Resident complains about neighbor’s pinwheels; fake friend defrauds woman of $600: Brook Park police blotter

A woman, 76, reported Jan. 18 that she realized her wallet was missing from her shopping cart at Marc’s after a man asked her questions about tomatoes. The following day, the woman reported that $6,000 worth of fraudulent transactions had been made on credit cards that were in the wallet. The purchases were made at an unknown Best Buy location and at the Macedonia Walmart.

