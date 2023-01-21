Read full article on original website
UFC 283 Highlights Video: Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC 283 took place on Saturday, January 21, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Watch the UFC 283 highlights video and recap from Saturday’s UFC 283 main event between Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo in their tetralogy bout. Moreno defeated Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion.
Sage Northcutt books MMA return 4 years after brutal KO
Sage Northcutt shocked the MMA world when he was released from the UFC and signed with ONE Championship. He shocked them again when he was KO’d brutally in his ONE Championship debut. Northcutt was very badly injured following the bout, and many thought he might never fight again, but that isn’t the case.
Sean O’Malley denied entry in restaurant for ‘dress code violation’
Top UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley found out that not everyone watches the UFC went a local restaurant asked him to leave due to dress code. ‘Sugar’ last fought at UFC 280 in October winning a controversial split decision over former bantamweight champion Petr Yan. He’s expecting to face former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, or perhaps current titleholder Aljamain Sterling in his next outing. In the meantime, O’Malley does shows on his YouTube channel, trains, and likes to go out to get a bite to eat.
