Read full article on original website
Related
TxDOT to Join First Lady Cecilla Abbott for Human Trafficking Awareness
AUSTIN — TxDOT, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, and members of the Governor’s Commission for Women are joining together in the fight against human trafficking. January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Texas is at the forefront of the battle against human trafficking. Hear from First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott, TxDOT, and the Governor’s Commission for Women as we all work together to raise awareness.
Changes in Unemployment Rate in Texas – Updated WalletHub Study
With inflation remaining high and the U.S. gaining 223,000 jobs in December, fewer than in the previous month, WalletHub released updated rankings for its report on Changes in Unemployment Rate by State, along with a WalletHub Q&A. In order to take stock of how unemployment rates are changing throughout the...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0