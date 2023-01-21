Phil Mendelson (D), chairman of the Council of the District of Columbia, introduced a new bill that would legalize and regulate the sales of recreational cannabis in the city. What makes this piece of legislation unique is the proposal to create a new reparations fund that would allow for payments of up to $80,000 to those who were previously arrested, convicted or in jail for cannabis-related offenses, writes dcist.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 36 MINUTES AGO