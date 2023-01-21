ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

TxDOT to Join First Lady Cecilla Abbott for Human Trafficking Awareness

AUSTIN — TxDOT, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, and members of the Governor’s Commission for Women are joining together in the fight against human trafficking. January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Texas is at the forefront of the battle against human trafficking. Hear from First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott, TxDOT, and the Governor’s Commission for Women as we all work together to raise awareness.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy