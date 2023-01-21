AUSTIN — TxDOT, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, and members of the Governor’s Commission for Women are joining together in the fight against human trafficking. January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Texas is at the forefront of the battle against human trafficking. Hear from First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott, TxDOT, and the Governor’s Commission for Women as we all work together to raise awareness.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO