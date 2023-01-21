Read full article on original website
WITN
Greenville builds new salt storage facility to stay prepared for winter weather
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville has a brand new salt storage facility to help ensure there is plenty of road salt in the event of winter weather. Greenville Public Works Assistant Director, Kevin Heifferon says the city ran out of salt last January with multiple weekends of bad weather. Now, Heiffron says that shouldn’t be a problem.
roi-nj.com
Bussel Realty Corp. completes 1031 exchange transaction with N.C. property
Bussel Realty Corp. on Monday said it successfully completed a 1031 exchange by Central Avenue Corp. for $18.2 million, following the disposition of its 211,000-square-foot industrial complex in Bridgewater by BRC in late 2022. Located at 3565 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in New Bern, North Carolina, the property aligned...
MrBeast proves spending $1M harder than it looks for some
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast challenged a fan to spend $1 million in 24 hours. It seems easy but after watching this video, you’ll learn it’s not. Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There’s a place in Greenville you’ve gotta see The video shows the contestant starting his quest at Best Buy, loading up on […]
WITN
First Alert Forecast For January 24, 2023
WITN
People in Greenville concerned with road conditions of busy roundabout
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Cars dodging potholes, low spots, and driving through puddles of water that aren’t from the rain can be seen every day at the Portertown roundabout. “It’s not a smooth surface, for sure,” said Tim Reeder, Republican North Carolina House District 9 Representative. The rough...
WITN
The time of year many dread is here... tax season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It almost feels a little too soon but it’s time for tax season and this year’s tax season will look different. Liberty Tax Manager, Carol Haddock says, “This year, the Child Tax Credit has gone back to what it was before at up to $2,000 per child, partially refundable and partially nonrefundable and the Child for Dependent Care Credit is now nonrefundable again whereas last year, the child dependent care was fully refundable and so was the Child Tax Credit.”
WITN
Kinston intersection closed for traffic improvements
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Department of Transportation will begin work on a project to close the open median between Lowe’s Home Improvement and the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The new raised media design is intended to increase safety and improve traffic flow in the area. Construction...
WNCT
Be Our Guest: 5th Street Hardware Restaurant & Taproom
Join Meghan in Greenville at 5th Street Hardware Restaurant & Taproom as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal!. Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina’s CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!
WITN
DO YOU KNOW US? Identity thieves buy $9,291 in gift cards at Winterville Sam’s Club
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town hope you can help them catch some identity thieves. Winterville police released several surveillance photos today taken last Monday inside Sam’s Club. Police say the two people in the pictures used credit cards stolen earlier that same day and...
WITN
Health experts and residents in ENC weigh in on the FDA’s annual COVID shot proposal
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Many have felt the negative impact of COVID in some way or another over the past few years, and going forward, the FDA wants to make vaccinations an annual thing like getting a flu shot. It’s a proposal being met with both support and skepticism from some...
WITN
State lawmakers demand protection for substations
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI is investigating attacks at substations in three different North Carolina counties, including one right here in the east. In the meantime, state lawmakers are proposing legislation to protect power grids. This transmission substation off highway 58 near Maysville in Jones County was attacked...
WITN
DO YOU KNOW ME? Winterville police looking for pawn shop burglar
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in catching an overnight pawn shop burglar. Winterville police this afternoon released surveillance photos from inside Jolly’s Pawn Shop on Fire Tower Road. The burglary happened around 12:30 a.m. and after smashing several display cases, officers say the burglar...
wcti12.com
Grantsboro restaurant damaged by fire
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Multiple departments in Pamlico and Craven Counties were responding to a fire at a restaurant in Grantsboro Monday morning. The fire was at The Great Wall restaurant, next to Food Lion. The sprinkler system kept the fire under control, according to a responding fire marshal....
WITN
WITN’s First Tooth Photo Contest
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is partnering with Greenville Kids Dental to promote the new “First Tooth” contest. WITN is accepting photos of kids who have lost a tooth. The winning photo will receive a prize pack from Greenville Kids Dental including a water bottle, t-shirt and dental hygiene kit.
travelawaits.com
The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety
KINSTON – A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The N.C. Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection. The innovative design will use a raised median to redirect […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
WITN
Asian American community members in NC react to California mass shooting
thecoastlandtimes.com
Ocean experiments in Nags Head
A team from East Carolina University’s Coastal Studies Institute in Skyco worked with commercial vessel Tiki XIV out of Ocean City, Md. to replace two spotter buoys, which were deployed on each side of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The Tiki crew also...
jocoreport.com
US 70 Collision Injures Three
WILSON’S MILLS – A westbound Chevrolet pickup truck was struck from behind by a smaller pickup truck while stopped for a red light on US Highway 70 at Swift Creek Road, Saturday morning. The both trucks suffered heavy damage. Both drivers and one passenger were transported to Wake...
