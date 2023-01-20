ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Outsider.com

Christopher Bell Announces New Racing Venture

It feels that this generation of drivers in NASCAR just loves racing in all forms. Christopher Bell has a new racing venture to prove it. The 28-year-old Cup Series driver has his roots, like many stock car drivers, on the dirt. The Oklahoma native began his driving career in micro...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sportscasting

NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided

NASCAR is already creating controversy before the 2023 Cup Series season with a last-minute change in the Clash at the Coliseum that is dividing fans. The post NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MotorAuthority

Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR race car heads to auction

A 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS race car driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's. It will be offered at the company's Phoenix, Arizona, sale on Jan. 26. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships during his full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, tying Richard Petty...
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented

Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
racer.com

Legacy lands Gordon as Johnson's crew chief

NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Todd Gordon will oversee the No. 84 team and Jimmie Johnson’s part-time schedule this season. Gordon joins Legacy Motor Club after last serving as a crew chief in 2021 at Team Penske for Ryan Blaney. He won a Cup Series championship in 2018 with Joey Logano.
Racing News

Daytona 500 Entry List

Here’s the tentative field for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 19th, 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season opens at the 2.5-mile of Daytona International Speedway. View the 2023 Daytona 500 entry list below. The entry list listed is tentative and unofficial. The...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Johnson City Press

NASCAR Hall of Fame Auto Racing

Two-time Daytona 500 champion Matt Kenseth was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, along with longtime driver Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine. The 50-year-old Kenseth drove 18 full seasons on the NASCAR circuit before retiring in 2020 with 39 Cup victories and 20 poles. Kenseth ranks 21st on NASCAR’s career wins list. He won all of the sport’s biggest races including the Daytona 500 in 2009 and 2012, the Coca-Cola 600, the Southern 500 and the All-Star race.
NBC Sports

Starting lineup for 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Defending race winner Meyer Shank Racing will be on the pole position in the starting lineup for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, seeking to begin a new era in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship the same way the team started the last. The No. 60 Acura bookended the 2022...
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments

Kevin Harvick enjoyed creating chaos. It was part of the show. But in looking back on his career, he regrets one "dumb" move he made that created one of the most chaotic moments in NASCAR history. The post Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TEXAS STATE

