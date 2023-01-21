Read full article on original website
Deadly police pursuits stir talks among Mobile leaders
For the second time in a little more than a month, a police pursuit led to a tragic conclusion. The most recent occurred on January 15 and ended after a vehicle slammed into a house in the 600 block of Stanton Road. Killed was the 34-year-old driver. Two passengers – ages 13 and 45 -- were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
utv44.com
Annexation in Semmes versus Mobile
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Last week, the mayor of Semmes voiced his concerns about the city of Mobile's proposed annexation plans. Brandon Van Hook said it would disrupt the progress the city has made in growing Semmes, noting that the process of annexing in Semmes is much different compared to Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Large fire at Blakely BoatWorks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities said they are currently working to put out a fire at Blakely BoatWorks. No injuries or cause of fire have been ascertained yet. We will continue to update this story. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your...
Pensacola mom named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year
An active duty Air Force mom and volunteer firefighter from Pensacola was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, according to American Mothers, Inc. a national non-profit organization responsible for searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year.
wuwf.org
Be on the lookout: ceramic skulls hidden around Pensacola
If you happen to spot a ceramic skull in a bush or along a sidewalk, you are not the only one. Some are bright, some are dark. Some are hidden in plain sight, others are hard to find. But why are they there?. Support Local Stories. Donate Here. Inspired by...
WALA-TV FOX10
Furniture warranties at Barrow Fine Furniture: Part One
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to look into what you need to know about furniture warranty’s. Tom from Barrow’s breaks it down for us into two parts. Part one is what to know about factory warranty’s that come with your purchase. Click on the interview link to learn more.
Mobile pub named one of ‘America’s Top Whiskey Bars’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Haberdasher has been named by Whiskey Advocate magazine as being in the top 101 whiskey bars in America. The Haberdasher was listed as the 96th bar on the list. Writers with Whiskey Advocate described the pub as “a rustic, chic hole-in-the-wall that presents whiskey-fueled crawfish boils a few times a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man jailed on 2 robbery charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 26-year-old Mobile man is in jail today after being booked over the weekend on two robbery charges, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records. The Mobile Police Department said Zedrick Raymon is responsible for two robberies that occurred on Jan. 16 on South Sage Avenue and Leroy Stevens Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes police investigating after drug laced candy sends MGM student to the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes Police and the Mobile County Public School system are investigating after finding drug laced candy at Mary G. Montgomery High School. Virginia Guy with the Drug Education Council says it’s a huge concern in the community. “Not a week goes by that I don’t...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD looking for theft suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police said they are looking for a woman in connection to a theft on Jan. 19 at Joe Patties Seafood. The victim accidentally left her purse in the parking lot and the suspect grabbed it and put it in her vehicle before going inside and completing her shopping and leaving, according to authorities.
Students at Mary G. Montgomery High School sick after eating laced candy
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Semmes Police Department said they are investigating after multiple students at Mary G. Montgomery High School got sick from eating laced candy. According to Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend, one student that attends MGM was transported to the hospital but is expected to be ok. Virginia Guy with […]
Man's Secret Identity Exposed After He Viciously Attacked Alabama Mom
Small-town Chunchula, Alabama residents are used to dealing with the chaos of hurricanes. But they were unprepared for the shocking fallout from the murder of a local woman working to build a better life for herself. In the wake of Hurricane Ivan, 44-year-old Lisa Nichols was found dead in her...
Suspect in 2 convenience store robberies identified: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have identified a man who they said was involved in two convenience store robberies. According to officials, Zedrick Raymond, 26, was identified as the person who robbed a Chevron Gas Station and Dawes Food Mart Monday, Jan. 16. Mobile Police were first called to the […]
utv44.com
Family impacted by recent Mobile Police chase takes concerns to city leaders
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Speaking at the city council meeting Tuesday, Christopher Edwards made it clear he wants answers after a car slammed into his sister's home off Stanton Road earlier this month. The driver 34-year-old Joseph Pritchet died. Mobile Police say he was driving fast and lost control as they chased him when he wouldn't stop.
Austal USA holding job fair Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA is hosting a job fair Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 Austal Way, according to a release from the company. You must bring your resume and ID. All attendees will be entered to win a $500 gift card. Last week, WKRG News 5 Anchor […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests man after short pursuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department took a man into custody last night after he fled an attempted traffic stop, according to police. Authorities said approximately 4:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on St. Stephens Court when the subject sped off. MPD said the driver stopped the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley woman accused of attacking man with pepper spray
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley police arrested a woman they say may have tracked a man down at his place of employment and attacked him with pepper spray Sunday. Officers were called to a report of an assault that occurred in front of Firehouse Subs in the 100 block of 9th Avenue. Officers were told that a woman, later identified as 23-year-old Keziah Gregoria Morales of Foley, approached an employee of Firehouse Subs while he was outside on break and sprayed him in the face with pepper spray.
Pensacola contractor charged, allegedly took $20K, ‘trashed’ victim’s home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with larceny of a person older than 65, after allegedly taking money as a contractor and leaving the victim’s home “trashed,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stromas, 38, was charged with two counts of falsely identifying as a contractor and larceny of […]
Alabama gun owners weigh in on state’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners are voicing their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without […]
Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
