Top UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley found out that not everyone watches the UFC went a local restaurant asked him to leave due to dress code. ‘Sugar’ last fought at UFC 280 in October winning a controversial split decision over former bantamweight champion Petr Yan. He’s expecting to face former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, or perhaps current titleholder Aljamain Sterling in his next outing. In the meantime, O’Malley does shows on his YouTube channel, trains, and likes to go out to get a bite to eat.

22 HOURS AGO