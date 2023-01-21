Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
thereflector.com
Community Calendar, Jan. 25 edition
Bingo: 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Join Battle Ground Elks Lodge No. 2589 for a game of bingo. Members and guests are welcome. It will be held at 907 SE Grace Ave., Battle Ground. For more information, call Mel Sanders at 360-687-1230. Race for Warmth: Kids race...
thereflector.com
Project Homeless Connect to provide services to those in need on Jan. 26
Clark County’s annual Project Homeless Connect event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 400 S. Andresen Road in Vancouver. The one-day event aims to help people who are living without homes easily access a variety of resources in...
thereflector.com
Battle Ground mayor apologizes for his comments about Knights of Columbus
Battle Ground Mayor Philip Johnson publicly apologized after he made comments about a local religiously-affiliated organization that ran one of a number of fireworks stands prior to New Year’s Day. During its Jan. 17 meeting, the Battle Ground City Council heard and later “recognized and reaffirmed” an apology given...
thereflector.com
Clark County Council shows support for East Fork rehab project funding
The Clark County Council has officially backed a project to rehabilitate habitat along the East Fork Lewis River as they asked lawmakers in Olympia to earmark funding the project needs in order to break ground next year. During its Jan. 17 meeting, the Clark County Council approved sending letters to...
thereflector.com
Clark County kicks off update to land use plan
Officials from Clark County have begun the process of updating its Comprehensive Growth Management Plan, a yearslong endeavor intended to adjust how land use is regulated within the county. On Jan. 19, the county hosted a project kickoff meeting at the Clark County Public Service Center in downtown Vancouver. The...
thereflector.com
Ridgefield’s ability from beyond the arc helps secure 54-30 win over Hockinson
Ridgefield’s junior guard Cole Chester led the way to a 54-30 win over the Hockinson Hawks on Thursday, Jan. 19, as he secured 15 points from behind the three-point arc. The Spudders kept the lead throughout the home game with a dominant defense that made the Hawks go deep into the shot clock on almost all of their possessions.
thereflector.com
County acquires state land along Hantwick Trail
The land around the Hantwick Trail by Moulton Falls has been secured for recreational use, as the Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved measures which placed the state-owned property into the county’s hands. During its Jan. 17 meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve a set of transactions...
thereflector.com
A place of history: Lewisville Regional Park formed during Second New Deal era
Lewisville Regional Park, a bustling home of outdoor recreation opportunities in Clark County, was established in 1936 by the Works Progress Administration (WPA).
thereflector.com
Woodland council works to expand reduced utility rates for low income households
The Woodland City Council held its first vote on a change that would allow more residents to take advantage of a discount on water and sewer utility rates. During its Jan. 17 meeting, the council voted 5-0 to approve the first reading of the rate change. The ordinance allowing the change will come before the council a second time before its final approval.
Comments / 0