Related
Ariana Grande sends Christmas presents to Manchester victims 5 years after concert tragedy
Ariana Grande is bringing some light to patients this holiday season. Five years after the devastating tragedy in Manchester, the thank u, next singer is continuing to show her support for the city. In a Dec. 26 tweet, Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity revealed the sweet way the Positions singer...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Kelly Osbourne speaks out after Sharon Osbourne confirms birth of her son
Kelly Osbourne is already a momma bear. One day after Sharon Osbourne revealed on her TV show that her daughter had given birth to her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, the reality star shared a statement asking for her family's privacy. "I am not ready to share him with...
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Why Holly Madison had nothing to say to Hugh Hefner before his death
Holly Madison has no regrets. The former Playboy bunny called her relationship with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner quits several years before his death in 2017. "It was odd because after I left the relationship, I was so shell shocked because I realized that this vision I'd had of him the whole time as this amazing person was just kind of something I had wished for and kind of made up in my own head," Holly explained. "And I realized the person I was looking at was really a stranger. So, I never really had any desire to say anything to him."
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell to star opposite each other in untitled, R-rated romantic comedy
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have been tapped to star opposite each other in a new romantic comedy from Sony Pictures. The 25-year-old star, best known for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria, and actor, 34, will portray love interests in the currently untitled movie, which will be directed by Will Gluck, according to Deadline.
Kylie Jenner's former friend Jordyn Woods announces she is launching her own brand
Jordyn Woods announced on Tuesday that she is launching her very own brand. The 25-year-old former friend of Kylie Jenner shared the news on Instagram as she presented images of the models she was scouting for the campaign. "Excited for this journey," wrote the beauty in her caption as she...
Ashley Tisdale shares years-long struggle with hair loss after alopecia diagnosis
Ashley Tisdale is reflecting on her personal experience with hair loss. The High School Musical alum opened up about her Alopecia diagnosis, letting social media followers know that if they also struggle with the disease, they're not alone. "Alopecia and hair loss are fairly common, but a lot of people...
Ellie Goulding addresses rumor she cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan
Ellie Goulding is using TikTok to debunk a longstanding rumor about her love life. On Dec. 31, the British pop star shared a video of herself dancing to the Harry Styles song As It Was, prompting one user to comment, "can't believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr," referring to Ed Sheeran and Niall Horan, both of whom she sparked romance rumors with in 2013.
Miley Cyrus returns with empowering new breakup anthem 'Flowers'
After weeks of teasing that new music was on the horizon, Miley Cyrus just dropped her highly-anticipated single, Flowers. In her latest track, the Voice alum sings all about being able to "love me better than you can." Miley seems to call out an ex by singing about how they...
Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell 'separates' from wife Janet Von Schmeling as he 'enters treatment'...
Former child star Drake Bell and his wife Janet Von Schmeling "separated and are headed to divorce", according to Page Six. The Nickelodeon star, 36, reportedly began treatment, weeks after he was seen inhaling balloons with their son in the car. Janet, also an actress, allegedly "had enough" per the...
Tearful Kim Kardashian says co-parenting with Kanye West is 'really f--king hard'
Kim Kardashian opened up about the complexities of co-parenting with ex Kanye West. Nearly one month after the former couple finalized their divorce, the SKIMS founder—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the Yeezy designer—is giving her thoughts on their dynamic when it comes to their four children.
Spice Girl OG Mel B's daughter recreated Scary Spice's iconic looks
Two become one as Phoenix Chi Gulzar perfectly channeled her mom, Spice Girls member Mel B. The 23-year-old proved it's fun to never give up on the good times by sharing several nostalgic-inducing TikToks of herself dressing up as Scary Spice and recreating three of her mom's iconic fashion moments from the '90s.
Chelsea Handler reveals why she split from Jo Koy
Chelsea Handler is shedding light on her July breakup from Jo Koy. During an appearance on Brooke Shields' Now What? podcast, the comedian revealed that she felt the two didn't align on some important aspects. "There were just some behaviors that we couldn't agree on, and it felt to me...
Colin Farrell's flirty exchange with Ana De Armas during his Golden Globes win drives fans WILD
Colin Farrell set tongues wagging at Tuesday's Golden Globes as he enjoyed a flirty exchange with Ana De Armas during his acceptance speech for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy. The Irish star, 46, who picked up the gong for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, showed off...
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney is 'happiest [she's] ever been' after facial feminization surgery
Dylan Mulvaney is enjoying this new chapter. The TikTok star gave fans an update on how she is doing two weeks after receiving facial feminization surgery. Although Dylan still has a ways to go on the healing front, she is already experiencing a new level of joy. "Healing is going...
Anna Kendrick says she created embryos with Toxic ex before breakup
Anna Kendrick is reflecting on a turning point in her personal life. The Alice, Darling actress recently opened up about a past relationship with an unnamed ex, sharing that she made plans to start a family one day before their split. "I was with someone—and this was somebody I lived...
Finneas addresses Billie Eilish’s 10-year age gap with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Finneas just wants to be happier than ever. The musician addressed a social media user who criticized his sister Billie's relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 years her senior. The person reposted one of Finneas' TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s--tty."
Bella Thorne dons red and white dress while celebrating Christmas with her boyfriend and family in London
Bella Thorne got into the Christmas spirit by donning a puff-sleeved red-and-white dress in an Instagram slideshow she captioned: 'I'm coming for [your] throne Mrs. Claus!'. The 25-year-old former child star - who boasts 52.9M social media followers - paired her plunging silk-and-lace gown with purple sparkly Fendi platform heels. Bella (born Anabella) was already "obsessed" with her brand new diamond bracelet, which she showed off via Instastory.
North West posts HILARIOUS video of her hair getting styled and fun clips with famous mom
North West posted a hilarious TikTok on Monday, documenting the long process of getting her hair done as she made a series of goofy faces. The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West42 – who reportedly have strict rules for the pre-teen influencer and her TikTok account – gave her 12 million followers an inside look at getting her lustrous hair braided.
