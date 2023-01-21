Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Dale, Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dale; Geneva A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...HENRY...EASTERN GENEVA AND HOUSTON COUNTIES At 548 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Richards Crossroads to near Graceville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Cottonwood, Fort Gaines, Headland, Dothan, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Malvern, Rehobeth, Grimes, Avon, Newville, Napier Field, Madrid and Gordon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 09:49:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone through early tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 PM CST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf heights have begun to gradually subside and have dropped to below warning criteria allowing the High Surf Warning to be cancelled. However, surf heights remain within advisory criteria through early tonight.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:49:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone through early tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 PM CST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf heights have begun to gradually subside and have dropped to below warning criteria allowing the High Surf Warning to be cancelled. However, surf heights remain within advisory criteria through early tonight.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 05:23:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley PERIODS OF LIGHT RAIN EXPECT THIS MORNING FOR ANCHORAGE AND THE MATANUSKA VALLEY Expect light rain to develop across the Anchorage and Matanuska Valley this morning. Air temperatures are around or above the freezing mark, so freezing rain is unlikely. However, sometimes adding water on top of ice and snow covered roadways can create just as slick conditions as freezing rain. Use extra caution if you are headed out and about on area sidewalks and roadways this morning and leave extra time to reach your destination. Gusty south winds will develop this afternoon, causing temperatures to once again rise into the upper 30s to around 40. Some wind will linger through Thursday morning, so temperatures for much of the area will remain above freezing all the way through Thursday. Temperatures will then drop well below freezing Thursday night, causing any remaining water to refreeze.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a large vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Delaware Beaches WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...A southeast to south wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph is expected. * WHERE...The coastal communities of Delaware and New Jersey. * WHEN...From 4:00 PM this afternoon until 1:00 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down and a few power outages could result.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow continuing. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Wayne County. In Ohio, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult and negatively affect commuters in this area.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Grady, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 01:09:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM EST for Big Bend of Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia. Target Area: Decatur; Grady; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wakulla, eastern Gadsden, Leon, southeastern Decatur, Grady and western Thomas Counties through 1100 AM EST At 953 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pelham to 15 miles west of Crawfordville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Midway, Tallahassee, Havana, Cairo, Thomasville, Ochlocknee, Whigham, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Capel, Gaither Community Center, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Florence, Jamieson, Rocky Hill, Iamonia and Calvary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR THE NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY TO THE WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .An extra large northwest (300-320 degree) swell will build across the Hawaiian Islands today and hold through Thursday producing extremely dangerous surf and overwash conditions along many north and west facing shorelines. HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves building to 12 to 16 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of Kona and Kohala on the Big Island. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Inland Wakulla, Leon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM EST for Big Bend of Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia. Target Area: Gadsden; Inland Wakulla; Leon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wakulla, eastern Gadsden, Leon, southeastern Decatur, Grady and western Thomas Counties through 1100 AM EST At 953 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pelham to 15 miles west of Crawfordville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Midway, Tallahassee, Havana, Cairo, Thomasville, Ochlocknee, Whigham, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Capel, Gaither Community Center, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Florence, Jamieson, Rocky Hill, Iamonia and Calvary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 09:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, the back yards of several homes on Tom Goethe Road flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EST Wednesday, the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.4 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 09:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, the back yards of several homes on Tom Goethe Road flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EST Wednesday, the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.4 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-25 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one half foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, a block of Water Street observes minor flooding up to one quarter foot in depth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/01 PM 5.8 1.1 1.0 N/A Minor 26/01 AM 4.9 0.2 0.3 N/A None 26/01 PM 4.6 -0.1 0.0 N/A None 27/02 AM 4.4 -0.3 -0.2 N/A None 27/02 PM 4.4 -0.3 0.0 N/A None 28/03 AM 4.6 -0.1 0.1 N/A None
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST THURSDAY FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet expected. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 09:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM EST Wednesday, the stage was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.8 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Orangeburg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EST. Target Area: Orangeburg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg. * WHEN...From late Thursday night to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita street near the river begin to flood. At 10.0 feet, Farmland and lowlands along Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded at stages above 10 ft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 7.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 8.1 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The fog has lifted and no additional restrictions to visibility are expected through the remainder of the daytime hours.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 04:02:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR THE NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY TO THE WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .An extra large northwest (300-320 degree) swell will build across the Hawaiian Islands today and hold through Thursday producing extremely dangerous surf and overwash conditions along many north and west facing shorelines. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves building to 12 to 16 feet. * WHERE...North facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 05:31:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST FOR EASTERN DALE...HENRY...EASTERN GENEVA AND HOUSTON COUNTIES At 531 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Texasville to near Hartford, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Cottonwood, Fort Gaines, Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Slocomb, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Columbia, Pinckard, Malvern, Rehobeth and Grimes. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Monmouth, Middlesex, Western Monmouth by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth; Middlesex; Western Monmouth COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas in the New Jersey counties of Middlesex and Monmouth. * WHEN...From 10:00 PM this evening until 4:00 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Arthur Kill at Perth Amboy MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 25/10 AM 6.6 0.9 0.7 None 25/11 PM 8.1 2.4 2.7 Minor 26/11 AM 5.5 -0.2 0.0 None 27/12 AM 4.7 -1.0 -0.6 None 27/12 PM 5.0 -0.7 0.0 None 28/01 AM 5.6 -0.1 0.4 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 25/10 AM 6.1 0.9 0.6 None 25/11 PM 7.4 2.2 2.4 Minor 26/11 AM 5.4 0.2 0.3 None 27/12 AM 4.5 -0.7 -0.4 None 27/12 PM 4.6 -0.6 0.0 None 28/01 AM 5.2 -0.0 0.4 None Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 25/10 AM 4.9 0.5 -0.1 None 25/11 PM 5.7 1.3 1.2 Minor 26/11 AM 4.4 -0.0 -0.2 None 27/12 AM 3.6 -0.8 -0.8 None 27/12 PM 3.6 -0.8 -0.6 None 28/01 AM 3.9 -0.5 -0.4 None
