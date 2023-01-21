ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yacolt, WA

Community Calendar, Jan. 25 edition

Bingo: 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Join Battle Ground Elks Lodge No. 2589 for a game of bingo. Members and guests are welcome. It will be held at 907 SE Grace Ave., Battle Ground. For more information, call Mel Sanders at 360-687-1230. Race for Warmth: Kids race...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Battle Ground mayor apologizes for his comments about Knights of Columbus

Battle Ground Mayor Philip Johnson publicly apologized after he made comments about a local religiously-affiliated organization that ran one of a number of fireworks stands prior to New Year’s Day. During its Jan. 17 meeting, the Battle Ground City Council heard and later “recognized and reaffirmed” an apology given...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Clark County Council shows support for East Fork rehab project funding

The Clark County Council has officially backed a project to rehabilitate habitat along the East Fork Lewis River as they asked lawmakers in Olympia to earmark funding the project needs in order to break ground next year. During its Jan. 17 meeting, the Clark County Council approved sending letters to...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Clark County kicks off update to land use plan

Officials from Clark County have begun the process of updating its Comprehensive Growth Management Plan, a yearslong endeavor intended to adjust how land use is regulated within the county. On Jan. 19, the county hosted a project kickoff meeting at the Clark County Public Service Center in downtown Vancouver. The...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
County acquires state land along Hantwick Trail

The land around the Hantwick Trail by Moulton Falls has been secured for recreational use, as the Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved measures which placed the state-owned property into the county’s hands. During its Jan. 17 meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve a set of transactions...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Woodland council works to expand reduced utility rates for low income households

The Woodland City Council held its first vote on a change that would allow more residents to take advantage of a discount on water and sewer utility rates. During its Jan. 17 meeting, the council voted 5-0 to approve the first reading of the rate change. The ordinance allowing the change will come before the council a second time before its final approval.
WOODLAND, WA

