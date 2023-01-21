Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 05:15:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-26 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts will form. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Marion, Pike, Ralls, Shelby, St. Charles by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 09:14:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Lincoln; Marion; Pike; Ralls; Shelby; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulations remain possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Illinois. Portions of east central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Continue to be cautious on area roads.
