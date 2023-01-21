Read full article on original website
Related
Up To $80,000 In Compensation For Those Harmed By Previous Marijuana Laws Proposed In New D.C. Cannabis Sales Bill
Phil Mendelson (D), chairman of the Council of the District of Columbia, introduced a new bill that would legalize and regulate the sales of recreational cannabis in the city. What makes this piece of legislation unique is the proposal to create a new reparations fund that would allow for payments of up to $80,000 to those who were previously arrested, convicted or in jail for cannabis-related offenses, writes dcist.
Recreational Cannabis Legalization Included In MN Governor Walz's 2023 Budget Proposal
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently released a proposed budget for the 2023 session that includes legalizing recreational cannabis in the state, as reported first by CBS Minnesota. "Prohibition doesn’t work. By legalizing adult-use cannabis, Minnesota can benefit economically, educate the public, and keep people and communities safe through regulation," reads...
Tesla Asks Virginians For Help With Bill So It Can Sell Its Cars Directly Without Annoying Costs
Tesla Inc. TSLA has sought support from its customers for a Virginia State House bill that will spare the company from having to go through administrative hearings each time it wants to open a sales outlet in the region. What Happened: Tesla told car owners that due to the current...
Cannabis Bills In Delaware And Hawaii, MMJ In South Dakota, Taxes In OR And More
Cannabis Legalization Legislation In Delaware, A Hearing Is Coming Soon. Delaware lawmakers filed complementary cannabis legalization bills that would end prohibition, bringing a basic regulatory framework for the cannabis market in the state, reported Marijuana Moment. Rep. Ed Osienski (D), who sponsored the legislation (HB 1 and HB 2 Bills),...
LEEF Makes A Pact With Buddies Cannabis Lifestyle Brand In California
LEEF Brands Inc. LEEEF LEEF has entered into an exclusive sales and licensing agreement with the Buddies Brand in California. “We remain highly focused and disciplined in the next phase of our growth and are excited to be combining forces with Buddies, one of California’s top selling brands,” stated Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF Brands. “In an effort to enhance our ability to attract leading brands like Buddies, we have recently focused on augmenting our sales team with strong leadership and high performing sales personnel.”
Tesla Pursues Investment Over Buybacks? EV Maker Commits To Spending $3.6B, Hiring 3,000 Workers For Giga Nevada Expansion
Tesla Inc. TSLA just announced an expansion to its Giga Nevada facility at a time the electric vehicle maker is facing challenges to its fundamental outlook. What Happened: Tesla has committed to invest over $3.6 billion to grow Giga Nevada, the company said in a blog post. This investment will be used for setting up two new factories at the site, including a 100 gigawatt-hour cell factory and its first high-volume Semi factory.
Rocket Lab USA Launches First Electron Mission From US
Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB said it has successfully launched its 33rd Electron rocket and first mission from Virginia. The "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" mission lifted off at 18:00 EST on January 24 from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 (LC-2) at Virginia Space's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA's Wallops Flight Facility.
Who Could Do This? Who Would? PA Cops Chase Down Joint-Smoking 120 MPH Driver, DUI Charges Ensued
Pennsylvania cops charged a man after he led them on a high-speed chase -that is 120 mph in a 45 mph zone - while smoking a joint the entire time. When the Stroud Area Regional Police finally caught the speed demon they charged him with 75 counts of various traffic violations...and more.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
111K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0