Resident complains about neighbor’s pinwheels; fake friend defrauds woman of $600: Brook Park police blotter

Woman nabbed while trying to steal $680 worth of groceries: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Chagrin Boulevard. At 7:40 p.m. Jan. 22, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 54, for stealing 91 items from Giant Eagle totaling $680.33. The woman put some of the stolen items in a bag she carried and others in a cart. Drug paraphernalia possession: I-271 At 10:20...
Cleveland man angry about lost cell phone pulls out gun: Brooklyn Police Blotter
Inducing panic, Cascade Crossing: On Jan. 5, a Sheetz employee called police about an unruly customer at the Cascade Crossing gas station. An arriving officer learned a man was upset due to the fact he couldn’t find his cell phone. That’s when he brandished a gun and started making threats.
Quick-thinking bank employee helps nab fraud suspect: Brecksville Police Blotter
Fraud, Brecksville Road: On Jan. 7, a keen Chase Bank employee alerted police about a woman wearing a facemask and carrying a large purse attempting to use a fake ID to withdraw money from an account. An arriving officer observed the employee, who was on Brecksville Road and pointing out...
Drunk driver clocked doing 101 mph on I-77: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
Drunken driving, I-77: On Dec. 30, police observed a speeding white GMC truck traveling 101 mph traveling northbound on I-77. While talking to the driver, who despite the weather had all four windows down and was jamming loudly to tunes, the officer said his movements were slow and concentrated. When...
Pounding students break door at Gilmour Academy’s Ice Arena: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Gilmour Academy staff working a hockey game at the ice arena reported Jan. 20 that students from University School were banging their hands on the entry doors. The banging resulted in damage to a bracket, which caused the sliding doors to stop working properly. The administrations of the two schools...
cleveland19.com
‘Hurry up and fix it before someone gets killed’: East Cleveland resident begs city to take down dangerous barriers
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some are calling it an accident waiting to happen... The problem stems from barriers set up in the middle of a busy road. They force drivers into oncoming traffic. “It’s completely unsafe and it’s completely unacceptable,” said a concerned East Cleveland resident, who didn’t want...
Wallet theft quickly turns into $6,000 credit card fraud: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman, 76, reported Jan. 18 that she realized her wallet was missing from her shopping cart at Marc’s after a man asked her questions about tomatoes. The following day, the woman reported that $6,000 worth of fraudulent transactions had been made on credit cards that were in the wallet. The purchases were made at an unknown Best Buy location and at the Macedonia Walmart.
Man gets sick eating marijuana chocolate: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a call at 12:57 a.m. Jan. 21 from a Jackson Street man who had reportedly had an adverse reaction after eating three chocolate marijuana edibles. There was no further information on the man’s condition at the time of the report. Traffic crash: North Court Street. Police...
Teen girl arrested after throwing mug at her father: Solon Police Blotter
At 8:15 p.m. Jan. 16, a man, 62, argued with his daughter, 16, after he took away some of her privileges. The girl threw mugs at her father, striking him with one. Police arrested the girl on a domestic violence charge. Juvenile court placed the girl in a diversion program...
Man makes off with jewelry, an air fryer and ground beef: Avon Police Blotter
Police responded to a Meijer store for a theft in progress at 3:40 p.m. Dec. 24. A Lorain man was arrested with more than $500 worth of stolen items, including jewelry, clothing, an air fryer and two packages of ground beef. Breaking and entering: Center Road. Police responded to a...
Woman charged with robbing a CVS on city’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid woman has been charged with aggravated robbery after police say she robbed a CVS in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood last week. The store clerk handed over a bag containing cash and a tracking device, allowing police to locate the suspect shortly afterward, officers say.
Guardians skipper Terry Francona’s scooter stolen from downtown apartment, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A motor scooter belonging to Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was stolen from outside of his downtown apartment building late last week, Cleveland police say. The scooter was stolen between 9:30 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Viral video of man’s arrest during traffic stop by Cleveland Heights police raises questions
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An arrest of a Cleveland man in September during a traffic stop is raising questions about how police handled the situation after a video posted Monday of the incident went viral. Demetrius Kern, 37, ended up being handcuffed and then ticketed for obstruction of official...
North Olmsted police department adding officer body cameras
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Nearly a quarter of a century after North Olmsted police added dash cameras to its cruisers, the department is in the process of purchasing body cameras for its officers. North Olmsted Police Chief Bob Wagner said while the latest technological upgrade has been available for a...
While it has the money to purchase them, Richmond Heights Service Department doesn’t have enough trucks
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Kim Thomas called City Council’s attention Tuesday (Jan. 24) night to a problem: the city’s service department is in bad need of large, workable trucks for snow plowing, spreading salt and, in the fall, leaf collection. With plenty of winter left, Public Service...
Stolen rental car returned: Brunswick Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
Oberlin Police: stolen ATM card used at market and bank in Lorain
OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin Police are working to identify a suspect believed to have been using a stolen ATM card at several locations, and detectives need the community’s help. Police said the stolen ATM card was used at Apples Market on Meister Road in Lorain, and First Federal...
Willoughby woman charged for Eastlake hit-skip crash that left man dead
A 69-year-old Willoughby resident has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of bicyclist in a crash that happened last week.
cleveland19.com
6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
