR the attention it so coveted when it moved its Awards Banquet to New York City. And for nearly another 30 years, New York became NASCAR’s home away from home. Darrell Waltrip became the first NASCAR driver to be...
racer.com
Goldburg, Griffin become first winners of IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona
The action came early and fast in the debut race of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge on Saturday. Once things settled into a rhythm, Dan Goldburg and Billy Griffin logged their names into the record book as first-ever race winners in their classes. Dan Goldburg capitalized on a first-lap,...
Comments / 0