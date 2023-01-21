FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley police arrested a woman they say may have tracked a man down at his place of employment and attacked him with pepper spray Sunday. Officers were called to a report of an assault that occurred in front of Firehouse Subs in the 100 block of 9th Avenue. Officers were told that a woman, later identified as 23-year-old Keziah Gregoria Morales of Foley, approached an employee of Firehouse Subs while he was outside on break and sprayed him in the face with pepper spray.

