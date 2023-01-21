ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Holly Madison had nothing to say to Hugh Hefner before his death

Holly Madison has no regrets. The former Playboy bunny called her relationship with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner quits several years before his death in 2017. "It was odd because after I left the relationship, I was so shell shocked because I realized that this vision I'd had of him the whole time as this amazing person was just kind of something I had wished for and kind of made up in my own head," Holly explained. "And I realized the person I was looking at was really a stranger. So, I never really had any desire to say anything to him."
Ellie Goulding addresses rumor she cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan

Ellie Goulding is using TikTok to debunk a longstanding rumor about her love life. On Dec. 31, the British pop star shared a video of herself dancing to the Harry Styles song As It Was, prompting one user to comment, "can't believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr," referring to Ed Sheeran and Niall Horan, both of whom she sparked romance rumors with in 2013.
Miley Cyrus returns with empowering new breakup anthem 'Flowers'

After weeks of teasing that new music was on the horizon, Miley Cyrus just dropped her highly-anticipated single, Flowers. In her latest track, the Voice alum sings all about being able to "love me better than you can." Miley seems to call out an ex by singing about how they...
Tearful Kim Kardashian says co-parenting with Kanye West is 'really f--king hard'

Kim Kardashian opened up about the complexities of co-parenting with ex Kanye West. Nearly one month after the former couple finalized their divorce, the SKIMS founder—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the Yeezy designer—is giving her thoughts on their dynamic when it comes to their four children.
Spice Girl OG Mel B's daughter recreated Scary Spice's iconic looks

Two become one as Phoenix Chi Gulzar perfectly channeled her mom, Spice Girls member Mel B. The 23-year-old proved it's fun to never give up on the good times by sharing several nostalgic-inducing TikToks of herself dressing up as Scary Spice and recreating three of her mom's iconic fashion moments from the '90s.
Chelsea Handler reveals why she split from Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler is shedding light on her July breakup from Jo Koy. During an appearance on Brooke Shields' Now What? podcast, the comedian revealed that she felt the two didn't align on some important aspects. "There were just some behaviors that we couldn't agree on, and it felt to me...
Anna Kendrick says she created embryos with Toxic ex before breakup

Anna Kendrick is reflecting on a turning point in her personal life. The Alice, Darling actress recently opened up about a past relationship with an unnamed ex, sharing that she made plans to start a family one day before their split. "I was with someone—and this was somebody I lived...
Bella Thorne dons red and white dress while celebrating Christmas with her boyfriend and family in London

Bella Thorne got into the Christmas spirit by donning a puff-sleeved red-and-white dress in an Instagram slideshow she captioned: 'I'm coming for [your] throne Mrs. Claus!'. The 25-year-old former child star - who boasts 52.9M social media followers - paired her plunging silk-and-lace gown with purple sparkly Fendi platform heels. Bella (born Anabella) was already "obsessed" with her brand new diamond bracelet, which she showed off via Instastory.
North West posts HILARIOUS video of her hair getting styled and fun clips with famous mom

North West posted a hilarious TikTok on Monday, documenting the long process of getting her hair done as she made a series of goofy faces. The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West42 – who reportedly have strict rules for the pre-teen influencer and her TikTok account – gave her 12 million followers an inside look at getting her lustrous hair braided.
