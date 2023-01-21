ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 7

Fred Flintstone
4d ago

Protest this but people are shot daily in Jackson and nobody says a word. Great priorities

Reply(1)
4
 

WJTV 12

Pothole disables Capitol police vehicle during chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Capitol police vehicle was disabled by a pothole during a chase in Jackson. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the officer was chasing a suspected stolen vehicle that did not stop. Both vehicles hit a large pothole on Erie Street near Wood Street that disabled the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors react after Clinton officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s the first of its crime this year for the quaint retirement community in Clinton. After an officer-involved shooting left one dead Sunday morning, the community is searching for answers. News of the shooting at the Pine Trail Apartment Homes left people shaken. With crime on the rise, some said it […]
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

House bill could expand the Capitol Complex Improvement District

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capitol Complex Improvement District’s boundaries could expand farther north if a House bill passes in the state legislature. Since 2017, the boundary for the district has covering the downtown area, Belhaven and most of Fondren. But if the bill is passed, areas in Northeast Jackson could see additional Capitol Police officers.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Pothole disables law enforcement’s car during police chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle resulted in a police car being disabled in Jackson Sunday evening. According to the press secretary of the Department of Public Safety Bailey Martin, Capitol Police were chasing a stolen vehicle when both cars struck a pothole at the intersection of Superior and Wood Street, disabling the police vehicle.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Person killed in Clinton officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in Clinton on Sunday, January 22. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. near 552 Spring Ridge Road. Clinton police were responding to a report of a suspicious person who was […]
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

Murder, carjacking suspect among string of JPD arrests

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people have been arrested recently, including one in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old Jackson teen, according to the Jackson Police Department. The department announced the arrests Monday morning. They include Tyrese Hodges and Montravious Baker. Hodges and Baker were picked up at 3630...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested for armed robberies, carjackings in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said Montravious Baker’s bond has been set at $11 million. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two were arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies and carjackings in Jackson. Police said one of the suspects was wanted in connection to two homicides. Officer Sam Brown said Tyrese Hodges and Montravious […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

15-year-old charged in 2 murders, 6 armed robberies, 3 carjackings

JACKSON, Miss. — A 15-year-old who is charged in a string of robberies and carjackings is also a suspect in two murders, according to Jackson police. Montravious Baker was arrested Saturday with another man at an apartment complex on Rainey Road. Both suspects are charged with six armed robberies and two carjackings. Baker is also charged with a third carjacking, in which police said he nearly ripped the clothes off a woman and then bragged about it on social media, according to a police detective who testified during a Monday court hearing.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling controlled substances in Covington County. According to a post on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the men were arrested for sale of controlled substances and booked into the Covington County Jail. Those arrested are as follows:
WJTV 12

Family of Jaylen Lewis wants answers after his shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis held a protest outside the Mississippi State Capitol demanding answers from Capitol police over the death of the 25-year-old. Lewis died after a shooting incident involving Capitol Police on September 25, 2022. According to his mother, Arkela Lewis, they have heard nothing from Capitol police or […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Historical marker recognizing Freedom Riders unveiled at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - History was made at Parchman prison Tuesday when a historical marker was unveiled and a former Freedom Rider returned, this time, not as an inmate, but as a guest of honor. ”I dread coming here today,” said Hezekiah Watkins. It has taken Watkins 62 years...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD searching for suspects involved in Dollar General burglary

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at the Dollar General on Medgar Evers Boulevard. Police said two men broke into the store by prying the doors open around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to officers, two suspects were caught on surveillance video leaving...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

