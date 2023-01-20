Read full article on original website
On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Grant At Trinity Urgent Care
On the job in Los Alamos Monday afternoon is Dr. Ed Grant at Trinity Urgent Care, LLC, 1460 Trinity Dr. Suite A & B. Locally owned and operated, Trinity Urgent Care opened its doors to the community on Nov. 30, 2015, and provides up-to-date expert evaluation and treatment covering a wide range of minor emergencies, illnesses and injuries. ‘Trinity Urgent Care is an alternative to the long wait or high cost of a visit to a hospital emergency room. If your own primary care provider isn’t available when you need them, we are, 7 days-a-week.’ To learn more, click here. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Drs. Aimee Price & Erika Bittner Change Practice Location
Dr. Aimee Price and Dr. Erika Bittner move practice to 557 Oppenheimer Drive. Courtesy photo. Dr. Aimee Price and Dr. Erika Bittner, whom are both Doctors of Oriental Medicine at The Acupuncture Center of Los Alamos have announced that they have changed locations. They are now at 557 Oppenheimer Drive...
CSD Leadership Team Kicks Off Community Tour Jan. 28
The leadership team for the Los Alamos County Community Services Department (CSD) is kicking off a rotating Community Tour over the next six months beginning Jan. 28. Attending a different county facility each month, the leadership team will avail themselves to citizens for one-on-one discussions and questions on various CSD projects and initiatives.
Food Depot Welcomes Back Souper Bowl Benefit Event
SANTA FE — Saturday, Jan. 28, The Food Depot welcomes the return of its Souper Bowl benefit event at the Santa Fe Convention Center. Established in 1994, the benefit raises necessary funds to support hunger relief for nine counties in northern New Mexico and brings awareness to the issue of food insecurity. The Food Depot’s website offers tickets, $35 general admission, and $10 kids’ tickets (ages 6-12).
LAPS Board To Meet On Zoom Thursday Jan. 26
A Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) board meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Jan. 26, 2022 LAPS Board Agenda. Find the link to this meeting here.
County: Public Land Solutions To Hold Stakeholder Meeting
Public Land Solutions is coming to Los Alamos to host a stakeholder meeting 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31, at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op in Central Park Square. They will be conducting stakeholder outreach and collecting input on how and where people are recreating in New Mexico. With this information, combined with...
Obituary: Mary Virginia Mitchell Little 1923-2023
Mary Little passed peacefully into Heaven on January 14, 2023, two months shy of her 100th birthday. Mary is survived by her son Robert Little, her daughter, Susan Bartholomew (Russell), grandsons Michael Bartholomew (Courtney) and Jacob Bartholomew (Sara), great-granddaughter Ellie, great-grandson Logan, brother Earl Mitchell (Jeanette), and many nieces and nephews.
SFCC & AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Open Appointments For Assistance & Preparation Jan. 30-April 18 At Main Campus
SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide announce they will offer in-person tax assistance and preparation by appointment. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service. The services are provided by volunteers from the community. Appointments can be made now at www.sfcc.edu/taxaide. Tax preparation services will be done on SFCC’s main campus, 6401 Richards Ave. in rooms 408 and 410 in the Main Building.
Governor Appoints Military Police Veteran Joshua Jones To Fill Sandoval County Commission Vacancy
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday the appointment of Joshua Jones to the Sandoval County Commission. Jones is a veteran who served in the Military Police and was previously a Wounded Warrior Fellow for former U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland in New Mexico’s first congressional district. He works as the national director of government and cultural alliance for Velocity BioGroup, a national strategic consulting firm for health care product deployment.
Daily Postcard: Hummingbird Chicks Snuggle At Bandelier
Daily Postcard: Hummingbird chicks snuggle together in a nest Monday at Bandelier National Monument. Photo by Sally King/NPS.
Millicent Rogers Museum Miniatures Show Opens Feb. 4
Our Lady of Sorrows, aspen, pine, homemade gesso, natural pigments, straw, beeswax by Felix López. Courtesy/MRM. (Taos Pueblo), Waking Plumes, acrylic on gessoed panel by Ryan Suazo. Courtesy/MRM. MRM News:. The Millicent Rogers Museum in El Prado carries on a long-running tradition with its 21st Annual Miniatures Show &...
Obituary: Miriam (Mimi) Lauver Anspach May 27, 1926 – Jan. 14, 2023
MIRIUM (MIMI) LAUVER ANSPACH. Mimi was the fifth of six children born to Orville and Mary Lauver. When she was eleven years old, her father died and Mary raised the six children on her own. Mary believed strongly that girls should go to school and have professional careers. Mimi took...
Governor Hopes To Go Big On Housing, Homelessness
You need over a quarter of a million dollars, on average, to buy a house in Albuquerque. It’s at least twice that much in Santa Fe. Want to rent an apartment? Even a one-bedroom will be more than $1,000 a month on average according to data from apartmentlist.com, in a state with an average household income of $54,000 before taxes. And, of course, there are plenty of New Mexicans who make less, including at least 2,600 homeless.
St. John’s College Santa Fe Announces Spring Dean’s Lecture And Concert Series
Members of the St. John’s College community gather to hear a Dean’s Lecture. Courtesy/SJC. St. John’s College (SJC) has announced its Dean’s Lecture and Concert Series. Usually on Friday evenings, members of the St. John’s College community head to the Great Hall or auditorium to hear a lecture or concert from visiting scholars, artists, poets or faculty.
Spartans Pour It On In 3rd Quarter To Top LA At Home
Josiah Fresquez drives in for a layup in the third quarter. He had 17 points for the night. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Kyle Evenhus dribbles the ball down court past Raymond Aragon in the first quarter. Photo by John McHale/ladaiypost.com. By MIKE COTE. Sports. Los Alamos Daily Post. Things looked...
Join ECECD For Advisory Council Meeting Jan. 23
ECECD Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky announces a Virtual and In-Person Advisory Council Meeting 9-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Individuals are invited to provide oral or written public comment pertaining to topics related to any agenda items. If you would like to provide comment, email shay.everitt@ececd.nm.gov with your name, the organization...
Toppers Blow Out Moriarty In District Hoops Opener
The Toppers run onto the court to face the Moriarty Pintos in a district game Thursday night in Griffith Gymnasium. Photo by John Mchale/ladailypost.com. GG Romero takes a shot at the basket in the fist quarter. She had 16 points to be the high point player of the game. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
