Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend

Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
India bans BBC documentary on PM Modi's role in Gujarat riots

India has banned a BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged role in deadly riots more than 20 years ago from being shown in the country, in a move critics decried as an assault on press freedom. A senior adviser for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said...
Opinion: India is on the cusp of replacing China in so many ways

Asia is hurtling toward a tectonic power shift headlined by ever more rapid changes in population growth. The West, especially the United States, better be prepared. A dramatic demographic shift is underway after China's population shrank in 2022 for the first time in six decades. Meanwhile, India, with its continued population growth, is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country by UN estimates as soon as April.
Hundreds of child asylum seekers have gone missing in UK, government admits

Hundreds of child asylum seekers have gone missing since the British government started housing minors in hotels due to a strain on the country's asylum accommodation system, British Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told lawmakers in parliament on Tuesday, amid calls for an investigation into the matter. Jenrick said Tuesday that...

