Seattle, WA

Northwest Asian Weekly, Seattle Chinese Post ceasing print operations after 41 years

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
A mainstay of Seattle’s Chinatown-International District is coming to an end.

Print issues of the Northwest Asian Weekly and Seattle Chinese Post are no longer being delivered. The papers have been the only weekly English-edition newspapers serving the state’s Asian community for the past 41 years.

Northwest Asian Weekly says it will be shifting to an online-only format, while Seattle Chinese Post is shutting down altogether.

The final print editions of the papers were delivered Thursday.

