Fred Flintstone
4d ago
Protest this but people are shot daily in Jackson and nobody says a word. Great priorities
mississippifreepress.org
Black Driver Sues FedEx, Brookhaven Police Chief, Men Accused of Shooting At Him
Black FedEx driver D’Monterrio Gibson, 25, is seeking $5 million in damages in a lawsuit a year after he reported that two white men in Brookhaven, Miss., chased and fired a gun at him while he was out delivering packages. He filed the federal civil lawsuit on Friday, Jan....
Former FedEx driver files lawsuit against MS city, police chief, accused shooters
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former FedEx driver has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Brookhaven, Police Chief Kenneth Collins and two men who allegedly fired shots at him. The Daily Leader reported D’Monterrio Gibson also filed the lawsuit against his former employer. The incident happened in January 2022. A father and […]
Pothole disables Capitol police vehicle during chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Capitol police vehicle was disabled by a pothole during a chase in Jackson. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the officer was chasing a suspected stolen vehicle that did not stop. Both vehicles hit a large pothole on Erie Street near Wood Street that disabled the […]
Vicksburg woman accused of shooting an occupied vehicle
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is currently searching for 20-year-old Shaderika Turner. According to authorities, Turner is accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle. If you know Turner’s location, contact police at 601-636-2511.
Neighbors react after Clinton officer-involved shooting
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s the first of its crime this year for the quaint retirement community in Clinton. After an officer-involved shooting left one dead Sunday morning, the community is searching for answers. News of the shooting at the Pine Trail Apartment Homes left people shaken. With crime on the rise, some said it […]
WLBT
House bill could expand the Capitol Complex Improvement District
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capitol Complex Improvement District’s boundaries could expand farther north if a House bill passes in the state legislature. Since 2017, the boundary for the district has covering the downtown area, Belhaven and most of Fondren. But if the bill is passed, areas in Northeast Jackson could see additional Capitol Police officers.
WLBT
Second 15-year-old tied to Jackson crime spree arrested on separate charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fourth suspect believed to be involved in a violent crime spree that has already landed three people, including one 15-year-old, in jail is currently being held at the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center. That suspect, Robert Smith, 15, was arrested last week by the Byram...
WAPT
'A 15-year-old doesn't just wake up and decide to rob and kill,' sheriff says
JACKSON, Miss. — The arrest of a 15-year-old boy for two separate murders and a string of armed robberies and carjackings is what Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said is "the epitome" of the challenges facing the community. "As I've always said, law enforcement is not responsible for raising...
WLBT
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He shouldn’t walk again in the free world. He don’t deserve that. We’ll never get past this. Me and my family are broken and torn.”. A Jackson family is still devastated and heartbroken after losing the person they called “the life of the family.”
WLBT
Pothole disables law enforcement’s car during police chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle resulted in a police car being disabled in Jackson Sunday evening. According to the press secretary of the Department of Public Safety Bailey Martin, Capitol Police were chasing a stolen vehicle when both cars struck a pothole at the intersection of Superior and Wood Street, disabling the police vehicle.
Person killed in Clinton officer-involved shooting
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in Clinton on Sunday, January 22. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. near 552 Spring Ridge Road. Clinton police were responding to a report of a suspicious person who was […]
WLBT
Murder, carjacking suspect among string of JPD arrests
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people have been arrested recently, including one in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old Jackson teen, according to the Jackson Police Department. The department announced the arrests Monday morning. They include Tyrese Hodges and Montravious Baker. Hodges and Baker were picked up at 3630...
WLBT
Hinds Co. sheriff sounds off on youth violence: ‘Save them from killing and save them from being killed!’
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is speaking out about violence at the hands of teenagers; specifically referencing a recent arrest of a teenager for capital murder. Monday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeff Reynolds denied bond for Montravious Baker, allegedly involved in a string of incidents...
Two arrested for armed robberies, carjackings in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said Montravious Baker’s bond has been set at $11 million. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two were arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies and carjackings in Jackson. Police said one of the suspects was wanted in connection to two homicides. Officer Sam Brown said Tyrese Hodges and Montravious […]
Mississippi police: Two men arrested — one accused of 2 murders, 6 armed robberies and 2 carjackings
Police report that they have arrested a man who is being charged with two murders, six armed robberies and two carjackings. WLBT News reports that Jackson Police have arrested Montravious Baker. Baker is being charged with the murders of Sha’Maya Anderson, 15, and William Woods, 39. Along with Baker’s...
WAPT
15-year-old charged in 2 murders, 6 armed robberies, 3 carjackings
JACKSON, Miss. — A 15-year-old who is charged in a string of robberies and carjackings is also a suspect in two murders, according to Jackson police. Montravious Baker was arrested Saturday with another man at an apartment complex on Rainey Road. Both suspects are charged with six armed robberies and two carjackings. Baker is also charged with a third carjacking, in which police said he nearly ripped the clothes off a woman and then bragged about it on social media, according to a police detective who testified during a Monday court hearing.
WDAM-TV
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling controlled substances in Covington County. According to a post on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the men were arrested for sale of controlled substances and booked into the Covington County Jail. Those arrested are as follows:
Family of Jaylen Lewis wants answers after his shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis held a protest outside the Mississippi State Capitol demanding answers from Capitol police over the death of the 25-year-old. Lewis died after a shooting incident involving Capitol Police on September 25, 2022. According to his mother, Arkela Lewis, they have heard nothing from Capitol police or […]
WLBT
Historical marker recognizing Freedom Riders unveiled at Parchman
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - History was made at Parchman prison Tuesday when a historical marker was unveiled and a former Freedom Rider returned, this time, not as an inmate, but as a guest of honor. ”I dread coming here today,” said Hezekiah Watkins. It has taken Watkins 62 years...
WAPT
JPD searching for suspects involved in Dollar General burglary
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at the Dollar General on Medgar Evers Boulevard. Police said two men broke into the store by prying the doors open around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to officers, two suspects were caught on surveillance video leaving...
