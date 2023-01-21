Read full article on original website
Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s troubled water system could get a new set of owners under legislation advanced Tuesday by Republican lawmakers in Mississippi. The bill would transfer ownership to a new public entity overseen by a nine-member board, the majority of which would be appointed by state leaders. Republicans control both houses of the Mississippi Legislature, as well as the governor’s mansion. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, a Democrat, has said he wants the city to maintain control of its water.
WLBT
City Council clears way for marijuana cultivator to come to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council has cleared the way for a marijuana cultivator to locate in Ward 2. On Monday, the council voted unanimously to approve a rezoning request from David Spradlin to bring in the business to 1369 College Hill Dr. “We searched all over the...
Stokes calls on mayor to appoint public safety director
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes is calling on Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to address needed street and infrastructure repairs. Stokes says public roadway safety is a growing concern in Jackson and says the public works department needs better leadership. The councilman says a telephone pole has been laying in the right side […]
WLBT
House bill could expand the Capitol Complex Improvement District
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capitol Complex Improvement District’s boundaries could expand farther north if a House bill passes in the state legislature. Since 2017, the boundary for the district has covering the downtown area, Belhaven and most of Fondren. But if the bill is passed, areas in Northeast Jackson could see additional Capitol Police officers.
WLBT
Mississippi celebrates 10 years of state-funded preschool programs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is ten years into having state-funded preschool, and advocates say the proof is there that pushing it through the legislature was worth it. But they’re not done yet. Preschool isn’t required in Mississippi, but early learning collaboratives have given more children access to it....
Former FedEx driver files lawsuit against city in Mississippi, police chief & others
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former FedEx driver has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Brookhaven, Police Chief Kenneth Collins and two men who allegedly fired shots at him. The Daily Leader reported D’Monterrio Gibson also filed the lawsuit against his former employer. The incident happened in January 2022. A father and […]
mageenews.com
Linda Pruitt Named Mississippi Nursery Person of the Year
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Linda Pruitt, owner of Hand’s Nursery for 47 years, was recognized at the Mississippi Nursery convention as the MS Nursery Person of the Year!
WLBT
Mill Street sewer issue delaying major Midtown development
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Trey Malone says he was about two weeks away from bringing in a new coffee roastery and bakery to the site of the former Lucky Town Brewery in Midtown. That was until he found out there was nothing that he could do to alleviate a myriad of drainage issues brought about by a nearby sewer main collapse.
WLBT
Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
hottytoddy.com
Photo Gallery: A Look Inside Medical Marijuana Facility Mockingbird Cannabis
Mockingbird Cannabis will be one of the state’s largest medical marijuana growing and manufacturing operation in Mississippi. The 163,000-square-foot facility located in Raymond, which was once home to the state’s Department of Revenue, will house 34 strains of medical marijuana, said co-owner of Mockingbird Cannabis Marcy Croft. The...
Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
WAPT
'A 15-year-old doesn't just wake up and decide to rob and kill,' sheriff says
JACKSON, Miss. — The arrest of a 15-year-old boy for two separate murders and a string of armed robberies and carjackings is what Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said is "the epitome" of the challenges facing the community. "As I've always said, law enforcement is not responsible for raising...
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, January 25
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
Neighbors react after Clinton officer-involved shooting
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s the first of its crime this year for the quaint retirement community in Clinton. After an officer-involved shooting left one dead Sunday morning, the community is searching for answers. News of the shooting at the Pine Trail Apartment Homes left people shaken. With crime on the rise, some said it […]
vicksburgnews.com
Miller’s invites Vicksburg to dinner starting Thursday
Starting Thursday, Carley and Miller Rials invites Vicksburg to enjoy dinner at Miller’s. Carley and Miller Rials met in 2016 and married in 2018. They have three children, Tripp, Natalie Claire and their 3-month-old newborn, Mary Hannon. Miller Rials is the third generation to operate KFCs in Vicksburg. “My...
WLBT
Recent violence among youth has some searching for ways to keep them on right track
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shocked and saddened - that’s how James Hopkins feels after hearing about a group of young people accused of going on a crime spree in the Capital City. Montravious Baker, 15, Tyrese Hodges, 20, and Khaliaya Williams, 18, are facing murder, armed carjacking, and armed...
Mississippi sheriff: Remains found in Hinds County on Christmas Day identified as Pike County woman missing since October
Officials say the human remains found on Christmas Day in Hinds County are those of a missing Pike County woman. On Christmas Day, officials found the remains near a water tower on Wynndale Road. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirms that the remains those of Chantel Chante McCray, 29, a...
Pothole disables Capitol police vehicle during chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Capitol police vehicle was disabled by a pothole during a chase in Jackson. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the officer was chasing a suspected stolen vehicle that did not stop. Both vehicles hit a large pothole on Erie Street near Wood Street that disabled the […]
WLBT
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Braxton
BRAXTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened just before midnight Tuesday, near Conerly Road in Braxton. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered an individual that displayed a gun toward the deputies, MBI said in...
