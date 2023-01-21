ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

San Antonio ramps up efforts for renters' rights

SAN ANTONIO - According to the city of San Antonio, close to half of its residents live in some type of rental unit. Sylvia Flores is a renter on the Northwest Side of the city. She says she had to get the city’s code enforcement involved in order to get things done. She wants to know why her complaints were ignored.
Three people indicted in $14.5 million scheme to defraud Medicare in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Three men have been indicted in a $14.5 million healthcare fraud scheme in San Antonio. Documents say Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio, and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, own several medical equipment companies and pharmacies involved in a scheme to defraud Medicare by paying kickbacks to telemarketing firms owned and operated by Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas, in exchange for signed doctor’s orders issued for unnecessary hip, knee and back braces.
Northeast Lakeview will soon have a new, free preschool childcare option

SAN ANTONIO - A new, free childcare option is coming to Northeast Lakeview College of Alamo Colleges. There are a number of ways you can qualify. The preschool will be for children ages three to five. They will be given priority to the 60 seats in the following order:. 1)...
San Antonio takes next step towards carbon neutrality

SAN ANTONIO - The CPS energy board of trustees held a special meeting and passed a plan that shapes San Antonio's energy future - saying it improves reliability and affordability. With a 4-1 vote, the murky picture of San Antonio's energy future is getting a little clearer. And, for some,...
Blood donors have the opportunity to win a PS5!

SAN ANTONIO - There is just a one-and-a-half-day blood supply in our community. The goal is to maintain a six-day supply. There is a new way you can help with a Super Bowl Sunday twist! It's called the Big Game Giveaway; here's how it works. Anyone who donates blood with...
Gas prices spike almost 50 cents in a month in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Prices at the pump are inching up once again, as demand for gas rises. According to AAA, the national average price of gas is $3.02 a gallon – almost a 50-cent increase since last month. Almost a month ago, gas was only $2.52. A spokesperson for...
Uvalde families call for legislation amid more gun violence

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday marks eight months since the shooting at Robb Elementary School. State Senator Roland Gutierrez is filing a bill---looking for justice for the victims’ families. He plans to announce four bills in Austin to address rising gun violence in Texas. All of the bills focus...
Why are so many school superintendents resigning?

SAN ANTONIO - Three of Bexar County's longest-serving superintendents are leaving by the end of this school year. This comes after at least four districts hired new superintendents in 2022. Experts say we're seeing an exodus nationwide. A RAND report estimates 1 in 4 superintendents nationwide are planning to leave...
Carriqui serves South Texas cuisine with clean food and inspections

SAN ANTONIO - Savory, delectable, delicious, and clean are all words you hope to say when you leave a restaurant - and Carriqui delivers just that with A+ scores. With restaurants all over San Antonio, you'd be lucky to walk into Carriqui for lunch or dinner. The restaurant serves South Texas cuisine with local favorites like the Botana plate, Achiote spiced chicken, and Smoked grilled brisket served with mole and pickled onions.
Suspected drug dealer allegedly skipped town

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find a suspect drug dealer that's on the run. Authorities say Veronica Denise Garcia, 33, is wanted after she allegedly skipped town during pretrial release, violating the conditions set by a federal judge. She was awaiting trial for charges involving possession of the intent to distribute heroin.
Car thefts up 37% in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Car thefts are on the rise in San Antonio, up almost 36.6% percent over last year, police say. The San Antonio Police Department just finished a task force aimed at slowing the problem. Between November 22, 2022, and January 6, 2023, police made 58 arrests on vehicle theft cases. 39 stolen vehicles were recovered as well. Department leaders told city council during a public safety committee meeting that they're trying to educate the public with social media campaigns.
Heavy kitchen fire at Northeast Side apartment complex displaces 3 people

SAN ANTONIO - Three people are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Starcrest Drive near Nacogdoches Road. Heavy flames in the kitchen led to smoke and water damage throughout the unit. Firefighters said...
Long-awaited trial begins for Air Force Major Andre McDonald

SAN ANTONIO - The long-awaited trial of former Air Force Major Andre McDonald began Monday. McDonald is accused of murdering his wife, Andreen, in a case that developed throughout 2019. Andreen went missing on February 28th, 2019. Days later, on March 3rd, Andre was arrested on a charge of evidence...
UTSA receives more funding to continue the 'McNair Scholars Program'

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio announced it has been selected to receive funding to continue the McNair Scholars Program. It is a program offered by the U.S. Department of Education and this marks the 25th year UTSA has taken part. The program admits college...
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
Wandering pony reunited with owner

SAN ANTONIO – A wandering pony has been reunited with his owner after a long night out. The pony was spotted hoofing it around a neighborhood off Benrus Drive. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was able to contain the pony and called for help. Officers with the San Antonio Animal Care Services brought the scruffy pony back to the shelter and after some more investigation, the equine’s owner was located.
Big rig jackknifes, crashes into SUV along Southwest Bexar County highway

VON ORMY, Texas - Slick roads are believed to be the cause of a big rig accident along a Southwest Bexar County highway. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 35 near Benton City Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies and Von Ormy Police arrived to find an 18-wheeler...

