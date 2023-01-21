Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 05:15:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-26 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts will form. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 20:31:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CST for south central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin; St. Mary A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN IBERIA...CENTRAL ST. MARY AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARTIN PARISHES At 830 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located over mainly rural areas of Iberia parish to near Centerville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Franklin, Patterson, Burns Point, Ellerslie, Patterson Memorial Airport, Pierre Part and Centerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
