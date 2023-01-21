ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Benzinga

Up To $80,000 In Compensation For Those Harmed By Previous Marijuana Laws Proposed In New D.C. Cannabis Sales Bill

Phil Mendelson (D), chairman of the Council of the District of Columbia, introduced a new bill that would legalize and regulate the sales of recreational cannabis in the city. What makes this piece of legislation unique is the proposal to create a new reparations fund that would allow for payments of up to $80,000 to those who were previously arrested, convicted or in jail for cannabis-related offenses, writes dcist.
WASHINGTON, DC
Benzinga

Recreational Cannabis Legalization Included In MN Governor Walz's 2023 Budget Proposal

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently released a proposed budget for the 2023 session that includes legalizing recreational cannabis in the state, as reported first by CBS Minnesota. "Prohibition doesn’t work. By legalizing adult-use cannabis, Minnesota can benefit economically, educate the public, and keep people and communities safe through regulation," reads...
MINNESOTA STATE
Benzinga

LEEF Makes A Pact With Buddies Cannabis Lifestyle Brand In California

LEEF Brands Inc. LEEEF LEEF has entered into an exclusive sales and licensing agreement with the Buddies Brand in California. “We remain highly focused and disciplined in the next phase of our growth and are excited to be combining forces with Buddies, one of California’s top selling brands,” stated Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF Brands. “In an effort to enhance our ability to attract leading brands like Buddies, we have recently focused on augmenting our sales team with strong leadership and high performing sales personnel.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Tesla Pursues Investment Over Buybacks? EV Maker Commits To Spending $3.6B, Hiring 3,000 Workers For Giga Nevada Expansion

Tesla Inc. TSLA just announced an expansion to its Giga Nevada facility at a time the electric vehicle maker is facing challenges to its fundamental outlook. What Happened: Tesla has committed to invest over $3.6 billion to grow Giga Nevada, the company said in a blog post. This investment will be used for setting up two new factories at the site, including a 100 gigawatt-hour cell factory and its first high-volume Semi factory.
NEVADA STATE
Benzinga

Rocket Lab USA Launches First Electron Mission From US

Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB said it has successfully launched its 33rd Electron rocket and first mission from Virginia. The "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" mission lifted off at 18:00 EST on January 24 from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 (LC-2) at Virginia Space's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA's Wallops Flight Facility.
VIRGINIA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
