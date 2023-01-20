Read full article on original website
GOP Announces Investigation into Adam Schiff’s Declarations of Having Proof Trump Camp Colluded with Russia
Republican leadership has now confirmed they have opened an official investigation into the California lawmaker’s now-proven false claims that he had proof of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.
Debt ceiling: 2011 showdown leaves lessons for Biden, GOP
WASHINGTON (AP) — The debate around raising the debt ceiling sounds eerily similar: Newly elected House Republicans, eager to confront the Democratic president in the White House, refused to raise the debt limit without cuts to federal spending. Negotiations over the debt ceiling consumed Washington in 2011, a high-stakes...
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
