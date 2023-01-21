Effective: 2023-01-25 05:15:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-26 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts will form. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO