Effective: 2023-01-25 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth; Middlesex; Western Monmouth COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas in the New Jersey counties of Middlesex and Monmouth. * WHEN...From 10:00 PM this evening until 4:00 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Arthur Kill at Perth Amboy MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 25/10 AM 6.6 0.9 0.7 None 25/11 PM 8.1 2.4 2.7 Minor 26/11 AM 5.5 -0.2 0.0 None 27/12 AM 4.7 -1.0 -0.6 None 27/12 PM 5.0 -0.7 0.0 None 28/01 AM 5.6 -0.1 0.4 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 25/10 AM 6.1 0.9 0.6 None 25/11 PM 7.4 2.2 2.4 Minor 26/11 AM 5.4 0.2 0.3 None 27/12 AM 4.5 -0.7 -0.4 None 27/12 PM 4.6 -0.6 0.0 None 28/01 AM 5.2 -0.0 0.4 None Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 25/10 AM 4.9 0.5 -0.1 None 25/11 PM 5.7 1.3 1.2 Minor 26/11 AM 4.4 -0.0 -0.2 None 27/12 AM 3.6 -0.8 -0.8 None 27/12 PM 3.6 -0.8 -0.6 None 28/01 AM 3.9 -0.5 -0.4 None

